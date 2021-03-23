Sulphur Springs ISD Board Briefs 03.22.21

A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held on Monday, March 22, 2021 in the Board Room of the SSISD Administration Building.
PUBLIC FORUM
No one requested to address the Board.
ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS
Proposed addition of CW(LOCAL) to local board policies.
Items given to the Board for informational purposes.
- Head Start Director’s Report for February
- Policy Council Minutes for February
- Head Start Financial Reports for February
ACTION ITEMS
Along with routine matters, the following were approved:
Head Start Self-Assessment Summaries
Head Start Program Improvement Plan
Head Start Cost Allocation Plan
Head Start Training & Technical Assistance Plan
Order to Cancel the trustee election for Saturday, May 1, 2021 and declare unopposed incumbents Jason Dietze and Kerry Wright elected for another 3-year term, eff. May 1, 2021.
Head Start Transportation Waiver Request
Head Start Director to apply for Head Start Continuation Grant.
Engagement letter with Rutherford, Taylor & Company, P.C. for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2021.
2021-2022 School Calendar (Will be posted on the District website)
Purchase of additional school bus.
TASB Localized Policy Manual Update 116
PERSONNEL
Extend employment contracts for certified and non-certified administrative personnel for the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 school years.
Early Retirement Notices
Gordon Fulcher Campus Police Officer Douglass ECLC
Denise Booher Dyslexia Coord/Teacher Barbara Bush Primary
Michele Smith Library Aide Barbara Bush Primary
Diane Coke Library Aide SS Elementary
Deanna Spraggins Music Teacher SS Elementary
Julie Varosi Reading Interventionist SS Elementary
Tag Williams Behavior Interventionist SS Elementary
Vickie Vaughan Nurse Middle School
Julie Ashmore Greenland Campus Principal Austin Academic Center
Lesa Knotts DAEP Teacher Austin Academic Center
Resignations
Karen Phillips Part-time Science Coord. Administration
Kimberly Pellam SpEd Aide Barbara Bush Primary
Candice Lamb Title I Aide Bowie Primary
Jordan Tyler Math Teacher