Sulphur Springs ISD Board Briefs 03.22.21
Sulphur Springs ISD Board Briefs 03.22.21

2 hours ago

 

A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held on Monday, March 22, 2021 in the Board Room of the SSISD Administration Building.

PUBLIC FORUM

No one requested to address the Board.

ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS

Proposed addition of CW(LOCAL) to local board policies.

Items given to the Board for informational purposes.

  • Head Start Director’s Report for February
  • Policy Council Minutes for February
  • Head Start Financial Reports for February

 

ACTION ITEMS

Along with routine matters, the following were approved:

 

Head Start Self-Assessment Summaries

 

Head Start Program Improvement Plan

 

Head Start Cost Allocation Plan

 

Head Start Training & Technical Assistance Plan

 

Order to Cancel the trustee election for Saturday, May 1, 2021 and declare unopposed incumbents Jason Dietze and Kerry Wright elected for another 3-year term, eff. May 1, 2021.

 

Head Start Transportation Waiver Request

 

Head Start Director to apply for Head Start Continuation Grant.

 

Engagement letter with Rutherford, Taylor & Company, P.C. for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2021.

 

2021-2022 School Calendar (Will be posted on the District website)

 

Purchase of additional school bus.

 

TASB Localized Policy Manual Update 116

PERSONNEL

Extend employment contracts for certified and non-certified administrative personnel for the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 school years.

 

Early Retirement Notices

Gordon Fulcher                       Campus Police Officer           Douglass ECLC

Denise Booher                        Dyslexia Coord/Teacher         Barbara Bush Primary

Michele Smith                         Library Aide                             Barbara Bush Primary

Diane Coke                             Library Aide                             SS Elementary

Deanna Spraggins                  Music Teacher                        SS Elementary

Julie Varosi                             Reading Interventionist           SS Elementary

Tag Williams                           Behavior Interventionist          SS Elementary

Vickie Vaughan                       Nurse                                      Middle School

Julie Ashmore Greenland       Campus Principal                   Austin Academic Center

Lesa Knotts                             DAEP Teacher                        Austin Academic Center

 

Resignations

Karen Phillips                          Part-time Science Coord.       Administration

Kimberly Pellam                      SpEd Aide                               Barbara Bush Primary

Candice Lamb                        Title I Aide                               Bowie Primary

Jordan Tyler                            Math Teacher

