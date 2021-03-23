Sulphur Springs ISD Board Briefs 03.22.21

A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held on Monday, March 22, 2021 in the Board Room of the SSISD Administration Building.

PUBLIC FORUM

No one requested to address the Board.

ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS

Proposed addition of CW(LOCAL) to local board policies.

Items given to the Board for informational purposes.

Head Start Director’s Report for February

Policy Council Minutes for February

Head Start Financial Reports for February

ACTION ITEMS

Along with routine matters, the following were approved:

Head Start Self-Assessment Summaries

Head Start Program Improvement Plan

Head Start Cost Allocation Plan

Head Start Training & Technical Assistance Plan

Order to Cancel the trustee election for Saturday, May 1, 2021 and declare unopposed incumbents Jason Dietze and Kerry Wright elected for another 3-year term, eff. May 1, 2021.

Head Start Transportation Waiver Request

Head Start Director to apply for Head Start Continuation Grant.

Engagement letter with Rutherford, Taylor & Company, P.C. for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2021.

2021-2022 School Calendar (Will be posted on the District website)

Purchase of additional school bus.

TASB Localized Policy Manual Update 116

PERSONNEL

Extend employment contracts for certified and non-certified administrative personnel for the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 school years.

Early Retirement Notices

Gordon Fulcher Campus Police Officer Douglass ECLC

Denise Booher Dyslexia Coord/Teacher Barbara Bush Primary

Michele Smith Library Aide Barbara Bush Primary

Diane Coke Library Aide SS Elementary

Deanna Spraggins Music Teacher SS Elementary

Julie Varosi Reading Interventionist SS Elementary

Tag Williams Behavior Interventionist SS Elementary

Vickie Vaughan Nurse Middle School

Julie Ashmore Greenland Campus Principal Austin Academic Center

Lesa Knotts DAEP Teacher Austin Academic Center

Resignations

Karen Phillips Part-time Science Coord. Administration

Kimberly Pellam SpEd Aide Barbara Bush Primary

Candice Lamb Title I Aide Bowie Primary

Jordan Tyler Math Teacher