Sulphur Springs ISD Board Briefs 05.10.21

A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held on Monday, May 10, 2021.
PUBLIC FORUM
Matthew Harper was recognized as Valedictorian of the Class of 2021.
Kendall Little was recognized as Salutatorian of the Class of 2021.
ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS
Josh Williams (on behalf of Sasha Posey and Jeffrey Denton) and Gerald Grafton gave the Board an update on UIL Academic Competition for the year. State medalists Haley Archer, Padraig Flanary, Matthew Harper and Kendall Little were present at the meeting and recognized by the Board.
Sherry McGraw presented the Board with the budget calendar for 2020.
The Board was given the April Head Start Director’s Report, April Policy Council Meeting Minutes and April Head Start Financial Report as information only items.
ACTION ITEMS
Along with routine matters, the following were approved:
Unopposed incumbent board members Jason Dietze and Kerry Wright were sworn in for another three-year term.
New board officers were elected as follows:
President-Robert Cody, Vice President-Craig Roberts, Secretary-Jason Dietze
Head Start budget revision.
Pre-K curriculum adoption – Frog Street Pre-K 2020 English and Pre-K 2020 Spanish
Proposal from Stone Lake Contractors, Inc. for sheet rock repairs due to the winter storm at the high school. Expense covered by insurance.
Application to TEA for a Missed School Day Waiver in re: to storm power outage at Barbara Bush Primary.
Policies and Procedures for the Sulphur Springs ISD Safe and Supportive School Program team.
Campus ID# for Austin Academic Center.
Changing the name of Lamar Primary School to Rowena Johnson Primary School.
PERSONNEL
Retirements
Patricia Morgan SpEd Aide SS Elementary
Nancy Kirby Counselor Middle School
Gwen Perry Campus Secretary Middle School
Zina Young SpEd Aide Middle School
Resignations
Laura Badgett Grade 2 Teacher Barbara Bush Primary
Misty Carr SpEd Aide Barbara Bush Primary
Esme Aguilar Library Aide Bowie Primary
Tiffany Kral Grade 3 Teacher Bowie Primary
Monica Hernandez Library Aide Travis Primary
Kimberly McNeal Grade 2 Teacher Travis Primary
Sarah Phillips Grade 1 Teacher Travis Primary
Yadira Preciado Grade 2 Teacher Travis Primary
Melva Dunan SpEd Aide SS Elementary
Eileen Lira Title I Aide SS Elementary
Kristin Potts Grade 5 Teacher SS Elementary
Cheryl Vickery SpEd Aide SS Elementary
Natalie White Grade 5 Teacher SS Elementary
Alexsa Baylus English Teacher Middle School
Hollie Watson Grade 6 Teacher Middle School
Melissa Hastings Connections SpEd Aide High School
Kevin Hatcher History Teacher/Coach High School
Cady Jackson English Teacher High School
Bryan Jones Social Studies Teacher/Coach High School
Kristin McKinney Special Education Teacher High School
New Personnel
James Payne Principal Austin Acad. Ctr
Cassie Canup SpEd Aide Barbara Bush Primary
Marcie Porter Library Aide Barbara Bush Primary
Krissy Pyburn Instructional Aide Barbara Bush Primary
Esther Gall SpEd Aide Bowie Primary
Tina Phillips SpEd Aide Bowie Primary
Erika Fierst SpEd Aide Lamar Primary
Christie Phillips Counselor Lamar Primary
Serra Bowley Grade 2 Teacher Travis Primary
Harlee Guzman Grade 1 Teacher Travis Primary
Pauliane Chester Behavior Aide SS Elementary
Becky Ringler-Endsley SpEd Aide SS Elementary
Jennifer Moore Elem. Library Asst. SS Elementary
Kimberly Rhodes Grade 4 Teacher SS Elementary
Melina Rivera Title I Aide SS Elementary
Jacy Sorley Grade 5 Teacher SS Elementary
Jennifer Farrar Walters Grade 5 Teacher SS Elementary
Jennifer Young Music Teacher SS Elementary
Zachary Griffin Asst. Band Director Middle School
Travis Willoughby PE Teacher/Coach Middle School
Trent Easley PE/Credit Recovery/Coach High School
Neal Parsons Social Studies Teacher/Coach High School
Personnel Changes New position/campus Former position/campus
Hannah Crowson Grade 2 Teacher/Barbara Bush Virtual Teacher/Lamar
Mandy Barrett Grade 3 Teacher/Bowie Grade 4 Teacher/SS Elem
Misty Cline Library Aide/Lamar Title I Aide/Lamar
Patricia Cooper Behavior Interventionist/SS Elem Grade 3 Teacher/Lamar
Clarissa Holly Willis Grade 5 Reading Interv/SS Elem Grade 5 Teacher/ SS Elem
Joe Boedigheimer Academic Specialist/Middle School Academic Specialist/Barbara Bush
Sara Brown Campus Secretary/Middle School PEIMS Clerk/Middle School
Rachel Draper Asst. Principal/Middle School Academic Specialist/Middle School
Jessica Gilbert Grade 8 Teacher/Middle School SpEd Co-Teach/Middle School
Jeremy Scroggins Testing Coord/Middle School Asst. Principal/Middle School
Easton Silman Soc Studies & Coach/High School PE & Coach/Middle School
Brandy Fisher SpEd Aide/Austin Acad Ctr Instructional Aide/Austin Acad Ctr
Jennifer Maldonado Instructional Aide/Austin Acad Ctr SpEd Aide/Austin Acad Ctr
Lindsay Ramirez DAEP Teacher/Austin Acad Ctr SpEd Teacher/Austin Acad Ctr