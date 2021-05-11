Sulphur Springs ISD Board Briefs 05.10.21

A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held on Monday, May 10, 2021.

PUBLIC FORUM

Matthew Harper was recognized as Valedictorian of the Class of 2021.

Kendall Little was recognized as Salutatorian of the Class of 2021.

ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS

Josh Williams (on behalf of Sasha Posey and Jeffrey Denton) and Gerald Grafton gave the Board an update on UIL Academic Competition for the year. State medalists Haley Archer, Padraig Flanary, Matthew Harper and Kendall Little were present at the meeting and recognized by the Board.

Sherry McGraw presented the Board with the budget calendar for 2020.

The Board was given the April Head Start Director’s Report, April Policy Council Meeting Minutes and April Head Start Financial Report as information only items.

ACTION ITEMS

Along with routine matters, the following were approved:

Unopposed incumbent board members Jason Dietze and Kerry Wright were sworn in for another three-year term.

New board officers were elected as follows:

President-Robert Cody, Vice President-Craig Roberts, Secretary-Jason Dietze

Head Start budget revision.

Pre-K curriculum adoption – Frog Street Pre-K 2020 English and Pre-K 2020 Spanish

Proposal from Stone Lake Contractors, Inc. for sheet rock repairs due to the winter storm at the high school. Expense covered by insurance.

Application to TEA for a Missed School Day Waiver in re: to storm power outage at Barbara Bush Primary.

Policies and Procedures for the Sulphur Springs ISD Safe and Supportive School Program team.

Campus ID# for Austin Academic Center.

Changing the name of Lamar Primary School to Rowena Johnson Primary School.

PERSONNEL

Retirements

Patricia Morgan SpEd Aide SS Elementary

Nancy Kirby Counselor Middle School

Gwen Perry Campus Secretary Middle School

Zina Young SpEd Aide Middle School

Resignations

Laura Badgett Grade 2 Teacher Barbara Bush Primary

Misty Carr SpEd Aide Barbara Bush Primary

Esme Aguilar Library Aide Bowie Primary

Tiffany Kral Grade 3 Teacher Bowie Primary

Monica Hernandez Library Aide Travis Primary

Kimberly McNeal Grade 2 Teacher Travis Primary

Sarah Phillips Grade 1 Teacher Travis Primary

Yadira Preciado Grade 2 Teacher Travis Primary

Melva Dunan SpEd Aide SS Elementary

Eileen Lira Title I Aide SS Elementary

Kristin Potts Grade 5 Teacher SS Elementary

Cheryl Vickery SpEd Aide SS Elementary

Natalie White Grade 5 Teacher SS Elementary

Alexsa Baylus English Teacher Middle School

Hollie Watson Grade 6 Teacher Middle School

Melissa Hastings Connections SpEd Aide High School

Kevin Hatcher History Teacher/Coach High School

Cady Jackson English Teacher High School

Bryan Jones Social Studies Teacher/Coach High School

Kristin McKinney Special Education Teacher High School

New Personnel

James Payne Principal Austin Acad. Ctr

Cassie Canup SpEd Aide Barbara Bush Primary

Marcie Porter Library Aide Barbara Bush Primary

Krissy Pyburn Instructional Aide Barbara Bush Primary

Esther Gall SpEd Aide Bowie Primary

Tina Phillips SpEd Aide Bowie Primary

Erika Fierst SpEd Aide Lamar Primary

Christie Phillips Counselor Lamar Primary

Serra Bowley Grade 2 Teacher Travis Primary

Harlee Guzman Grade 1 Teacher Travis Primary

Pauliane Chester Behavior Aide SS Elementary

Becky Ringler-Endsley SpEd Aide SS Elementary

Jennifer Moore Elem. Library Asst. SS Elementary

Kimberly Rhodes Grade 4 Teacher SS Elementary

Melina Rivera Title I Aide SS Elementary

Jacy Sorley Grade 5 Teacher SS Elementary

Jennifer Farrar Walters Grade 5 Teacher SS Elementary

Jennifer Young Music Teacher SS Elementary

Zachary Griffin Asst. Band Director Middle School

Travis Willoughby PE Teacher/Coach Middle School

Trent Easley PE/Credit Recovery/Coach High School

Neal Parsons Social Studies Teacher/Coach High School

Personnel Changes New position/campus Former position/campus

Hannah Crowson Grade 2 Teacher/Barbara Bush Virtual Teacher/Lamar

Mandy Barrett Grade 3 Teacher/Bowie Grade 4 Teacher/SS Elem

Misty Cline Library Aide/Lamar Title I Aide/Lamar

Patricia Cooper Behavior Interventionist/SS Elem Grade 3 Teacher/Lamar

Clarissa Holly Willis Grade 5 Reading Interv/SS Elem Grade 5 Teacher/ SS Elem

Joe Boedigheimer Academic Specialist/Middle School Academic Specialist/Barbara Bush

Sara Brown Campus Secretary/Middle School PEIMS Clerk/Middle School

Rachel Draper Asst. Principal/Middle School Academic Specialist/Middle School

Jessica Gilbert Grade 8 Teacher/Middle School SpEd Co-Teach/Middle School

Jeremy Scroggins Testing Coord/Middle School Asst. Principal/Middle School

Easton Silman Soc Studies & Coach/High School PE & Coach/Middle School

Brandy Fisher SpEd Aide/Austin Acad Ctr Instructional Aide/Austin Acad Ctr

Jennifer Maldonado Instructional Aide/Austin Acad Ctr SpEd Aide/Austin Acad Ctr

Lindsay Ramirez DAEP Teacher/Austin Acad Ctr SpEd Teacher/Austin Acad Ctr