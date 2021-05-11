" /> Sulphur Springs ISD Board Briefs 05.10.21 – EastTexasRadio.com
Sulphur Springs ISD Board Briefs 05.10.21

1 hour ago

A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held on Monday, May 10, 2021.

PUBLIC FORUM

Matthew Harper was recognized as Valedictorian of the Class of 2021.

Kendall Little was recognized as Salutatorian of the Class of 2021.

ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS

Josh Williams (on behalf of Sasha Posey and Jeffrey Denton) and Gerald Grafton gave the Board an update on UIL Academic Competition for the year.  State medalists Haley Archer, Padraig Flanary, Matthew Harper and Kendall Little were present at the meeting and recognized by the Board.

Sherry McGraw presented the Board with the budget calendar for 2020.

The Board was given the April Head Start Director’s Report, April Policy Council Meeting Minutes and April Head Start Financial Report as information only items.

ACTION ITEMS

Along with routine matters, the following were approved:

Unopposed incumbent board members Jason Dietze and Kerry Wright were sworn in for another three-year term.

New board officers were elected as follows:

President-Robert Cody, Vice President-Craig Roberts, Secretary-Jason Dietze

Head Start budget revision.

Pre-K curriculum adoption – Frog Street Pre-K 2020 English and Pre-K 2020 Spanish

Proposal from Stone Lake Contractors, Inc. for sheet rock repairs due to the winter storm at the high school.  Expense covered by insurance.

Application to TEA for a Missed School Day Waiver in re: to storm power outage at Barbara Bush Primary.

Policies and Procedures for the Sulphur Springs ISD Safe and Supportive School Program team.

Campus ID# for Austin Academic Center.

Changing the name of Lamar Primary School to Rowena Johnson Primary School.

PERSONNEL

Retirements

Patricia Morgan                      SpEd Aide                                           SS Elementary

Nancy Kirby                            Counselor                                            Middle School

Gwen Perry                             Campus Secretary                             Middle School

Zina Young                             SpEd Aide                                           Middle School

Resignations

Laura Badgett                         Grade 2 Teacher                                Barbara Bush Primary

Misty Carr                               SpEd Aide                                           Barbara Bush Primary

Esme Aguilar                          Library Aide                                         Bowie Primary

Tiffany Kral                             Grade 3 Teacher                                Bowie Primary

Monica Hernandez                  Library Aide                                         Travis Primary

Kimberly McNeal                    Grade 2 Teacher                                Travis Primary

Sarah Phillips                          Grade 1 Teacher                                Travis Primary

Yadira Preciado                      Grade 2 Teacher                                Travis Primary

Melva Dunan                           SpEd Aide                                           SS Elementary

Eileen Lira                               Title I Aide                                           SS Elementary

Kristin Potts                             Grade 5 Teacher                                SS Elementary

Cheryl Vickery                        SpEd Aide                                           SS Elementary

Natalie White                          Grade 5 Teacher                                SS Elementary

Alexsa Baylus                         English Teacher                                  Middle School

Hollie Watson                          Grade 6 Teacher                                Middle School

Melissa Hastings                     Connections SpEd Aide                      High School

Kevin Hatcher                         History Teacher/Coach                      High School

Cady Jackson                         English Teacher                                  High School

Bryan Jones                            Social Studies Teacher/Coach           High School

Kristin McKinney                    Special Education Teacher                High School

New Personnel

James Payne                          Principal                                              Austin Acad. Ctr

Cassie Canup                         SpEd Aide                                           Barbara Bush Primary

Marcie Porter                          Library Aide                                         Barbara Bush Primary

Krissy Pyburn                         Instructional Aide                                Barbara Bush Primary

Esther Gall                              SpEd Aide                                           Bowie Primary

Tina Phillips                             SpEd Aide                                           Bowie Primary

Erika Fierst                              SpEd Aide                                           Lamar Primary

Christie Phillips                       Counselor                                            Lamar Primary

Serra Bowley                          Grade 2 Teacher                                Travis Primary

Harlee Guzman                      Grade 1 Teacher                                Travis Primary

Pauliane Chester                    Behavior Aide                                     SS Elementary

Becky Ringler-Endsley           SpEd Aide                                           SS Elementary

Jennifer Moore                        Elem. Library Asst.                              SS Elementary

Kimberly Rhodes                    Grade 4 Teacher                                SS Elementary

Melina Rivera                          Title I Aide                                           SS Elementary

Jacy Sorley                             Grade 5 Teacher                                SS Elementary

Jennifer Farrar Walters           Grade 5 Teacher                                SS Elementary

Jennifer Young                        Music Teacher                                    SS Elementary

Zachary Griffin                        Asst. Band Director                            Middle School

Travis Willoughby                   PE Teacher/Coach                             Middle School

Trent Easley                            PE/Credit Recovery/Coach                High School

Neal Parsons                          Social Studies Teacher/Coach           High School

Personnel Changes              New position/campus                      Former position/campus

Hannah Crowson                    Grade 2 Teacher/Barbara Bush         Virtual Teacher/Lamar

Mandy Barrett                         Grade 3 Teacher/Bowie                     Grade 4 Teacher/SS Elem

Misty Cline                              Library Aide/Lamar                             Title I Aide/Lamar

Patricia Cooper                       Behavior Interventionist/SS Elem      Grade 3 Teacher/Lamar

Clarissa Holly Willis                Grade 5 Reading Interv/SS Elem       Grade 5 Teacher/ SS Elem

Joe Boedigheimer                   Academic Specialist/Middle School   Academic Specialist/Barbara Bush

Sara Brown                             Campus Secretary/Middle School      PEIMS Clerk/Middle School

Rachel Draper                        Asst. Principal/Middle School             Academic Specialist/Middle School

Jessica Gilbert                        Grade 8 Teacher/Middle School        SpEd Co-Teach/Middle School

Jeremy Scroggins                   Testing Coord/Middle School             Asst. Principal/Middle School

Easton Silman                        Soc Studies & Coach/High School     PE & Coach/Middle School

Brandy Fisher                          SpEd Aide/Austin Acad Ctr                Instructional Aide/Austin Acad Ctr

Jennifer Maldonado                Instructional Aide/Austin Acad Ctr     SpEd Aide/Austin Acad Ctr

Lindsay Ramirez                     DAEP Teacher/Austin Acad Ctr         SpEd Teacher/Austin Acad Ctr

 

 

