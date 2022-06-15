Sulphur Springs ISD Board Briefs 06.15.22

A regular meeting/budget work session of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

PUBLIC FORUM

No one requested to address the Board during Public Forum.

ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS

A report was given on summer activities throughout the District.

Lisa Robinson gave a STAAR & EOC Testing data report.

The Board was given the following Head Start items for informational purposes only:

Head Start Director’s Report for May

Policy Council Meeting Minutes for May

Head Start Financial Report for May

ACTION ITEMS

Along with routine matters, the following were approved:

Continuation of Student Accident Insurance with Texas Student Resources/Health Special Risk, Inc.

Credit by Exam testing dates for 2022-2023 school year.

Region 08 ESC Contracts for 2022-2023 school year.

BUDGET WORK SESSION

Sherry McGraw presented board members with the first draft summary of the 2022-2023 budget. Another budget work session will be held at the regular July 11, 2022 meeting.

PERSONNEL

Summer Contracts- due to mid-term hire date

Sean Ditto SPED/SSMS Kimberly Chisom READ 180/SSMS Jamie Young English 1/SSHS Matthew Newton Teacher-Coach/SSHS Peter Medlock Teacher-Coach/SSHS Brett Page Teacher-Coach/SSHS