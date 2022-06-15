Sulphur Springs ISD Board Briefs 06.15.22

A regular meeting/budget work session of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
PUBLIC FORUM
No one requested to address the Board during Public Forum.
ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS
A report was given on summer activities throughout the District.
Lisa Robinson gave a STAAR & EOC Testing data report.
The Board was given the following Head Start items for informational purposes only:
Head Start Director’s Report for May
Policy Council Meeting Minutes for May
Head Start Financial Report for May
ACTION ITEMS
Along with routine matters, the following were approved:
Continuation of Student Accident Insurance with Texas Student Resources/Health Special Risk, Inc.
Credit by Exam testing dates for 2022-2023 school year.
Region 08 ESC Contracts for 2022-2023 school year.
BUDGET WORK SESSION
Sherry McGraw presented board members with the first draft summary of the 2022-2023 budget. Another budget work session will be held at the regular July 11, 2022 meeting.
PERSONNEL
Summer Contracts- due to mid-term hire date
|Sean Ditto
|SPED/SSMS
|Kimberly Chisom
|READ 180/SSMS
|Jamie Young
|English 1/SSHS
|Matthew Newton
|Teacher-Coach/SSHS
|Peter Medlock
|Teacher-Coach/SSHS
|Brett Page
|Teacher-Coach/SSHS
|RESIGNATIONS
|Name
|Position
|School
|Effective Date
|Reason
|Amanda Barrett
|Gr 3 Math/Sci Teacher
|Bowie Primary
|5/27/2022
|Personal
|Chandler Macek
|Kinder ELAR/SS
|Bowie Primary
|5/27/2022
|New Job
|Tina Phillips
|SPED Aide
|Bowie Primary
|5/27/2022
|Personal
|Kara Argenbright
|Literacy Support
|Rowena Johnson
|5/27/2022
|New Job
|Carson Folmar
|Gr 1 ELAR/SS Teacher
|Rowena Johnson
|5/27/2022
|Personal
|Jamie Rhoades
|Gr 2 ELAR/SS Teacher
|Rowena Johnson
|5/27/2022
|Personal
|Amy Tanton
|Gr 1 ELAR/SS Teacher
|Rowena Johnson
|5/27/2022
|New Job
|Lourdes Garcia
|Title 1 Aide
|Travis Primary
|5/27/2022
|Personal
|Elias Garcia
|BIL Aide
|SSES
|5/27/2022
|Personal
|Jeffery Garza
|Asst. Band Director
|Middle School
|5/27/2022
|Moving
|Cassidy McClure
|Gr 6 Math
|Middle School
|5/27/2022
|Personal
|Christine Thomas
|Gr 7 ELAR Teacher
|Middle School
|5/27/2022
|Personal
|Tina Tipps
|SPED Aide
|Middle School
|5/27/2022
|New Job
|Kathy Hewett
|ISS Aide
|Middle School
|5/27/2022
|Retirement
|Neal Parsons
|Teacher/Coach
|High School
|5/27/2022
|Personal
|Easton Silman
|Teacher/Coach
|High School
|5/27/2022
|New Job
|Taylor Thompson
|Agriculture Teacher
|High School
|6/6/2022
|Personal
|Matt Young
|Coach/Teacher
|High School
|5/27/2022
|New Job
|Cedrick Wright
|Culinary Teacher
|High School
|5/27/2022
|Personal
|NEW PERSONNEL
|Name
|Position
|School
|Effective Date
|Replacing
|Justin Cowart
|Asst. Superintendent
|Secondary
|7/1/2022
|Josh Williams
|Katherine Cowart
|Innovative Learning Spec.
|Elementary
|7/14/2022
|Janelle Safford
|+Amy Horton
|Gr 1 ELAR/SS
|Bowie Primary
|8/4/2022
|Britni Johnson
|Lucinda Perez
|Behavior Intervionist
|Bowie Primary
|8/4/2022
|Carrissa Williams
|Jaidyn Schroeder
|Title 1 Adie
|Bowie Primary
|8/4/2022
|Constance Stieber
|Laramie Rogers
|SPED Aide
|Bush Primary
|8/4/2022
|Leticia Burnside
|Kellie Bost
|Gr 1 Math/Science
|Bush Primary
|8/4/2022
|Laura Kring
|Kayla Gresham
|K ELAR/SS
|Bush Primary
|8/4/2022
|Tristan Gant
|Gracie Moore
|Gr 1 Math/Science
|Rowena Johnson
|8/4/2022
|Carson Folmar
|Skylar Schumate
|Gr 1 ELAR/SS
|Rowena Johnson
|8/4/2022
|Amy Tanton
|Alejandra Reyna
|Gr 2 DLE ELAR/Math
|Travis Primary
|8/4/2022
|Cathy Gray
|Andrea Rodriguez
|Gr 2 DLE SLAR/Sci/SS
|Travis Primary
|8/4/2022
|Renee Johnson
|Joanna Duran
|BIL Aide
|SSES
|8/4/2022
|Joanna Duran
|Karmon Friddle
|Campus Secretary
|SSES
|7/28/2022
|Stephanie Hughes
|Jamia Hall
|SPED Aide
|SSES
|8/4/2022
|Destinee Clark
|Morgan Price
|Instruct. Aide
|SSES
|8/4/2022
|Jamie Young
|Lauren Speer
|Instruct. Aide
|SSES
|8/4/2022
|Melina Wilks
|Stephanie Phillips
|Gr 7 Math Co-Teach
|Middle School
|8/4/2022
|Hannah Kirby
|Christopher Plumlee
|Gr 8 History
|Middle School
|8/4/2022
|Jeff Harris
|Dana Wallace
|SPED Aide
|Middle School
|8/4/2022
|Miranda Scritchfield
|Tammy Pearson
|Registrar
|Middle School
|7/28/2022
|Heather Garrison
|Cody Brown
|Asst. Band Dir./Precussion
|Middle School
|7/21/2022
|Jeffery Garza
|Nancy Rodgers
|SPED Resource
|Middle School
|8/4/2022
|LeeAnn Frazier
|Alison Stevens
|Art
|Middle School
|8/4/2022
|Ashleigh Luke
|Jasmin Del Castillo
|English
|High School
|8/4/2022
|Jennifer Bunch
|Ron Hammond
|Social Studies
|High School
|8/4/2022
|Zakarius Wells
|Stephen Hardy
|World History/Coach
|High School
|7/28/2022
|Neal Parsons
|Trevor King
|Ag Teacher
|High School
|7/21/2022
|Taylor Thompson
|Sarah Leach
|Athletic Secretary
|High School
|7/25/2022
|New Position
|+Andrew Colton Gresham
|Teacher/Coach
|High School
|7/14/2022
|Easton Silman
|+Juliana Ramirez
|Spanish
|High School
|8/4/2022
|Joe Garcia
|Meredith Rule
|SPED Aide
|High School
|8/4/2022
|Wini Ream
|Craig Philo
|SPED Teacher
|High School
|8/4/2022
|Hannah Graves
|Imelda Smith
|Educational Diagnostician
|Special Services
|8/4/2022
|Haley Papez
|Brandi Rhudy
|Special Prog. Secretary
|Special Services
|7/25/2022
|Robin Castro
|+ District of Innovation
|PERSONNEL CHANGE
|Name
|Former Position
|New Position
|Effective Date
|Replacing
|+Tobias Adams
|SPED Aide/Middle School
|Gr 7 History/SSMS
|8/4/2022
|Dustin Barrett
|Natosha Burns
|Gr 7 Math/SSES
|Gr 6 Math/SSES
|8/4/2022
|Cassidy McClure
|Robin Castro
|SPED Secretary
|Science Teacher/SSHS
|8/4/2022
|Lory Owen
|Destinee Clark
|SPED Aide/SSES
|SPED Teacher/SSES
|8/4/2022
|Karen Jasmer
|Emily Emerine
|Head Start 3 Teacher
|Head Start Educ. Specialist
|8/4/2022
|Amanda Ridner
|Ericka Fierst
|SPED Aide/ Johnson
|Gr 1 Math/Sci / Johnson
|8/4/2022
|Xenia Franco
|Xenia Franco
|Gr 1 Teacher/Johnson
|Gr 5 Math/Sci/SSES
|8/4/2022
|Jaci Sorley
|Cindy Gallo
|Gr 1 DLE/Travis
|Gr 6 ELAR/SSMS
|8/4/2022
|Christine Thomas
|Leah Gore
|Special Education/Bush
|SPED Resource/Johnson
|8/4/2022
|Holly Thompson
|Britni Johnson
|Gr 1 ELAR/SS / Bowie
|Kinder ELAR/SS / Bowie
|8/4/2022
|Chandler Macek
|DaMarcus Johnson
|Library Aide/Bowie
|Technology Asst./SSMS
|7/25/2022
|Jonathan Stevenson
|Lisa Lantz
|Counselor/Travis
|SPED Counselor/Bush & SPED
|7/28/2022
|Lyndsay Anderson
|Melinda Page
|ELAR/SS Kinder
|ELAR/SS Gr 2
|8/4/2022
|Jamie Rhoades
|Megan Postlethwait
|SPED Aide/Bush
|SPED Aide/SSES
|8/4/2022
|Long Term Sub
|Miranda Scritchfield
|SPED Aide/SSMS
|Attendance/SSMS
|7/28/2022
|Tammy Pearson
|Lauren Scivally
|Gr 1 DLE/Travis
|HS 3/Douglass
|8/4/2022
|Monica Weeks
|Constance Stieber
|Title 1 Aide/Bowie
|Library Aide/Bowie
|8/4/2022
|DaMarcus Johnson
|Holly Thompson
|Res. Spec. Ed/Johnson
|Literacy Support/Johnson
|8/4/2022
|Kara Argenbright
|LaTosha Utt
|Pre-K/ Douglass
|Kinder ELAR/SS / Johnson
|8/4/2022
|Melinda Page
|Melina Rivera Wilks
|Instruct. Aide/SSES
|Title 1 Aide/SSES
|8/4/2022
|Erick Perez
|Jamie Young
|Instruct. Aide/SSES
|SPED Aide/SSES
|8/4/2022
|Long Term Sub