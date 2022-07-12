Hess Lawn Mower Header
Sulphur Springs ISD Board Briefs 07.11.22

A regular meeting/budget work session was held on Monday, July 11, 2022.

 

PUBLIC FORUM

One person requested to address the Board regarding pay scales for Food Service employees and Custodians during the Public Forum portion of the meeting.

 

ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS

 

TASB Localized Policy Manual Update 119 was presented to the Board.  The update will be brought back to the Board for approval at their regular August meeting.

 

ACTION ITEMS

Along with routine matters, the following were approved:

 

Begin ordering equipment for the AV project at SSHS for the 2022-2023 school year.

 

BUDGET WORK SESSION

Sherry McGraw requested the budget work session be moved to the August board meeting.

 

PERSONNEL

Resignations

Name                           Position                                   School

Garcia, Patricia             Admin. Assistant                       Admin

Scivally, Lauren             HS 3 Teacher                            Douglass

Schroeder, Jaidyn         Title 1 Aide                                Bowie Primary

Emerine, Kayla              Title 1 Aide                                Bowie Primary

Kring, Laura                  Gr 1 Teacher                             Bush Primary

Crawford, Chandra        Principal                                   Johnson Primary

Scott, Logan                 Title 1 Aide                                Johnson Primary

Morgan, Dustin                         Academic Specialist                  Johnson Primary

Rodriguez, Ashley         SPED Aide                               SS Elementary

Maness, Brittany           PE/Coach                                 Middle School

Jolly, Karen                   Gr 7 Co-Teach                           Middle School

Rocha, Zuleyma            Gr 6 Math                                  Middle School

Butler, Donald               Teacher/Asst Girls Basketball     Middle School

Watts, Ryan                  Assistant Principal                     Middle School

Graza, Marcos               Athletic Trainer                          Middle School

Shimp, LaCrisha            Receptionist                              Middle School

Anglin, Courtney            Special Svcs. Coor                   High School

Banks, Reta Linette       SPED Teacher                          High School

Delley, Erica                 Teacher/ Girls Basketball           High School

Evans, Sadie                SPED Aide                               Connections

Spencer, Jennifer          Speech Pathologist                   Special Services

 

New Personnel

Name                           Position                                   School

Carr, Especially             HS 3 Teacher                            Douglass

Loera, Carmela              HS Bilingual                              Douglass

Looney, Cynthia            SPED Aide                               Douglass

Geeslin, Laura               Title 1 Aide                                Bowie Primary

Crawford, Dara              SPED Aide                               Bush Primary

Rollins, Alesia               Music                                       Johnson Primary

Whitney, Jill                  Gr 3 ELAR/SS                           Johnson Primary

Espinoza, Jacqueline     Title 1 Aide                                Travis Primary

Bowley, Emalee                        Gr 1 DLE ELAR/Math                 Travis Primary

New Personnel Cont..

Name                           Position                                   School

Parris-Orr, Lisa              SPED Aide                               SS Elementary

Urquiza, Amy                SPED Aide                               SS Elementary

McCray, Erin                 Gr 7 SPED Co-Teach                 Middle School

Griffith, Carrah              SPED Aide                               Middle School

Rouleau, Taylor             SPED Aide                               Middle School

Thedford, Roxanna        Gr 6 History                              Middle School

Cowden, Stefanie          SPED Aide                               Middle School

Fields, Hannah              Gr 6 Math                                  Middle School

Gutierrez, Nancy            At Risk ESL Aide                      Middle School

Morovick, Jacqueline     ISS Aide                                   Middle School

Woodruff, Nyla             SPED Aide                               Middle School

Evans, Lori                   Library Aide                              High School

McKeever, Jacob          English                                                 High School

Skipper, Joel                Culinary Arts                             High School

Jones, Bryan                 Teacher/ Head Girls  Basketball Coach           High School

Maker, Amy                  Art & Digital Design                   High School

Tovar, Nicholas             Math                                         High School

Sabedra, Shaye                        SPED Aide                               Connections/High School

 

Personnel Changes                  New Position/Campus              Former Position/Campus

Posey, Sasha                           Principal/Johnson                      Academic Spec./SSES

Adams, Vallesha                       SPED Aide/Douglass                Gr 6 Math / Middle School

Carns, Cody                              SPED Aide/SSHS                     SPED Teacher/SSHS

Cervantes Sanchez, Crystal        HS 4 BIL/Douglass                    Gr 1 DLE SLAR/Sci/SS / Travis

Chisom, Kim                             Gr 8 ELAR R180/SSMS             SPED Resource Reading/SSMS

Cruz, Jordan                             SPED Aide/SSES                     Teacher/Coach / Middle School

Hall, Jessica                             SPED Aide/SSES                     SPED Aide/SSES

Hankins, Jerica                         SPED Aide/SSMS                     At-Risk Aide/SSMS

Ibanez. Cassie                           Title 1 Aide/Bowie                      Behavior Aide/Bowie

Isonhood, Kimberly                   English/SSMS                           Gr 3 Math/Sci Bowie

McGraw, Cammie                      SPED Teacher/SSHS                SPED Coordinator/SSHS

Posey, Sasha                           Academic Spec/SSES               Principal/ Johnson

Salvatoreh, Gerson                    At Risk Aide/SSMS                   ELAR Read 180 Teacher

Velez, Heather                           At Risk Aide/SSMS                   SPED Aide/ SSMS

 

HANDBOOK WORK SESSION

Josh Williams conducted a Handbook work session

