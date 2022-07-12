Sulphur Springs ISD Board Briefs 07.11.22

A regular meeting/budget work session was held on Monday, July 11, 2022.

PUBLIC FORUM

One person requested to address the Board regarding pay scales for Food Service employees and Custodians during the Public Forum portion of the meeting.

ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS

TASB Localized Policy Manual Update 119 was presented to the Board. The update will be brought back to the Board for approval at their regular August meeting.

ACTION ITEMS

Along with routine matters, the following were approved:

Begin ordering equipment for the AV project at SSHS for the 2022-2023 school year.

BUDGET WORK SESSION

Sherry McGraw requested the budget work session be moved to the August board meeting.

PERSONNEL

Resignations

Name Position School

Garcia, Patricia Admin. Assistant Admin

Scivally, Lauren HS 3 Teacher Douglass

Schroeder, Jaidyn Title 1 Aide Bowie Primary

Emerine, Kayla Title 1 Aide Bowie Primary

Kring, Laura Gr 1 Teacher Bush Primary

Crawford, Chandra Principal Johnson Primary

Scott, Logan Title 1 Aide Johnson Primary

Morgan, Dustin Academic Specialist Johnson Primary

Rodriguez, Ashley SPED Aide SS Elementary

Maness, Brittany PE/Coach Middle School

Jolly, Karen Gr 7 Co-Teach Middle School

Rocha, Zuleyma Gr 6 Math Middle School

Butler, Donald Teacher/Asst Girls Basketball Middle School

Watts, Ryan Assistant Principal Middle School

Graza, Marcos Athletic Trainer Middle School

Shimp, LaCrisha Receptionist Middle School

Anglin, Courtney Special Svcs. Coor High School

Banks, Reta Linette SPED Teacher High School

Delley, Erica Teacher/ Girls Basketball High School

Evans, Sadie SPED Aide Connections

Spencer, Jennifer Speech Pathologist Special Services

New Personnel

Name Position School

Carr, Especially HS 3 Teacher Douglass

Loera, Carmela HS Bilingual Douglass

Looney, Cynthia SPED Aide Douglass

Geeslin, Laura Title 1 Aide Bowie Primary

Crawford, Dara SPED Aide Bush Primary

Rollins, Alesia Music Johnson Primary

Whitney, Jill Gr 3 ELAR/SS Johnson Primary

Espinoza, Jacqueline Title 1 Aide Travis Primary

Bowley, Emalee Gr 1 DLE ELAR/Math Travis Primary

New Personnel Cont..

Name Position School

Parris-Orr, Lisa SPED Aide SS Elementary

Urquiza, Amy SPED Aide SS Elementary

McCray, Erin Gr 7 SPED Co-Teach Middle School

Griffith, Carrah SPED Aide Middle School

Rouleau, Taylor SPED Aide Middle School

Thedford, Roxanna Gr 6 History Middle School

Cowden, Stefanie SPED Aide Middle School

Fields, Hannah Gr 6 Math Middle School

Gutierrez, Nancy At Risk ESL Aide Middle School

Morovick, Jacqueline ISS Aide Middle School

Woodruff, Nyla SPED Aide Middle School

Evans, Lori Library Aide High School

McKeever, Jacob English High School

Skipper, Joel Culinary Arts High School

Jones, Bryan Teacher/ Head Girls Basketball Coach High School

Maker, Amy Art & Digital Design High School

Tovar, Nicholas Math High School

Sabedra, Shaye SPED Aide Connections/High School

Personnel Changes New Position/Campus Former Position/Campus

Posey, Sasha Principal/Johnson Academic Spec./SSES

Adams, Vallesha SPED Aide/Douglass Gr 6 Math / Middle School

Carns, Cody SPED Aide/SSHS SPED Teacher/SSHS

Cervantes Sanchez, Crystal HS 4 BIL/Douglass Gr 1 DLE SLAR/Sci/SS / Travis

Chisom, Kim Gr 8 ELAR R180/SSMS SPED Resource Reading/SSMS

Cruz, Jordan SPED Aide/SSES Teacher/Coach / Middle School

Hall, Jessica SPED Aide/SSES SPED Aide/SSES

Hankins, Jerica SPED Aide/SSMS At-Risk Aide/SSMS

Ibanez. Cassie Title 1 Aide/Bowie Behavior Aide/Bowie

Isonhood, Kimberly English/SSMS Gr 3 Math/Sci Bowie

McGraw, Cammie SPED Teacher/SSHS SPED Coordinator/SSHS

Posey, Sasha Academic Spec/SSES Principal/ Johnson

Salvatoreh, Gerson At Risk Aide/SSMS ELAR Read 180 Teacher

Velez, Heather At Risk Aide/SSMS SPED Aide/ SSMS

HANDBOOK WORK SESSION

Josh Williams conducted a Handbook work session