Sulphur Springs ISD Board Briefs 07.11.22

A regular meeting/budget work session was held on Monday, July 11, 2022.
PUBLIC FORUM
One person requested to address the Board regarding pay scales for Food Service employees and Custodians during the Public Forum portion of the meeting.
ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS
TASB Localized Policy Manual Update 119 was presented to the Board. The update will be brought back to the Board for approval at their regular August meeting.
ACTION ITEMS
Along with routine matters, the following were approved:
Begin ordering equipment for the AV project at SSHS for the 2022-2023 school year.
BUDGET WORK SESSION
Sherry McGraw requested the budget work session be moved to the August board meeting.
PERSONNEL
Resignations
Name Position School
Garcia, Patricia Admin. Assistant Admin
Scivally, Lauren HS 3 Teacher Douglass
Schroeder, Jaidyn Title 1 Aide Bowie Primary
Emerine, Kayla Title 1 Aide Bowie Primary
Kring, Laura Gr 1 Teacher Bush Primary
Crawford, Chandra Principal Johnson Primary
Scott, Logan Title 1 Aide Johnson Primary
Morgan, Dustin Academic Specialist Johnson Primary
Rodriguez, Ashley SPED Aide SS Elementary
Maness, Brittany PE/Coach Middle School
Jolly, Karen Gr 7 Co-Teach Middle School
Rocha, Zuleyma Gr 6 Math Middle School
Butler, Donald Teacher/Asst Girls Basketball Middle School
Watts, Ryan Assistant Principal Middle School
Graza, Marcos Athletic Trainer Middle School
Shimp, LaCrisha Receptionist Middle School
Anglin, Courtney Special Svcs. Coor High School
Banks, Reta Linette SPED Teacher High School
Delley, Erica Teacher/ Girls Basketball High School
Evans, Sadie SPED Aide Connections
Spencer, Jennifer Speech Pathologist Special Services
New Personnel
Name Position School
Carr, Especially HS 3 Teacher Douglass
Loera, Carmela HS Bilingual Douglass
Looney, Cynthia SPED Aide Douglass
Geeslin, Laura Title 1 Aide Bowie Primary
Crawford, Dara SPED Aide Bush Primary
Rollins, Alesia Music Johnson Primary
Whitney, Jill Gr 3 ELAR/SS Johnson Primary
Espinoza, Jacqueline Title 1 Aide Travis Primary
Bowley, Emalee Gr 1 DLE ELAR/Math Travis Primary
New Personnel Cont..
Name Position School
Parris-Orr, Lisa SPED Aide SS Elementary
Urquiza, Amy SPED Aide SS Elementary
McCray, Erin Gr 7 SPED Co-Teach Middle School
Griffith, Carrah SPED Aide Middle School
Rouleau, Taylor SPED Aide Middle School
Thedford, Roxanna Gr 6 History Middle School
Cowden, Stefanie SPED Aide Middle School
Fields, Hannah Gr 6 Math Middle School
Gutierrez, Nancy At Risk ESL Aide Middle School
Morovick, Jacqueline ISS Aide Middle School
Woodruff, Nyla SPED Aide Middle School
Evans, Lori Library Aide High School
McKeever, Jacob English High School
Skipper, Joel Culinary Arts High School
Jones, Bryan Teacher/ Head Girls Basketball Coach High School
Maker, Amy Art & Digital Design High School
Tovar, Nicholas Math High School
Sabedra, Shaye SPED Aide Connections/High School
Personnel Changes New Position/Campus Former Position/Campus
Posey, Sasha Principal/Johnson Academic Spec./SSES
Adams, Vallesha SPED Aide/Douglass Gr 6 Math / Middle School
Carns, Cody SPED Aide/SSHS SPED Teacher/SSHS
Cervantes Sanchez, Crystal HS 4 BIL/Douglass Gr 1 DLE SLAR/Sci/SS / Travis
Chisom, Kim Gr 8 ELAR R180/SSMS SPED Resource Reading/SSMS
Cruz, Jordan SPED Aide/SSES Teacher/Coach / Middle School
Hall, Jessica SPED Aide/SSES SPED Aide/SSES
Hankins, Jerica SPED Aide/SSMS At-Risk Aide/SSMS
Ibanez. Cassie Title 1 Aide/Bowie Behavior Aide/Bowie
Isonhood, Kimberly English/SSMS Gr 3 Math/Sci Bowie
McGraw, Cammie SPED Teacher/SSHS SPED Coordinator/SSHS
Posey, Sasha Academic Spec/SSES Principal/ Johnson
Salvatoreh, Gerson At Risk Aide/SSMS ELAR Read 180 Teacher
Velez, Heather At Risk Aide/SSMS SPED Aide/ SSMS
HANDBOOK WORK SESSION
Josh Williams conducted a Handbook work session