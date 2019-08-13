Sulphur Springs ISD Board Briefs 08.13.19

A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held on Mon., August 12, 2019.

PUBLIC FORUM

No one requested to address the Board during the Public Forum portion of the meeting.

A public meeting was held on the Sulphur Springs ISD’s 2019 proposed tax rate. No one from the public was present for the meeting.

ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS

Information was presented re: Food Services purchasing for 2019-2020 school year.

2019-2020 Faculty/Visitor meal prices announced. Breakfast $2.25 and lunch $4.00.

Jenny Arledge reported on the 2018-2019 CTE Evaluation.

Kristin Monk reported on Meet the Teacher activities.

Elementary, Middle School, High School handbook changes for 2019-20 were presented.

ACTION ITEMS

Along with routine matters, the following were approved:

2019-2020 Board Operating Procedures

Teacher appraisers and appraisal calendar for 2019-2020.

2019-2020 Student Code of Conduct

TASB Localized Policy Manual Update 113

Property Casualty Insurance renewal for 2019-2020 with Texas Political Subdivisions (TPS).

Resolution 4-19 to convey by Quitclaim Deed the following tax sale “struck off” properties to the City of Sulphur Springs: Tract No. 1: Acct. # 40-0038-000-011-00; Tract 1, Lots 11, and 15, Block 38 and Tract No. 2: Acct #40-0038-000-003-10; Tract 2, Lots 3A, 3B, 4, 9, and 14.

General Fund, Debt Service and Food Service budgets for the Sulphur Spring ISD for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2020.

Ordinance 2-19 levying an annual ad valorem tax of $1.28048 ($0.97000 M&O and $0.31048 for I&S), per $100 cash valuation for 2019.

PERSONNEL

Resignations

LaToya Hood SpEd Aide High School

New Personnel

Ashley Crump Academic Secretary Barbara Bush

DaKesha Nash Academic Secretary Bowie Primary

Lisa Barclay Academic Secretary Lamar Primary

Sarah Giles Gr 6 Math Teacher Middle School

Yolanda Morales Hall SpEd Aide High School

Teri Morton SpEd Aide High School

Jordyn Pennington SpEd Aide High School

Jonas Satterfield SpEd Aide High School

Kami Satterfield SpEd Aide High School

Personnel Change New position/campus Former position/campus

Karina Perez Academic Secretary/Travis Title I Aide/Travis