Sulphur Springs ISD Board Briefs 08.23.22

A special meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held on Monday, August 22, 2022.

 

PUBLIC FORUM

 

No one requested to address the Board during the Public Forum portion of the meeting.

 

A public hearing was held on the Sulphur Springs ISD’s 2022 proposed tax rate.  No one was present from the public to participate.

 

ACTION ITEMS

The following were approved:

 

Budget amendments for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2022.

 

General Fund, Debt Service, and Food Service budgets for the Sulphur Springs ISD for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2023.

 

Resolution levying an annual ad valorem tax for $1.1651, per $100 cash valuation – $0.31050 Interest & Sinking and $0.85460 Maintenance & Operations – for the Sulphur Springs ISD for the year 2022.

 

Order calling a bond election for Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

 

NEW PERSONNEL
Name  Position  School 
Wilburn, Lesa Gr 4 SPED Teacher SS Elementary
Jordan, Alvin Police Officer Bowie

 

