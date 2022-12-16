Sulphur Springs ISD Board Briefs 12-16

A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held Monday, December 12, 2022.

PUBLIC FORUM

The Board held a public hearing regarding the Financial Accountability Rating for 2021-2022.

The Board recognized the Sulphur Springs High School Cross Country Team and Band for their accomplishments in State UIL Competition.

The Board recognized Lidia Mejia and Ana Karen Miranda as Gomez & Gomez 2022 Dual Language Exemplary Teachers at Travis Primary.

ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS

Lisa Robinson presented a curriculum report that included STAAR redesign items.

Jeremey Lopez and Justin Cowart presented Primary and Secondary Campus updates.

Dan Froneberger presented the Maintenance Work Orders on routine maintenance across the district.

Michael Lamb presented on bus plans, roof updates, classrooms at SSHS, and Raptor.

Head Start items presented to Board under separate cover for informational purposes only:

Director’s Report for November; Head Start Financial Report for November

ACTION ITEMS

Along with routine matters, the Board approved the following:

The Board received the Quarterly Investment Report for the three months ending November 30, 2022.

Comprehensive Annual Report on Investment Activity for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2022, and annual investment policy and strategy review.

Reappointed Bryan White and Mike Horne to the Hopkins County Tax Appraisal District Board of Directors.