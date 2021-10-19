Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
cypress basin hospice
Momentum Get a New Polaris Header
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
Mid America Pet Food Header
Titus Regional Header Oct 2020

Sulphur Springs ISD Board Briefs

A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was in the Board Room of the Administration Building, Monday, October 18, 2021.

PUBLIC FORUM

Katie Martin and Martha Kate Evans addressed the board re: the High School Fine Arts Department letter jacket policy.

ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS

The board received a report on Red Ribbon Week activities. Red Ribbon Week will be observed in SSISD the week of October 25 – October 29.

Board members received copies of the following Head Start items for informational purposes:

Director’s Report for August/September; Policy Council Minutes for September; Financial Report for September

Board members received required Head Start governmental body training from Head Start Director/Principal Angela Edwards via a PowerPoint presentation.

ACTION ITEMS

Along with routine matters, the board approved the following:

Head Start Policy Council Bylaws.

Organizational flow chart for Douglass Early Childhood Learning Center Head Start Program.

Head Start Mission Statement & Philosophy.

Head Start Personnel Policy Summary

as school board representative to the Head Start Policy Council for 2021-2022.

Campus and District Improvement Plans for 2021-2022.

Local Policy Manual Update for EIF(LOCAL).

PERSONNEL

Resignations

Bruce Taylor                              SpEd Aide                                Barbara Bush

Steven Allemang                       Science Teacher                        High School

Lauren Arden                             Culinary Arts Teacher                 High School

Jennifer White                           English Teacher             High School

New personnel

Ramona (Leah) Gore                  SpEd Teacher                           Barbara Bush

Irene Bautista                            SpEd Aide                                Bowie

Shelby Polk                              SpEd Aide                                Middle School

Dana Strain                               English Teacher             High School

Linda Thompson                       SpEd Aide                                Connections-High School

Personnel Change                    New Position/Campus                          Former Position/Campus

Bryan Guigere                           SpEd Aide/Rowena Johnson                 SpEd Aide/Middle School

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     