Sulphur Springs ISD Board Briefs

A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was in the Board Room of the Administration Building, Monday, October 18, 2021.

PUBLIC FORUM

Katie Martin and Martha Kate Evans addressed the board re: the High School Fine Arts Department letter jacket policy.

ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS

The board received a report on Red Ribbon Week activities. Red Ribbon Week will be observed in SSISD the week of October 25 – October 29.

Board members received copies of the following Head Start items for informational purposes:

Director’s Report for August/September; Policy Council Minutes for September; Financial Report for September

Board members received required Head Start governmental body training from Head Start Director/Principal Angela Edwards via a PowerPoint presentation.

ACTION ITEMS

Along with routine matters, the board approved the following:

Head Start Policy Council Bylaws.

Organizational flow chart for Douglass Early Childhood Learning Center Head Start Program.

Head Start Mission Statement & Philosophy.

Head Start Personnel Policy Summary

as school board representative to the Head Start Policy Council for 2021-2022.

Campus and District Improvement Plans for 2021-2022.

Local Policy Manual Update for EIF(LOCAL).

PERSONNEL

Resignations

Bruce Taylor SpEd Aide Barbara Bush

Steven Allemang Science Teacher High School

Lauren Arden Culinary Arts Teacher High School

Jennifer White English Teacher High School

New personnel

Ramona (Leah) Gore SpEd Teacher Barbara Bush

Irene Bautista SpEd Aide Bowie

Shelby Polk SpEd Aide Middle School

Dana Strain English Teacher High School

Linda Thompson SpEd Aide Connections-High School

Personnel Change New Position/Campus Former Position/Campus

Bryan Guigere SpEd Aide/Rowena Johnson SpEd Aide/Middle School