Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Momentum Get a New Polaris Header
cypress basin hospice
Young Title Company Header

Sulphur Springs ISD Board Briefs

A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held on Monday, March 7, 2022 in the Board Room of the SSISD Administration Building.

 

PUBLIC FORUM

No one requested to address the Board.

Members of the Hopkins County Adult Leadership Class in attendance were recognized. 

ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS

Supt. Lamb reviewed progress monitoring goals. Laci Ragan assisted with an explanation of reading data. 

Items to the Board for informational purposes

  • Head Start Director’s Report for February
  • Policy Council Minutes for February
  • Head Start Financial Reports for February

ACTION ITEMS

Along with routine matters, the Board approved the following: 

Head Start Self-Assessment Summaries 

Head Start Community Assessment Update 

Head Start Program Improvement Plan 

Head Start Cost Allocation Plan 

Head Start Training & Technical Assistance Plan 

Head Start Priority Screening Instrument 

Order to Cancel the trustee election for Saturday, May 7, 2022, and declare unopposed incumbents John Prickette, Craig Roberts, and Leesa Toliver elected for another three-year term, eff. May 1, 2022. 

Engagement letter with Rutherford, Taylor & Company, P.C. for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2022. 

Purchase of 120 Interactive panels 

Purchase of 1,425 student laptops 

Purchase of 525 teacher laptops. 

CTE Innovative Course – Practicum in Entrepreneurship 

Head Start Transportation Waiver Request 

Head Start Director to apply for Head Start Continuation Grant for Year four 

Head Start COVID-19 One-time Carryover Request 

Resolution 3-22 re: Wage Payments During Emergency School Closings for inclement weather and its effects on February 24, 2022. 

2022-2023 School Calendar (Posted on the District website)

PERSONNEL

Extend employment contracts for certified and non-certified administrative personnel for the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 school years. 

New Personnel

Jeremy Lopez Asst. Supt. of Elementary/ Administration Learner Services 

Makena Walden Pre-K Aide Douglass ECLC

Patrick Leber Campus Police Officer Barbara Bush

Richard Page Teacher/Def. Coordinator High School

Jessica Rogers Instructional Aide Austin Acad. Center 

Early Retirement Notices

Angela Edwards Principal/Head Start Dir. Douglass ECLC

Catherine Ferguson SpEd Teacher Middle School

Patty Isonhood ELAR Teacher Middle School

Senor Mangon Math Teacher Middle School

Marsha Nolen REACH Teacher Austin Acad. Center

Karen Williams Food Services Worker Barbara Bush

Marci Owens Admin. Asst. to Supt. Administration 

Resignations

Pamela Ash Counselor S.S. Elementary

Carla Owens Testing Coordinator High School 

Personnel Change                New position/campus          Former position/campus

Dustin Barrett Gr 8 History/Middle School Gr 7 History/Middle School

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved                                     