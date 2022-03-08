Sulphur Springs ISD Board Briefs

A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held on Monday, March 7, 2022 in the Board Room of the SSISD Administration Building.

PUBLIC FORUM

No one requested to address the Board.

Members of the Hopkins County Adult Leadership Class in attendance were recognized.

ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS

Supt. Lamb reviewed progress monitoring goals. Laci Ragan assisted with an explanation of reading data.

Items to the Board for informational purposes

Head Start Director’s Report for February

Policy Council Minutes for February

Head Start Financial Reports for February

ACTION ITEMS

Along with routine matters, the Board approved the following:

Head Start Self-Assessment Summaries

Head Start Community Assessment Update

Head Start Program Improvement Plan

Head Start Cost Allocation Plan

Head Start Training & Technical Assistance Plan

Head Start Priority Screening Instrument

Order to Cancel the trustee election for Saturday, May 7, 2022, and declare unopposed incumbents John Prickette, Craig Roberts, and Leesa Toliver elected for another three-year term, eff. May 1, 2022.

Engagement letter with Rutherford, Taylor & Company, P.C. for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2022.

Purchase of 120 Interactive panels

Purchase of 1,425 student laptops

Purchase of 525 teacher laptops.

CTE Innovative Course – Practicum in Entrepreneurship

Head Start Transportation Waiver Request

Head Start Director to apply for Head Start Continuation Grant for Year four

Head Start COVID-19 One-time Carryover Request

Resolution 3-22 re: Wage Payments During Emergency School Closings for inclement weather and its effects on February 24, 2022.

2022-2023 School Calendar (Posted on the District website)

PERSONNEL

Extend employment contracts for certified and non-certified administrative personnel for the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 school years.

New Personnel

Jeremy Lopez Asst. Supt. of Elementary/ Administration Learner Services

Makena Walden Pre-K Aide Douglass ECLC

Patrick Leber Campus Police Officer Barbara Bush

Richard Page Teacher/Def. Coordinator High School

Jessica Rogers Instructional Aide Austin Acad. Center

Early Retirement Notices

Angela Edwards Principal/Head Start Dir. Douglass ECLC

Catherine Ferguson SpEd Teacher Middle School

Patty Isonhood ELAR Teacher Middle School

Senor Mangon Math Teacher Middle School

Marsha Nolen REACH Teacher Austin Acad. Center

Karen Williams Food Services Worker Barbara Bush

Marci Owens Admin. Asst. to Supt. Administration

Resignations

Pamela Ash Counselor S.S. Elementary

Carla Owens Testing Coordinator High School

Personnel Change New position/campus Former position/campus

Dustin Barrett Gr 8 History/Middle School Gr 7 History/Middle School