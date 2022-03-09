Sulphur Springs ISD Board Briefs

PUBLIC FORUM
No one requested to address the Board.
Members of the Hopkins County Adult Leadership Class in attendance were recognized.
ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS
Supt. Lamb reviewed progress monitoring goals. Laci Ragan assisted with an explanation of reading data.
Items given to the Board for informational purposes
- Head Start Director’s Report for February
- Policy Council Minutes for February
- Head Start Financial Reports for February
ACTION ITEMS
Along with routine matters, the board approved the following
Head Start Self-Assessment Summaries
Head Start Community Assessment Update
Head Start Program Improvement Plan
Head Start Cost Allocation Plan
Head Start Training & Technical Assistance Plan
Head Start Priority Screening Instrument
Order to Cancel the trustee election for Saturday, May 7, 2022, and declare unopposed incumbents John Prickette, Craig Roberts, and Leesa Toliver elected for another three-year term, eff. May 1, 2022.
Engagement letter with Rutherford, Taylor & Company, P.C. for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2022.
Purchase of 120 Interactive panels
Purchase of 1,425 student laptops
Purchase of 525 teacher laptops.
CTE Innovative Course – Practicum in Entrepreneurship
Head Start Transportation Waiver Request
Head Start Director to apply for Head Start Continuation Grant for Year Four
Head Start COVID-19 One-time Carryover Request
Resolution 3-22 re: Wage Payments During Emergency School Closings for inclement weather and its effects on February 24, 2022.
2022-2023 School Calendar will be on the District website
PERSONNEL
Extend employment contracts for certified and non-certified administrative personnel for the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 school years.
New Personnel
Jeremy Lopez Asst. Supt. of Elementary/ Administration
Learner Services
Makena Walden Pre-K Aide Douglass ECLC
Patrick Leber Campus Police Officer Barbara Bush
Richard Page Teacher/Def. Coordinator High School
Jessica Rogers Instructional Aide Austin Acad. Center
Early Retirement Notices
Angela Edwards Principal/Head Start Dir. Douglass ECLC
Catherine Ferguson SpEd Teacher-Middle School
Patty Isonhood ELAR Teacher-Middle School
Senor Mangon Math Teacher-Middle School
Marsha Nolen REACH Teacher Austin Acad. Center
Karen Williams Food Services Worker Barbara Bush
Marci Owens Admin. Asst. to Supt. Administration
Resignations
Pamela Ash Counselor S.S. Elementary
Carla Owens Testing Coordinator High School
Personnel Change New position/campus Former position/campus
Dustin Barrett