Sulphur Springs ISD Board Briefs

A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held on Monday, April 11, 2022.
PUBLIC FORUM
No one requested to address the Board.
Roger Feagley, Executive Director of the SS-Hopkins County EDC, addressed the Board about a potential new business project for the area.
ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS
Robert Cody, Board President, gave a required board-member training credit report. All members have met the training requirements for this reporting year.
The following Head Start items were presented to the Board for informational purposes only: Head Start Director’s Report for March, Policy Council Meeting Minutes for March, Financial Reports for March.
ACTION ITEMS
Along with routine matters, the Board approved the following:
Quarterly Investment Report for the three months ended February 28, 2022.
Contract for Election Services with Hopkins County regarding the May 7, 2022 bond election.
They are replacing the access control system at the SSES campus.
Amended Interlocal Participation Agreement with the TASB Risk Management Fund.
Changes to the district’s Concussion Oversight Team members
Retaining Powell Law Group for Legal Services in Connection with an Application for Appraised Value Limitation on Qualified Property, Texas Tax Code § 313, from Ashoka Steel Mills LLC (the “Applicant”)
All seven board members acknowledged “No Conflict of Interest” re: the Application for Appraised Value Limitation on Qualified Property from Ashoka Still Mills LLC, under Texas Tax Code 313.
Application for Appraised Value Limitation on Qualified Property from Ashoka Steel Mills LLC, under Texas Tax Code 313; authorizing the Superintendent of Schools to review the Application for completeness and submit the Application to the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts; and authorizing the Superintendent of Schools to approve any request for extension of the deadline for Board action beyond the 150-day Board review period, as may be required.
PERSONNEL
Contracts
2022-2023 professional employment contracts (teachers, counselors, librarians, nurses)
Retirement
Katherine Farrar Route Coordinator Transportation
Resignations
Julia Shadix SpEd Aide Douglass ECLC
Dejarnae Nash SpEd Aide Barbara Bush Primary
Kimberly Pace SpEd Aide Barbara Bush Primary
Kelli Hunt Math Support Teacher Bowie Primary
Kristin Potts Grade 1 Teacher Rowena Johnson Primary
Amanda Thompson Dyslexia Teacher Rowena Johnson Primary
Whitney Vaughan Grade 3 Teacher Rowena Johnson Primary
Lori Green Grade 4 Math Teacher SS Elementary
Alisa Kulak Grade 4 Math/Science Teacher SS Elementary
Cain Langhoff Grade 4 ELAR/SS Teacher SS Elementary
Jessica Gilbert Grade 8 ELAR Teacher, Middle School
Hannah Kirby String Teacher, Middle School/High School
Johnathan Stevenson Technology Specialist Middle School
Javier Aguayo Spanish Teacher/Head Girls High School Soccer Coach
John Luper Agricultural Science Teacher, High School
Elmer Steven Moreno Math Teacher/Coach High School
Matthew Newcomer World Geography Teacher/Coach High School
Zakarius Wells CCP Lab Teacher/Coach High School
New Personnel
Cinthia Salas SpEd Aide Barbara Bush Primary
Margaret Boyte Title I Aide SS Elementary
Jordan Cruz SpEd Aide SS Elementary
Summer Flora Grade 4 Math Teacher SS Elementary
Kenzie-Lou Bramblett Math Teacher, High School
Matthew Newton Special Teams Coordinator High School
Kristen Shelton Science Teacher, High School
Personnel Changes New Position/Campus Former Position/Campus
Amanda Fenton Dir. of Professional Learning/Admin Campus Principal/Bowie
Mikki Daniel Admin. Asst. to Supt./Admin PEIMS Admin Asst/Admin
Heather Garrison Curriculum Secretary/Admin Registrar/Middle School
Cathy Gray Dyslexia Therapist/Dist-Wide Grade 2 ELAR & DLE/Travis
Sherry Sinclair Campus Principal & Head Start Dir/ Asst. Head Start Dir./Douglass
Douglass ECLC
Pam Voss Campus Principal/Bowie ELAR & SS Coord/Admin
Harlee Guzman Grade 1 ELAR & SS/Rowena J Grade 1 DLE Teacher/Travis
Jady Martin Grade 2 Teacher/Rowena Johnson Inst. Aide/Rowena Johnson
Jeremy Offutt Teacher & MS Ath. Coord/ SSMS Teacher & Coach/SSHS
Kathy Wright Testing Coordinator/High School Teacher/Austin Acad. Center