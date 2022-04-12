Sulphur Springs ISD Board Briefs

A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held on Monday, April 11, 2022.

PUBLIC FORUM

No one requested to address the Board.

Roger Feagley, Executive Director of the SS-Hopkins County EDC, addressed the Board about a potential new business project for the area.

ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS

Robert Cody, Board President, gave a required board-member training credit report. All members have met the training requirements for this reporting year.

The following Head Start items were presented to the Board for informational purposes only: Head Start Director’s Report for March, Policy Council Meeting Minutes for March, Financial Reports for March.

ACTION ITEMS

Along with routine matters, the Board approved the following:

Quarterly Investment Report for the three months ended February 28, 2022.

Contract for Election Services with Hopkins County regarding the May 7, 2022 bond election.

They are replacing the access control system at the SSES campus.

Amended Interlocal Participation Agreement with the TASB Risk Management Fund.

Changes to the district’s Concussion Oversight Team members

Retaining Powell Law Group for Legal Services in Connection with an Application for Appraised Value Limitation on Qualified Property, Texas Tax Code § 313, from Ashoka Steel Mills LLC (the “Applicant”)

All seven board members acknowledged “No Conflict of Interest” re: the Application for Appraised Value Limitation on Qualified Property from Ashoka Still Mills LLC, under Texas Tax Code 313.

Application for Appraised Value Limitation on Qualified Property from Ashoka Steel Mills LLC, under Texas Tax Code 313; authorizing the Superintendent of Schools to review the Application for completeness and submit the Application to the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts; and authorizing the Superintendent of Schools to approve any request for extension of the deadline for Board action beyond the 150-day Board review period, as may be required.

PERSONNEL

Contracts

2022-2023 professional employment contracts (teachers, counselors, librarians, nurses)

Retirement

Katherine Farrar Route Coordinator Transportation

Resignations

Julia Shadix SpEd Aide Douglass ECLC

Dejarnae Nash SpEd Aide Barbara Bush Primary

Kimberly Pace SpEd Aide Barbara Bush Primary

Kelli Hunt Math Support Teacher Bowie Primary

Kristin Potts Grade 1 Teacher Rowena Johnson Primary

Amanda Thompson Dyslexia Teacher Rowena Johnson Primary

Whitney Vaughan Grade 3 Teacher Rowena Johnson Primary

Lori Green Grade 4 Math Teacher SS Elementary

Alisa Kulak Grade 4 Math/Science Teacher SS Elementary

Cain Langhoff Grade 4 ELAR/SS Teacher SS Elementary

Jessica Gilbert Grade 8 ELAR Teacher, Middle School

Hannah Kirby String Teacher, Middle School/High School

Johnathan Stevenson Technology Specialist Middle School

Javier Aguayo Spanish Teacher/Head Girls High School Soccer Coach

John Luper Agricultural Science Teacher, High School

Elmer Steven Moreno Math Teacher/Coach High School

Matthew Newcomer World Geography Teacher/Coach High School

Zakarius Wells CCP Lab Teacher/Coach High School

New Personnel

Cinthia Salas SpEd Aide Barbara Bush Primary

Margaret Boyte Title I Aide SS Elementary

Jordan Cruz SpEd Aide SS Elementary

Summer Flora Grade 4 Math Teacher SS Elementary

Kenzie-Lou Bramblett Math Teacher, High School

Matthew Newton Special Teams Coordinator High School

Kristen Shelton Science Teacher, High School

Personnel Changes New Position/Campus Former Position/Campus

Amanda Fenton Dir. of Professional Learning/Admin Campus Principal/Bowie

Mikki Daniel Admin. Asst. to Supt./Admin PEIMS Admin Asst/Admin

Heather Garrison Curriculum Secretary/Admin Registrar/Middle School

Cathy Gray Dyslexia Therapist/Dist-Wide Grade 2 ELAR & DLE/Travis

Sherry Sinclair Campus Principal & Head Start Dir/ Asst. Head Start Dir./Douglass

Douglass ECLC

Pam Voss Campus Principal/Bowie ELAR & SS Coord/Admin

Harlee Guzman Grade 1 ELAR & SS/Rowena J Grade 1 DLE Teacher/Travis

Jady Martin Grade 2 Teacher/Rowena Johnson Inst. Aide/Rowena Johnson

Jeremy Offutt Teacher & MS Ath. Coord/ SSMS Teacher & Coach/SSHS

Kathy Wright Testing Coordinator/High School Teacher/Austin Acad. Center