Hess Lawn Mower Header
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Young Title Company Header
Titus Regional Header Oct 2020
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
cypress basin hospice

Sulphur Springs ISD Board Briefs

A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held in the Board Room of the Administration Building, Monday, October 19, 2022.

PUBLIC FORUM

No one from the public requested to address the Board.

ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS

A report was given of Red Ribbon Week activities.  Red Ribbon Week will be observed in SSISD the week of October 24 – October 28.

Board members were provided with copies of the following Head Start items for informational purposes:

Director’s Report for August/September; Policy Council Minutes for September; Financial Report for September

Board members received required Head Start governmental body training from Head Start Director/Principal Sherry Sinclair via a PowerPoint presentation.

Bill Messick from Linebarger Attorneys gave a report on the 2021 Property Value Study.

Pat Leber gave the Board an update on Emergency Operations.

ACTION ITEMS

Along with routine matters, the board approved the following:

Head Start Policy Council Bylaws.

Organizational flow chart for Douglass Early Childhood Learning Center Head Start Program.

Head Start Mission Statement & Philosophy.

Head Start Personnel Policy Summary.

Appointed John Prickette as school board representative to the Head Start Policy Council for 2022-2023.

Campus and District Improvement Plans for 2022-2023.

Updated signature cards at City National Bank.

Legal retainer membership renewal with Walsh, Gallegos, Trevino, Kyle & Robinson P.C.

Adjunct Faculty appointments with the local Texas Cooperative Extension office.

SHAC members for the 2022-2023 school year.

SHAC Committee Members for 2022-2023

# Representatives Email Address Meeting #1 Meeting #2 Meeting #3 Meeting #4

 

Parent Representatives
1 Glenn Amy amy@lakecountrycasa.org        
2 Hodges Adrienne hodgesadrien@yahoo.com        
3 Vaughn Whitney whitneym3089@gmail.com        
4 Reyes Nancy nreyes_18@yahoo.com        
5 Heitman Jennifer jennifer.heitman@christushealth.org        
6 Roper Abbey abbeyroper@gmail.com        
7 Mooney Susan shmoon28@gmail.com        
8 Cupp-Mayes Chelsea chelsea_cupp@yahoo.com        
9 Karr Brooke brooke_pennington@hotmail.com        
10 Barrett Mandy mandybarrett850@gmail.com        
Community Representatives
11 Hicks Johanna jshicks@ag.tamu.edu        
12 Kosub Laura lkdoughtie@gmail.com        
13 Millsap Sylvia sylvia.millsap@dshs.texas.gov        
14 Holland Tanna tanna.holland@christushealth.org        
SSISD Representatives
15 Arnold Veronica varnold@ssisd.net        
16 Faircloth Emily efaircloth@ssisd.net        
17 Sills Dana dsills@ssisd.net        
18 Romero Shanna sromero@ssisd.net        
19 Harred Leslie lharred@ssisd.net        
20 Preas Brittany Bpreas@ssisd.net        
21 Mayo Beverly bmayo@ssisd.net        
Ex Officio Representative
22 Lopez Jeremy jlopez@ssisd.net AS NEEDED

Grant application and resolution for Bullet resistant shield program.

Interlocal Agreement and Board Resolution for Region 8 Education Service Center Plan Cooperative (Employee Benefits) – Changing names.

PERSONNEL

RESIGNATIONS
Name Position School
Horton, Amy Grade 1 ELAR Teacher Bowie Primary
Rodriguez, Andrea Grade 3 DLE Teacher Travis Primary
Brokmeyer, Sherril Title 1 Aide Bowie Primary *Retire
Vickery, Jenna Academic Secretary Bush Primary
NEW PERSONNEL
Name Position School
Jackson, Kayla SPED Teacher Bush Primary
Nash, Dejarnae SPED Aide Bush Primary
Spencer, Jennifer Speech Language Pathologist Special Services
Stowater, Joan SPED Aide Bowie Primary
Personnel Changes
Name Former Position/Campus New Position/Campus
Flanery, Tracy SPED Teacher/Douglass SPED Teacher/Bush
Lopez, Gabby SPED Aide/Bowie Title 1 Aide/Bowie
Posey, Jerrilyn Title 1 Aide/Bowie Behavior Aide/Bowie
Ragan, Laci Elementary ELAR/SS Coordinator Grade 1 Teacher/Bowie

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved                                     