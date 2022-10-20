Sulphur Springs ISD Board Briefs

A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held in the Board Room of the Administration Building, Monday, October 19, 2022.

PUBLIC FORUM

No one from the public requested to address the Board.

ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS

A report was given of Red Ribbon Week activities. Red Ribbon Week will be observed in SSISD the week of October 24 – October 28.

Board members were provided with copies of the following Head Start items for informational purposes:

Director’s Report for August/September; Policy Council Minutes for September; Financial Report for September

Board members received required Head Start governmental body training from Head Start Director/Principal Sherry Sinclair via a PowerPoint presentation.

Bill Messick from Linebarger Attorneys gave a report on the 2021 Property Value Study.

Pat Leber gave the Board an update on Emergency Operations.

ACTION ITEMS

Along with routine matters, the board approved the following:

Head Start Policy Council Bylaws.

Organizational flow chart for Douglass Early Childhood Learning Center Head Start Program.

Head Start Mission Statement & Philosophy.

Head Start Personnel Policy Summary.

Appointed John Prickette as school board representative to the Head Start Policy Council for 2022-2023.

Campus and District Improvement Plans for 2022-2023.

Updated signature cards at City National Bank.

Legal retainer membership renewal with Walsh, Gallegos, Trevino, Kyle & Robinson P.C.

Adjunct Faculty appointments with the local Texas Cooperative Extension office.

SHAC members for the 2022-2023 school year.

# Representatives Email Address Meeting #1 Meeting #2 Meeting #3 Meeting #4

Parent Representatives 1 Glenn Amy amy@lakecountrycasa.org 2 Hodges Adrienne hodgesadrien@yahoo.com 3 Vaughn Whitney whitneym3089@gmail.com 4 Reyes Nancy nreyes_18@yahoo.com 5 Heitman Jennifer jennifer.heitman@christushealth.org 6 Roper Abbey abbeyroper@gmail.com 7 Mooney Susan shmoon28@gmail.com 8 Cupp-Mayes Chelsea chelsea_cupp@yahoo.com 9 Karr Brooke brooke_pennington@hotmail.com 10 Barrett Mandy mandybarrett850@gmail.com Community Representatives 11 Hicks Johanna jshicks@ag.tamu.edu 12 Kosub Laura lkdoughtie@gmail.com 13 Millsap Sylvia sylvia.millsap@dshs.texas.gov 14 Holland Tanna tanna.holland@christushealth.org SSISD Representatives 15 Arnold Veronica varnold@ssisd.net 16 Faircloth Emily efaircloth@ssisd.net 17 Sills Dana dsills@ssisd.net 18 Romero Shanna sromero@ssisd.net 19 Harred Leslie lharred@ssisd.net 20 Preas Brittany Bpreas@ssisd.net 21 Mayo Beverly bmayo@ssisd.net Ex Officio Representative 22 Lopez Jeremy jlopez@ssisd.net AS NEEDED

Grant application and resolution for Bullet resistant shield program.

Interlocal Agreement and Board Resolution for Region 8 Education Service Center Plan Cooperative (Employee Benefits) – Changing names.

PERSONNEL