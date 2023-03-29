Sulphur Springs ISD Board Briefs

A special meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held on TUesday, March 28, 2023.

PUBLIC FORUM

No one requested to address the Board during the Public Forum portion of the meeting.

Dr. Russell Marshall of Arrow Educational Services explained the process of beginning the search for a new Superintendent.

Applications will be open until April 21, 2023

Board will meet with Arrow for Application Review April 28, 2023

The interview process will begin early May

ACTION ITEMS

There were no action items on the agenda.