Sulphur Springs ISD Board Briefs

A special meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held on TUesday, March 28, 2023.
PUBLIC FORUM
No one requested to address the Board during the Public Forum portion of the meeting.
Dr. Russell Marshall of Arrow Educational Services explained the process of beginning the search for a new Superintendent.
Applications will be open until April 21, 2023
Board will meet with Arrow for Application Review April 28, 2023
The interview process will begin early May
ACTION ITEMS
There were no action items on the agenda.