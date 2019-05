Sulphur Springs ISD Board Briefs

A special meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held on Friday, May 3, 2019.

No one requested to address the Board.

PERSONNEL

Resignations

Saundra Lewis SpEd Aide SS Elementary

Pam Ming ELAR/ESL Teacher Middle School

Shelby Polk SpEd Aide Middle School

Tate Conrad Audio Video Tech Teacher High School

Dannie Johnson Ag Science Teacher (long-term sub) High School

New Personnel

Marissa Gale Campus Secretary Barbara Bush Primary

Adrian Washington Grade 3 ELAR Teacher Bowie Primary

Shealee Owen Grade 8 English Teacher Middle School

Hollie Watson Grade 6 ELAR Teacher Middle School

Joe Garcia Spanish Teacher/Coach High School

Personnel Changes New Position/Campus Former Position/Campus

Ludivina Adair Science Teacher/SSHS Science Teacher/SSMS

Chainie Collins SpEd Teacher/AAC REACH Teacher/ AAC

Marsha Nolen REACH Teacher/ AAC Math Teacher/SSMS