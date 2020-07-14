Sulphur Springs ISD Board Briefs

A regular meeting/budget work session was held on Monday, July 13, 2020.

PUBLIC FORUM

No one requested to address the Board during the Public Forum portion of the meeting.

Michael Lamb explained the District’s current mask procedures. He noted that member John Prickette was joining the meeting via conference call.

ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS

Lamb reported on Back-to-School options for fall 2020. The information can be found on the district website.

Lamb reviewed the 2020-21 employee handbook on behalf of Josh Williams. There are no significant changes this year. The handbook will be located on the District’s website.

The Head Start Financial Report for June 2020 was given to the Board for informational purposes.

ACTION ITEMS

Along with routine matters, the following were approved:

Quarterly Investment Report for the three months ended May 31, 2020.

COVID at Risk of Passing Notification Waiver Application.

Reading Diagnostic Instrument Waiver Application.

Final District of Innovation Plan.

Changes to local board policy CRD(LOCAL) in re: to the District Innovation Plan.

2020-2021 Student Code of Conduct. The main changes are the ability to expel a student from the DAEP program for certain offenses and to change wording for an Assistant Superintendent to conduct expulsion hearings instead of the Superintendent.

2020 Engagement Agreement for attorneys (Powell, Youngblood & Taylor) and school financial consultants to assist the District in the annual compliance reporting and maintenance of existing Appraised Value Limitation Agreements under Chapter 313 of the Texas Tax Code.

Student accident insurance for 2020-2021 with Texas Student Resources for a total premium cost of $33,171.00.

Budget amendments for the period of September 1, 2019 through July 30, 2020.

Robert Cody as delegate and Jason Dietze as alternate for the 2020 TASB Delegate Assembly to be held on October 3, 2020 in Dallas, TX.

BUDGET WORK SESSION

Sherry McGraw presented an updated draft of the 2020-2021 budget. The budget will be submitted for approval at the regular August board meeting.

PERSONNEL

Retirement

Karen Paulson SpEd Aide Douglass ECLC

Resignations

Juliana Ramirez ESL/LPAC Facilitator Administration

Tucker Haynes Electrician Maintenance

Sarah Helms SpEd Aide Barbara Bush

Christina Burns SpEd Aide SS Elementary

Beverly Broumley Secretary Middle School

Tracie Dannheim Counselor Middle School

Amy Neal Gr 7 Science Teacher Middle School

New Personnel

Brittany Fletcher SpEd Aide Douglass ECLC

Brenna Jackson SpEd Aide Douglass ECLC

Veronica Lopez Academic Secretary Travis Primary

Traci Haire Gr 7 Science Teacher Middle School

Richard Kirby Counselor Middle School

Tammy Pearson Attendance Clerk Middle School

Timothy Aguillon Math Teacher/Coach High School

Morgan Owens Science Teacher High School

Personnel Changes New Position/Campus Former Position/Campus

Vallesha Adams SpEd Aide/Douglass ECLC SpEd Aide/Middle School

Ruthie Mayers Head Start Health Extender/ Head Start Floater Aide/

Douglass ECLC Douglass ECLC

Kayla Miller Head Start Floater Aide/ SpEd Aide/Douglass ECLC

Douglass ECLC

Sara Brown Registrar/Middle School Attendance Clerk/Middle School