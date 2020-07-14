Sulphur Springs ISD Board Briefs

A regular meeting/budget work session was held on Monday, July 13, 2020.
PUBLIC FORUM
No one requested to address the Board during the Public Forum portion of the meeting.
Michael Lamb explained the District’s current mask procedures. He noted that member John Prickette was joining the meeting via conference call.
ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS
Lamb reported on Back-to-School options for fall 2020. The information can be found on the district website.
Lamb reviewed the 2020-21 employee handbook on behalf of Josh Williams. There are no significant changes this year. The handbook will be located on the District’s website.
The Head Start Financial Report for June 2020 was given to the Board for informational purposes.
ACTION ITEMS
Along with routine matters, the following were approved:
Quarterly Investment Report for the three months ended May 31, 2020.
COVID at Risk of Passing Notification Waiver Application.
Reading Diagnostic Instrument Waiver Application.
Final District of Innovation Plan.
Changes to local board policy CRD(LOCAL) in re: to the District Innovation Plan.
2020-2021 Student Code of Conduct. The main changes are the ability to expel a student from the DAEP program for certain offenses and to change wording for an Assistant Superintendent to conduct expulsion hearings instead of the Superintendent.
2020 Engagement Agreement for attorneys (Powell, Youngblood & Taylor) and school financial consultants to assist the District in the annual compliance reporting and maintenance of existing Appraised Value Limitation Agreements under Chapter 313 of the Texas Tax Code.
Student accident insurance for 2020-2021 with Texas Student Resources for a total premium cost of $33,171.00.
Budget amendments for the period of September 1, 2019 through July 30, 2020.
Robert Cody as delegate and Jason Dietze as alternate for the 2020 TASB Delegate Assembly to be held on October 3, 2020 in Dallas, TX.
BUDGET WORK SESSION
Sherry McGraw presented an updated draft of the 2020-2021 budget. The budget will be submitted for approval at the regular August board meeting.
Board Briefs
7/13/20
Page 2
PERSONNEL
Retirement
Karen Paulson SpEd Aide Douglass ECLC
Resignations
Juliana Ramirez ESL/LPAC Facilitator Administration
Tucker Haynes Electrician Maintenance
Sarah Helms SpEd Aide Barbara Bush
Christina Burns SpEd Aide SS Elementary
Beverly Broumley Secretary Middle School
Tracie Dannheim Counselor Middle School
Amy Neal Gr 7 Science Teacher Middle School
New Personnel
Brittany Fletcher SpEd Aide Douglass ECLC
Brenna Jackson SpEd Aide Douglass ECLC
Veronica Lopez Academic Secretary Travis Primary
Traci Haire Gr 7 Science Teacher Middle School
Richard Kirby Counselor Middle School
Tammy Pearson Attendance Clerk Middle School
Timothy Aguillon Math Teacher/Coach High School
Morgan Owens Science Teacher High School
Personnel Changes New Position/Campus Former Position/Campus
Vallesha Adams SpEd Aide/Douglass ECLC SpEd Aide/Middle School
Ruthie Mayers Head Start Health Extender/ Head Start Floater Aide/
Douglass ECLC Douglass ECLC
Kayla Miller Head Start Floater Aide/ SpEd Aide/Douglass ECLC
Douglass ECLC
Sara Brown Registrar/Middle School Attendance Clerk/Middle School