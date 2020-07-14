" /> Sulphur Springs ISD Board Briefs – EastTexasRadio.com
Sulphur Springs ISD Board Briefs

4 hours ago

 

A regular meeting/budget work session was held on Monday, July 13, 2020.

 

PUBLIC FORUM

No one requested to address the Board during the Public Forum portion of the meeting.

 

Michael Lamb explained the District’s current mask procedures.  He noted that member John Prickette was joining the meeting via conference call.

 

ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS

 

Lamb reported on Back-to-School options for fall 2020.  The information can be found on the district website.

 

Lamb reviewed the 2020-21 employee handbook on behalf of Josh Williams.  There are no significant changes this year. The handbook will be located on the District’s website.

 

The Head Start Financial Report for June 2020 was given to the Board for informational purposes.

 

ACTION ITEMS

Along with routine matters, the following were approved:

 

Quarterly Investment Report for the three months ended May 31, 2020.

 

COVID at Risk of Passing Notification Waiver Application.

 

Reading Diagnostic Instrument Waiver Application.

 

Final District of Innovation Plan.

 

Changes to local board policy CRD(LOCAL) in re: to the District Innovation Plan.

 

2020-2021 Student Code of Conduct.  The main changes are the ability to expel a student from the DAEP program for certain offenses and to change wording for an Assistant Superintendent to conduct expulsion hearings instead of the Superintendent.

 

2020 Engagement Agreement for attorneys (Powell, Youngblood & Taylor) and school financial consultants to assist the District in the annual compliance reporting and maintenance of existing Appraised Value Limitation Agreements under Chapter 313 of the Texas Tax Code.

 

Student accident insurance for 2020-2021 with Texas Student Resources for a total premium cost of $33,171.00.

 

Budget amendments for the period of September 1, 2019 through July 30, 2020.

 

Robert Cody as delegate and Jason Dietze as alternate for the 2020 TASB Delegate Assembly to be held on October 3, 2020 in Dallas, TX.

 

BUDGET WORK SESSION

Sherry McGraw presented an updated draft of the 2020-2021 budget.  The budget will be submitted for approval at the regular August board meeting.

 

Board Briefs

7/13/20

Page 2

 

PERSONNEL

 

Retirement

Karen Paulson                          SpEd Aide                                Douglass ECLC

 

 

Resignations

Juliana Ramirez                         ESL/LPAC Facilitator                 Administration

Tucker Haynes                          Electrician                                 Maintenance

Sarah Helms                             SpEd Aide                                Barbara Bush

Christina Burns                          SpEd Aide                                SS Elementary

Beverly Broumley                      Secretary                                  Middle School

Tracie Dannheim                       Counselor                                 Middle School

Amy Neal                                  Gr 7 Science Teacher                Middle School

 

 

New Personnel

Brittany Fletcher                        SpEd Aide                                Douglass ECLC

Brenna Jackson                        SpEd Aide                                Douglass ECLC

Veronica Lopez                         Academic Secretary                   Travis Primary

Traci Haire                                Gr 7 Science Teacher                Middle School

Richard Kirby                            Counselor                                 Middle School

Tammy Pearson                        Attendance Clerk                       Middle School

Timothy Aguillon                       Math Teacher/Coach                  High School

Morgan Owens                          Science Teacher                        High School

 

 

Personnel Changes                  New Position/Campus              Former Position/Campus

Vallesha Adams                        SpEd Aide/Douglass ECLC        SpEd Aide/Middle School

 

Ruthie Mayers                           Head Start Health Extender/      Head Start Floater Aide/

Douglass ECLC                         Douglass ECLC

 

Kayla Miller                               Head Start Floater Aide/            SpEd Aide/Douglass ECLC

Douglass ECLC

 

Sara Brown                               Registrar/Middle School            Attendance Clerk/Middle School

