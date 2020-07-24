Sulphur Springs ISD Board Briefs

A special meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
PUBLIC FORUM
No one requested to address the Board during the Public Forum portion of the meeting.
ACTION ITEMS
Amended 2020-2021 school calendar with a student start date of September 1, 2020.
PERSONNEL
Resignations
Tammy Gamblin Gr 5 ELAR/SS Teacher SS Elementary
Brynn Smith HSTE Teacher High School
New Personnel
Karen Phillips Half-time Science Coordinator Administration
Steve Johnson SpEd Aide SS Elementary
Lauren O’Bryant Grade 5 ELAR/SS Teacher SS Elementary
Mario Arellano Campus Police Officer Middle School
Personnel Change New Position/Campus Former Position/Campus
Sonia Cordova Yanez ESL/LPAC/Migrant Facilitator/ Campus Secretary/Travis
Administration
Mystie Wilson Kindergarten Teacher/Lamar Title I Aide/Lamar
Alma Ramirez Campus Secretary/Travis Library Aide/Travis