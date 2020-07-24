" /> Sulphur Springs ISD Board Briefs – EastTexasRadio.com
Sulphur Springs ISD Board Briefs

44 mins ago

 

A special meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

 

PUBLIC FORUM

 

No one requested to address the Board during the Public Forum portion of the meeting.

 

 

ACTION ITEMS

 

Amended 2020-2021 school calendar with a student start date of September 1, 2020.

 

 

 

 

PERSONNEL

 

Resignations

 

Tammy Gamblin                  Gr 5 ELAR/SS Teacher                  SS Elementary

Brynn Smith                          HSTE Teacher                                  High School

 

New Personnel

 

Karen Phillips                       Half-time Science Coordinator      Administration

Steve Johnson                     SpEd Aide                                         SS Elementary

Lauren O’Bryant                   Grade 5 ELAR/SS Teacher            SS Elementary

Mario Arellano                      Campus Police Officer                    Middle School

 

Personnel Change             New Position/Campus                  Former Position/Campus

 

Sonia Cordova Yanez         ESL/LPAC/Migrant Facilitator/       Campus Secretary/Travis

Administration

 

Mystie Wilson                       Kindergarten Teacher/Lamar         Title I Aide/Lamar

 

Alma Ramirez                       Campus Secretary/Travis               Library Aide/Travis

 

 

