Sulphur Springs ISD Board Briefs

A special meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

PUBLIC FORUM

No one requested to address the Board during the Public Forum portion of the meeting.

ACTION ITEMS

Amended 2020-2021 school calendar with a student start date of September 1, 2020.

PERSONNEL

Resignations

Tammy Gamblin Gr 5 ELAR/SS Teacher SS Elementary

Brynn Smith HSTE Teacher High School

New Personnel

Karen Phillips Half-time Science Coordinator Administration

Steve Johnson SpEd Aide SS Elementary

Lauren O’Bryant Grade 5 ELAR/SS Teacher SS Elementary

Mario Arellano Campus Police Officer Middle School

Personnel Change New Position/Campus Former Position/Campus

Sonia Cordova Yanez ESL/LPAC/Migrant Facilitator/ Campus Secretary/Travis

Administration

Mystie Wilson Kindergarten Teacher/Lamar Title I Aide/Lamar

Alma Ramirez Campus Secretary/Travis Library Aide/Travis