Sulphur Springs ISD Board Briefs 9.12.22

A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held on Monday,

September 12, 2022.

PUBLIC FORUM

Two people from the public requested to address the Board.

ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS

Presentation of Professional Development Plan for 2022-2023 by Lisa Robinson.

Presentation re: HB 3 Board Outcome Goals by Michael Lamb.

ACTION ITEMS

Along with routine matters, the board approved the following:

Sulphur Springs Band trip to Washington DC planned for May 6-10, 2022.

Updated signature cards at City National Bank to reflect current approved signers.

Modified Schedule State Assessment Testing Days Waiver

Teacher Data Portal of the Texas Assessment Management System Waiver

Replacing Derek Driver on the Hopkins County Civic Center Board with Dan Froneberger.

2022-2023 Board Operating Procedures Manual