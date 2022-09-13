Hess Lawn Mower Header
Sulphur Springs ISD Board Briefs 9.12.22

A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held on Monday,

September 12, 2022.

 

PUBLIC FORUM

 

Two people from the public requested to address the Board.

 

ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS

 

Presentation of Professional Development Plan for 2022-2023 by Lisa Robinson.

 

Presentation re: HB 3 Board Outcome Goals by Michael Lamb.

 

ACTION ITEMS

Along with routine matters, the board approved the following:

 

Sulphur Springs Band trip to Washington DC planned for May 6-10, 2022.

 

Updated signature cards at City National Bank to reflect current approved signers. 

 

Modified Schedule State Assessment Testing Days Waiver 

 

Teacher Data Portal of the Texas Assessment Management System Waiver

 

Replacing Derek Driver on the Hopkins County Civic Center Board with Dan Froneberger. 

 

2022-2023 Board Operating Procedures Manual

 

RESIGNATIONS 
Name Position School 
Looney, Cynthia SPED Aide Douglass
NEW PERSONNEL
Name  Position  School 
McIllwain, Carson Speech Therapy Asst.  SPED
Rouleau, Taylor SPED Aide Johnson Primary
Perez, Victorino Instructional Aide SS Elementary
Garrett, Brayden HS Floater Aide Douglass
Early, Bailey SPED Aide Douglass
Griffin, Amy HS Aide Douglass
Personnel Changes
Name Former Position/Campus New Position/Campus
Roberts, Leisha Computer Lab Aide/SSES Behavior Aide/SSES

