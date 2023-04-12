Sulphur Springs ISD Board Briefs For Monday Night Meeting

Submitted by MIkki Daniel
A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held on Monday, April 10, 2023.
PUBLIC FORUM
Mike Lamb accepted his official recognition as superintendent of SSISD after 11 years. He was presented a plaque, by the school board, in commemoration of his time spent at SSISD. Little Elm has been gracious enough to allow Mr. Lamb to split his time between the two districts through April. He plans to attend senior activities and will be a part of the graduation ceremonies.
Kevin Gibson, father of a SSHS band member, spoke about the need for a practice area for the band. They start preparing for next year this week, and he offered up ideas on how to make existing facilities multipurpose in order to meet this need.
The school board invited recent state competitors of SSHS.
SSHS Power Lifting: Coach Jeter and Coach Page, along with Matt Mitchell (placed 7th), Laney Hurst, Haley Shultz, and Machelle Allen
SSHS HOSA – Mrs. Ridner and Mrs. Welch, along with Aubrey Crawford (placed 4th)
UIL Film – Dr. Dick, along with Alexis Villarino (State Champion) Not present was Nathan Bilyeu (6th)
Administrative Reports
Dan Froneberger gave a maintenance report with updates.
- Knee rail added to teacher parking lot in order to keep livestock off of property during rodeos at Civic Center
- New perimeters built at Douglass ECLC
- New push bar door added to previously built tunnel entrance at high school
- New safety system is up and running at SSES
- Limb damage cleaned up on Houston Street lot
- Replaced 640 air filters on campuses during the month of March
Lyndsay Anderson, Special Services Director for the district, reported on the need for additional funds for the program based on the growing number of students in the Special Education program. It is estimated that 6 new positions need to be created in order to meet the needs of the SSISD students.
Lisa Robinson updated the board on April plans for the curriculum department that has already set dates for teacher trainings for the 2023-2024 school year.
Jeremy Lopez gave an elementary campus report.
- Bilingual Teachers – working on planning for Gomez and Gomez
- Reading Teachers – studying models of different reading curriculums in order to choose one for next year
- Numerous upcoming events at all campuses
Justin Cowart gave a secondary campus report.
- SSMS DI Teams – 3 went to State and one will go to Globals
- National Junior Honor Society – 140 students will be inducted this week
- SSHS Academic UIL – District Champs
- SSHS One Act Play – Regional Alternates
- Wildcats and Ladycats Golf Teams – District Champs
- Wildcat Soccer – Bi-District Champs
- Ladycat Soccer – Area Champs
- Blue Blazes – First place in competition along with numerous other awards
- Softball – 7-0 in district currently
- Baseball – fighting for playoff spot
Consent Agenda Items
Tax Credits and Supplements for March of 2023 were approved.
ACTION ITEMS
Along with routine matters, the following were approved:
- The Contract of Election Services for the May 6, 2023 board election
- Phase 2 and completion of the New Line Interactive Panels to replace existing boards
- Instructional Materials Allotment TEKS Certification Form for 2023-2024
- Completion of an application to TEA for a Foreign Exchange Student Waiver for less than 5 students
- District Vehicle, 2023 Suburban
- One-time COVID 19 Carry Over Request and One-time grant for Head Start Cost of Living Adjustment
Personnel
Contracts
2023-2024 professional employment contracts (teachers, counselors, librarians, nurses)
RESIGNATIONS
Robinson, LisaAssistant SuperintendentAdministrationPersonal6/15/2023
Lamb, MichaelSuperintendent Administration New Job3/31/2023
Ibanez, CassieSPED Aide BowiePersonal5/26/2023
Shearer, StacieAcademic SpecialistBush PrimaryPersonal6/15/2023
Loera, Carmela HS 4 Teacher DouglassPersonal 3/3/2023
Mendez, Maria BHeadstart AideDouglassRetirement5/26/2023
Combs, KimberTitle 1 AideJohnson PrimaryPersonal5/26/2023
Fierst, ErikaGrade 1 MathJohnson PrimaryPersonal5/26/2023
Martin, JadyGrade 2 Math/ScienceJohnson PrimaryPersonal 5/26/2023
Moore, GracieGrade 1 MathJohnson PrimaryPersonal5/26/2023
Nix, LoriGrade 3 ELARJohnson PrimaryPersonal 5/26/2023
Rollins, Alesia Music TeacherJohnson PrimaryPersonal5/26/2023
Wiggins, MeganGrade 4 ELAR/SSSS ElementaryPersonal5/26/2023
Figueroa, ItzelCounselorTravis PrimaryPersonal 5/26/2023
Adams, ValleshaGrade 6 Math Middle SchoolPersonal 5/26/2023
Findley, Justin Police OfficerMiddle SchoolNew Job4/28/2023
Foshee, SandraEducational AideMiddle SchoolPersonal 3/24/2023
Garmon, KylieELAR SPED TeacherMiddle SchoolPersonal5/26/2023
Griffith, CarrahEducational AideMiddle SchoolNew Job3/24/2023
Gutierrez, NancyEducational AideMiddle SchoolPersonal5/26/2023
Rozell, CodyTeacher/CoachMiddle SchoolPersonal5/26/2023
Stevens, AlisonArt TeacherMiddle SchoolPersonal 5/26/2023
Gebel, LouCTE Auto TeacherHigh School Personal 5/26/2023
Mayo, BeverlyNurseHigh SchoolNew Job5/1/2023
Ladd, JamieCounselorHigh School New Job5/26/2023
Moss, ElizabethEnglish TeacherHigh School New Job5/26/2023
Shelby, StephenAg Structures Teacher High School Personal5/26/2023
NEW PERSONNEL
Meisetschlaeger, StacyEnglish High SchoolCarla Baxley8/10/2023
Hill, KassidiSPED Self-ContainedBush PrimaryLeah Gore8/10/2023
**Hartsell Wade, ChristiAcademic SpecialistSS ElementarySasha PoseyTBD
Lenius, BrynnaGrade 4 ELAR/SSSS ElementaryLauren Price8/10/2023
Shipley, EllenGrade 4 ELARSS ElementaryMegan Wiggins8/10/2023
Barrios, SaylorELARMiddle SchoolJill Crumo8/10/2023
Evans, MadalynArtMiddle SchoolAlison Stevens8/10/2023
Personnel Changes
NameFormer Position/CampusNew Position/CampusReplacing Effective Date
Ditto, SeanSPED Teacher/SSMS Teacher/Austin Tamyla Hasbrouck8/10/2023
Wright, KathyTesting Coordinator/SSHSCTE Director/SSHSJenny ArledgeTBD
DeWitte, Marieke Title 1 Aide/SSESMath Intervention/SSESMelina Rivera Wilks8/10/2023
Geeslin, LauraSPED Aide/RJPSPED Aide/DouglassPosition moved to Douglass3/22/2023
Harris, TisshaGrade 5 ELAR/SSESMusic/RJPAlesia Rollins8/10/2023
McKinney, HayleyGrade 5 ELAR/SSESGrade 3 ELAR/RJPLori Nix8/10/2023
Daniel, KendraVI / Special ProgramsVI / Special Programschanging to full time 8/10/2023
Crump, JillELAR/Middle School English/High School through attrition8/10/2023
Thompson, HollyReading Spec/Johnson English/High School Liz Moss8/10/2023