Sulphur Springs ISD Board Briefs For Monday Night Meeting

Submitted by MIkki Daniel

A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held on Monday, April 10, 2023.

PUBLIC FORUM

Mike Lamb accepted his official recognition as superintendent of SSISD after 11 years. He was presented a plaque, by the school board, in commemoration of his time spent at SSISD. Little Elm has been gracious enough to allow Mr. Lamb to split his time between the two districts through April. He plans to attend senior activities and will be a part of the graduation ceremonies.

Kevin Gibson, father of a SSHS band member, spoke about the need for a practice area for the band. They start preparing for next year this week, and he offered up ideas on how to make existing facilities multipurpose in order to meet this need.

The school board invited recent state competitors of SSHS.

SSHS Power Lifting: Coach Jeter and Coach Page, along with Matt Mitchell (placed 7th), Laney Hurst, Haley Shultz, and Machelle Allen

SSHS HOSA – Mrs. Ridner and Mrs. Welch, along with Aubrey Crawford (placed 4th)

UIL Film – Dr. Dick, along with Alexis Villarino (State Champion) Not present was Nathan Bilyeu (6th)

Administrative Reports

Dan Froneberger gave a maintenance report with updates.

Knee rail added to teacher parking lot in order to keep livestock off of property during rodeos at Civic Center

New perimeters built at Douglass ECLC

New push bar door added to previously built tunnel entrance at high school

New safety system is up and running at SSES

Limb damage cleaned up on Houston Street lot

Replaced 640 air filters on campuses during the month of March

Lyndsay Anderson, Special Services Director for the district, reported on the need for additional funds for the program based on the growing number of students in the Special Education program. It is estimated that 6 new positions need to be created in order to meet the needs of the SSISD students.

Lisa Robinson updated the board on April plans for the curriculum department that has already set dates for teacher trainings for the 2023-2024 school year.

Jeremy Lopez gave an elementary campus report.

Bilingual Teachers – working on planning for Gomez and Gomez

Reading Teachers – studying models of different reading curriculums in order to choose one for next year

Numerous upcoming events at all campuses

Justin Cowart gave a secondary campus report.

SSMS DI Teams – 3 went to State and one will go to Globals

National Junior Honor Society – 140 students will be inducted this week

SSHS Academic UIL – District Champs

SSHS One Act Play – Regional Alternates

Wildcats and Ladycats Golf Teams – District Champs

Wildcat Soccer – Bi-District Champs

Ladycat Soccer – Area Champs

Blue Blazes – First place in competition along with numerous other awards

Softball – 7-0 in district currently

Baseball – fighting for playoff spot

Consent Agenda Items

Tax Credits and Supplements for March of 2023 were approved.

ACTION ITEMS

Along with routine matters, the following were approved:

The Contract of Election Services for the May 6, 2023 board election

Phase 2 and completion of the New Line Interactive Panels to replace existing boards

Instructional Materials Allotment TEKS Certification Form for 2023-2024

Completion of an application to TEA for a Foreign Exchange Student Waiver for less than 5 students

District Vehicle, 2023 Suburban

One-time COVID 19 Carry Over Request and One-time grant for Head Start Cost of Living Adjustment

Personnel

Contracts

2023-2024 professional employment contracts (teachers, counselors, librarians, nurses)

RESIGNATIONS

Robinson, LisaAssistant SuperintendentAdministrationPersonal6/15/2023

Lamb, MichaelSuperintendent Administration New Job3/31/2023

Ibanez, CassieSPED Aide BowiePersonal5/26/2023

Shearer, StacieAcademic SpecialistBush PrimaryPersonal6/15/2023

Loera, Carmela HS 4 Teacher DouglassPersonal 3/3/2023

Mendez, Maria BHeadstart AideDouglassRetirement5/26/2023

Combs, KimberTitle 1 AideJohnson PrimaryPersonal5/26/2023

Fierst, ErikaGrade 1 MathJohnson PrimaryPersonal5/26/2023

Martin, JadyGrade 2 Math/ScienceJohnson PrimaryPersonal 5/26/2023

Moore, GracieGrade 1 MathJohnson PrimaryPersonal5/26/2023

Nix, LoriGrade 3 ELARJohnson PrimaryPersonal 5/26/2023

Rollins, Alesia Music TeacherJohnson PrimaryPersonal5/26/2023

Wiggins, MeganGrade 4 ELAR/SSSS ElementaryPersonal5/26/2023

Figueroa, ItzelCounselorTravis PrimaryPersonal 5/26/2023

Adams, ValleshaGrade 6 Math Middle SchoolPersonal 5/26/2023

Findley, Justin Police OfficerMiddle SchoolNew Job4/28/2023

Foshee, SandraEducational AideMiddle SchoolPersonal 3/24/2023

Garmon, KylieELAR SPED TeacherMiddle SchoolPersonal5/26/2023

Griffith, CarrahEducational AideMiddle SchoolNew Job3/24/2023

Gutierrez, NancyEducational AideMiddle SchoolPersonal5/26/2023

Rozell, CodyTeacher/CoachMiddle SchoolPersonal5/26/2023

Stevens, AlisonArt TeacherMiddle SchoolPersonal 5/26/2023

Gebel, LouCTE Auto TeacherHigh School Personal 5/26/2023

Mayo, BeverlyNurseHigh SchoolNew Job5/1/2023

Ladd, JamieCounselorHigh School New Job5/26/2023

Moss, ElizabethEnglish TeacherHigh School New Job5/26/2023

Shelby, StephenAg Structures Teacher High School Personal5/26/2023

NEW PERSONNEL

Meisetschlaeger, StacyEnglish High SchoolCarla Baxley8/10/2023

Hill, KassidiSPED Self-ContainedBush PrimaryLeah Gore8/10/2023

**Hartsell Wade, ChristiAcademic SpecialistSS ElementarySasha PoseyTBD

Lenius, BrynnaGrade 4 ELAR/SSSS ElementaryLauren Price8/10/2023

Shipley, EllenGrade 4 ELARSS ElementaryMegan Wiggins8/10/2023

Barrios, SaylorELARMiddle SchoolJill Crumo8/10/2023

Evans, MadalynArtMiddle SchoolAlison Stevens8/10/2023

Personnel Changes

NameFormer Position/CampusNew Position/CampusReplacing Effective Date

Ditto, SeanSPED Teacher/SSMS Teacher/Austin Tamyla Hasbrouck8/10/2023

Wright, KathyTesting Coordinator/SSHSCTE Director/SSHSJenny ArledgeTBD

DeWitte, Marieke Title 1 Aide/SSESMath Intervention/SSESMelina Rivera Wilks8/10/2023

Geeslin, LauraSPED Aide/RJPSPED Aide/DouglassPosition moved to Douglass3/22/2023

Harris, TisshaGrade 5 ELAR/SSESMusic/RJPAlesia Rollins8/10/2023

McKinney, HayleyGrade 5 ELAR/SSESGrade 3 ELAR/RJPLori Nix8/10/2023

Daniel, KendraVI / Special ProgramsVI / Special Programschanging to full time 8/10/2023

Crump, JillELAR/Middle School English/High School through attrition8/10/2023

Thompson, HollyReading Spec/Johnson English/High School Liz Moss8/10/2023