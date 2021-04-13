Sulphur Springs ISD Board Briefs From Meeting 04.12.21

A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was on Monday, April 12, 2021.

PUBLIC FORUM

A public hearing was held on the Application for Appraised Value Limitation on Qualified Property from Bright Arrow Solar, LLC, Comptroller Application #1528, under Texas Tax Code § 313. No one from the public was present at the hearing.

No one requested to address the Board.

ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS

Robert Cody, Board President, gave a required report on board member training credit. All members will have met the training requirements for this reporting year by April 30, 2021.

The Board received the following Head Start items for informational purposes only:

Head Start Director’s Report for March, Policy Council Meeting Minutes for March, Financial Reports for March.

ACTION ITEMS

Along with routine matters, they approved the following:

Quarterly Investment Report for the three months ended February 28, 2021.

Findings of Fact of the Sulphur Springs ISD Board of Trustees connected with the Application for Appraised Value Limitation on Qualified Property from Bright Arrow Solar, LLC, Comptroller Application #1528, under Texas Tax Code § 313.

Application for Appraised Value Limitation on Qualified Property and enter into an Agreement for Limitation on Appraised Value of Property for School District Maintenance and Operations Taxes by and between Sulphur Springs ISD and Bright Arrow Solar, LLC, Comptroller Application #1528, under Texas Tax Code § 313.

Head Start COLA (Cost of Living Adjustment) funding request for $17,348.00.

Instructional Materials Allotment TEKS Certification Form for 2021-2021.

three-year lease with DELL for new Sulphur Springs Middle School laptops.

Addition of local board policy CW(LOCAL) regarding the naming school facilities

PERSONNEL

Contracts

2021-2022 professional employment contracts (teachers, counselors, librarians, nurses)

Retirement

Kenya Singleton Special Programs/Testing Coord. Middle School

Resignations

Tye Boatman Counselor Lamar Primary

Vivian Mejia Mendez Library Aide Lamar Primary

Elliott Ayo Asst. Band Director Middle School

Ira Franklin P.E. Teacher/Coach High School

New Personnel

Crysta Hooker Nurse Middle School

Jamie Ladd Counselor High School

Personnel Changes New Position/Campus Former Position/Campus

Hannah Garrett Dist. Science Coord/Admin Science Teacher/High School

Angie Evans Dyslexia Therapist/Dist-Wide Grade 5 Teacher/SS Elem

Amy Peters Special Ed/Middle School Grade 5 SpEd/SS Elem