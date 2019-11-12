Sulphur Springs ISD Board Briefs November 2019

A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held Monday, November 11, 2019.

PUBLIC FORUM

No one requested to address the Board.

Sherry McGraw conducted a public meeting regarding the 2019 Financial Accountability Rating, which is based on school year 2017-2018 data. The District received a Superior rating of 100.

ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS

Barbara Bush Primary students showed Board members their Veteran’s Day e-books that they made and stored in the SeeSaw app.

Josh Williams reported on elementary and secondary programs and activities.

Michael Lamb updated the Board on the current board goals. He highlighted the Early Childhood Math Goal.

Board members were provided with copies of the following Head Start items for informational purposes:

Director’s Report for October & Policy Council Minutes for October

ACTION ITEMS

Along with routine matters, the board approved the following:

Head Start Community Assessment Update for 2018-2019.

2019-2020 agreement between Sulphur Springs Country Club and Sulphur Springs ISD.

Purchase of HVAC replacements on campuses.

Reappointment of Dan Froneberger as the District’s Integrated Pest Management Coordinator.

Derek Driver to serve in one of two SSISD positions on the Hopkins County Civic Center Board of Directors. The term begins January 1, 2020 and expires December 31, 2022.

PERSONNEL

Resignations

Monty Tipps Campus Police Officer Bowie Primary

Carolina Mejia Title I Aide Travis Primary

Daymon Nash SpEd Aide High School

New personnel

Jennifer Price Kindergarten Teacher Barbara Bush Primary

Personnel Change New Position/Campus Former Position/Campus

Mary Taylor Academic Secretary/Douglass ECLC PE Aide/Douglass ECLC