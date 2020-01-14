Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meeting 01.13.20

A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held Monday, January 13, 2020.

PUBLIC FORUM

No one requested to address the Board.

The school board was recognized for “School Board Appreciation Month.” Members received tokens of appreciation from each campus.

ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS

Lamar Primary students and music teacher, Amber Harmon, presented a program entitled “Lamar is YouNique.”

Susan Johnston presented a PowerPoint on 504 and Special Education programs.

School board trustee election filing dates were announced as of Wednesday, January 15, 2020, through Friday, February 14, 2020. The election will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020.

Kristin Monk presented the draft Lamar Primary Improvement Turn Around Plan (TAP). The final plan will be submitted for school board approval at the next regular meeting.

2020 Open House dates were presented to the Board.

Superintendent Michael Lamb presented updated College, Career and Military Readiness data in re: to Board goal setting requirements.

The following Head Start items were given to board members for informational purposes only: Director’s Report for December, Policy Council minutes for December

ACTION ITEMS

Along with routine matters, the following were approved:

Resolution 2-20 designating the “Hopkins Energy LLC Reinvestment Zone #2,” pursuant to Texas Tax Code § 312.0025.

SSISD Board of Trustees Findings of Fact in connection with the Application for Limitation on Appraised Value of Property for School District Maintenance and Operations Taxes from Hopkins Energy LLC, Comptroller Application #1384, pursuant to Texas Tax Code § 313.

An agreement under the Texas Economic Development Act for a Limitation on Appraised Value of Property for School District Maintenance and Operations Taxes with Hopkins Energy LLC, Comptroller Application #1384, pursuant to Texas Tax Code § 313.

Application to TEA for Expedited Teacher Data Portal of the Texas Assessment Management System waiver.

TASB Localized Policy Manual Update 114

PERSONNEL

The Board moved to postpone the Superintendent’s evaluation until a special meeting on January 29, 2020.

The Board moved to postpone approval of the Superintendent’s contract until a special meeting on January 29, 2020.

Resignation

Lynn Haberstroh Math Teacher Middle School

(Early retirement notification)

New Personnel

Justin Findley Campus Police Officer Bowie Primary

Ashley Hall English Teacher High School

Personnel Change New Assignment/Campus Past Assignment/Campus

Linzi Phillips Campus Secretary/Barbara Bush Instructional Aide/Barbara Bush