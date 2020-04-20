Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meeting 04.20.20

A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held on Monday, April 20, 2020 via Zoom.

PUBLIC FORUM

No one requested to address the Board.

ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS

Robbin Vaughn, Board President, gave a required report on board member training credit. All members met the training requirements for this year.

Michael Lamb gave a brief update on the COVID-19 situation in re: to SSISD.

The following Head Start items were presented to the Board for informational purposes only: Head Start Director’s Report for March.

ACTION ITEMS

Along with routine matters, approved were the following:

Quarterly Investment Report for the three months ended February 29, 2020

Instructional Materials Allotment TEKS Certification Form for 2020-2021.

Custodial services contract with The Faulk Company for school years 2020-21 through

2022-2023.

Purchase of a heavy-duty band equipment trailer from Clubhouse Trailer Company.

Educator Appraisal Waiver application to TEA

The Missed School Day Waiver application to TEA

PERSONNEL

Contracts

2020-2021 professional employment contracts (teachers, counselors, librarians, nurses)

Resignations

Patricia Aulbaugh Grade 3 Teacher Lamar Primary

Troiana Hoffman Math Teacher, Middle School

Heather Fretwell English Teacher, High School

April Offutt SSPD Secretary High School

New Personnel

Steven Toney Bilingual/ESL Coordinator Admin.

Jennifer Holt Speech Pathologist Special Services

Haley Papez Licensed Spec. in School Psych Special Services

Board Briefs

April 20, 2020

Page 2

New Personnel, cont.

Monica Armstrong SpEd Self-Contained Teacher Barbara Bush Primary

Kayla Bohannon Grade 3 Math Teacher Barbara Bush Primary

Morgan Mayers Instructional Aide Barbara Bush Primary

Kimberly Pace SpEd Aide Barbara, Bush Primary

Alma Del Castillo Math Teacher, Middle School

Eric Jackson PE Teacher/Coach, Middle School

Jennifer Bunch English Teacher, High School

Taylor Harden Math Teacher, High School

Cady Jackson English Teacher, High School

Kristopher Luce Theater Teacher, High School

Personnel Changes New Position/Campus Former Position/Campus

Lesli Ray Literacy Coach/Admin Dyslexia Teacher/Bowie

Chandra Crawford Principal/Lamar Academic Specialist/Lamar

Jamilyn Hunt Grade 2 ELAR Teacher/Lamar English Teacher/SSMS

Kimberly Smith Grade 3 Math Teacher/Lamar Grade 3 Teacher/Bowie

Amanda Walker Title I Aide/Travis SpEd Aide/Travis

Hannah Kirby Full-Time Strings/MS & HS Part-Time String/MS & HS

Steven Moreno Grade 6 Math Teacher/SSMS at Risk Aide/SSMS

Angela Grimes 504 Coordinator/High School Instructional Intv/SS Elem