Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meeting 04.20.20

A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held on Monday, April 20, 2020 via Zoom.
PUBLIC FORUM
No one requested to address the Board.
ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS
Robbin Vaughn, Board President, gave a required report on board member training credit. All members met the training requirements for this year.
Michael Lamb gave a brief update on the COVID-19 situation in re: to SSISD.
The following Head Start items were presented to the Board for informational purposes only: Head Start Director’s Report for March.
ACTION ITEMS
Along with routine matters, approved were the following:
Quarterly Investment Report for the three months ended February 29, 2020
Instructional Materials Allotment TEKS Certification Form for 2020-2021.
Custodial services contract with The Faulk Company for school years 2020-21 through
2022-2023.
Purchase of a heavy-duty band equipment trailer from Clubhouse Trailer Company.
Educator Appraisal Waiver application to TEA
The Missed School Day Waiver application to TEA
PERSONNEL
Contracts
2020-2021 professional employment contracts (teachers, counselors, librarians, nurses)
Resignations
Patricia Aulbaugh Grade 3 Teacher Lamar Primary
Troiana Hoffman Math Teacher, Middle School
Heather Fretwell English Teacher, High School
April Offutt SSPD Secretary High School
New Personnel
Steven Toney Bilingual/ESL Coordinator Admin.
Jennifer Holt Speech Pathologist Special Services
Haley Papez Licensed Spec. in School Psych Special Services
New Personnel, cont.
Monica Armstrong SpEd Self-Contained Teacher Barbara Bush Primary
Kayla Bohannon Grade 3 Math Teacher Barbara Bush Primary
Morgan Mayers Instructional Aide Barbara Bush Primary
Kimberly Pace SpEd Aide Barbara, Bush Primary
Alma Del Castillo Math Teacher, Middle School
Eric Jackson PE Teacher/Coach, Middle School
Jennifer Bunch English Teacher, High School
Taylor Harden Math Teacher, High School
Cady Jackson English Teacher, High School
Kristopher Luce Theater Teacher, High School
Personnel Changes New Position/Campus Former Position/Campus
Lesli Ray Literacy Coach/Admin Dyslexia Teacher/Bowie
Chandra Crawford Principal/Lamar Academic Specialist/Lamar
Jamilyn Hunt Grade 2 ELAR Teacher/Lamar English Teacher/SSMS
Kimberly Smith Grade 3 Math Teacher/Lamar Grade 3 Teacher/Bowie
Amanda Walker Title I Aide/Travis SpEd Aide/Travis
Hannah Kirby Full-Time Strings/MS & HS Part-Time String/MS & HS
Steven Moreno Grade 6 Math Teacher/SSMS at Risk Aide/SSMS
Angela Grimes 504 Coordinator/High School Instructional Intv/SS Elem