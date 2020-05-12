Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meeting 05.11.20

A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held on Monday, May 11, 2020, via Zoom.
PUBLIC FORUM
Sydney Washburn was recognized as Valedictorian of the Class of 2020.
Andrew Westlund was recognized as Salutatorian of the Class of 2020.
Michael Lamb gave a COVID-19 debrief. He said the biggest challenge since the last update was Graduation. Noted that it is going great and lots of positive feedback. He said on-line learning for the year is wrapping up and thanked the Curriculum department for all their hard work during this time. He said the main question now is what school will look like next year. He said there is no way to know at this time. Robert Cody thanked Lamb, Josh Williams, and Derek Driver for their work on Graduation and said he has heard lots of compliments from others.
ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS
Sherry McGraw presented the Board with the budget calendar for 2020.
The Board was given the April Head Start Director’s Report and Head Start Financial Report as information only items.
ACTION ITEMS
Along with routine matters, the following were approved:
Unopposed incumbent board members Robert Cody and Robbin Vaughn were sworn in for three-year terms.
New board officers were elected as follows:
President-Robert Cody, Vice President-Craig Roberts, Secretary-Jason Dietze
Head Start Self-Assessment Summaries.
Head Start Program Improvement Plan.
Head Start Training & Technical Assistance Plan.
Head Start Annual Report.
Head Start Supplement COVID-19 application.
Head Start Supplement COLA (Cost of Living Adjustment) application.
Head Start QI (Quality Improvement) application.
Resignations
Ashley Holt Behavior Specialist/LSSP Special Services
Kimberly Williams Speech Pathologist Special Services
Heather Friddle Head Start 4 Teacher Douglass ECLC
Rhonda Orren Academic Specialist Barbara Bush Primary
Jennifer Price Kindergarten Math/Science Teacher Barbara Bush Primary
Christina Shadix SpEd Teacher Travis Primary
Kendra Fisher Gr 5 Math/Science Teacher SS Elementary
Stephanie Ross Gr 5 Math/Science Teacher SS Elementary
Amy Tiemeyer Library Aide SS Elementary
Antonio Ruggiero Gr 7 English Teacher Middle School
Chris Valdovinos History Teacher/Coach High School
Cameron Warren Health Teacher/Coach High School
New Personnel
Ivy Gilbreath SpEd Teacher Douglass ECLC
Jasmine Mejia Gr 5 Math/Science Teacher SS Elementary
Julie Silman Instructional Interventionist SS Elementary
Teresa Sweely Library Aide SS Elementary
Ira Franklin P.E. Teacher/Coach High School
Amanda Hutchings HSTE Teacher High School
Kendall Mathis World Geography Teacher/Coach High School
Melissa Hastings SpEd Aide Connections
Personnel Changes New position/campus Former position/campus
Joe Boedigheimer Academic Spec/Barbara Bush Innovative Learning Spec/MS
Kimberly Gideon Dyslexia Therapist/Barbara Bush Grade 1 Math & Sci/B Bush
Kourtney McDonald Title I Aide/Barbara Bush SpEd Aide/Barbara Bush
Lindsay McCoy Dyslexia Therapist/Bowie Grade 1 ELAR & SS/Bowie
Dustin Morgan Academic Spec/Lamar Math Teacher/Middle School
Jennifer Grubbs Grade 5 Math & Sci/SSES Instructional Aide/SSES
Jessica Gilbert SpEd Teacher/Middle School Grade 4 ELAR/SSES
Janelsa Orozco Gr 8 ELAR/Middle School SpEd Teacher/Middle School
Alyssa Butler Innovative Learning Design Spec/ English Teacher/High School
High School
Hannah Carrington SpEd Teacher/High School Grade 1 Teacher/B Bush