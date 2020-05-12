Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meeting 05.11.20

A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held on Monday, May 11, 2020, via Zoom.

PUBLIC FORUM

Sydney Washburn was recognized as Valedictorian of the Class of 2020.

Andrew Westlund was recognized as Salutatorian of the Class of 2020.

Michael Lamb gave a COVID-19 debrief. He said the biggest challenge since the last update was Graduation. Noted that it is going great and lots of positive feedback. He said on-line learning for the year is wrapping up and thanked the Curriculum department for all their hard work during this time. He said the main question now is what school will look like next year. He said there is no way to know at this time. Robert Cody thanked Lamb, Josh Williams, and Derek Driver for their work on Graduation and said he has heard lots of compliments from others.

ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS

Sherry McGraw presented the Board with the budget calendar for 2020.

The Board was given the April Head Start Director’s Report and Head Start Financial Report as information only items.

ACTION ITEMS

Along with routine matters, the following were approved:

Unopposed incumbent board members Robert Cody and Robbin Vaughn were sworn in for three-year terms.

New board officers were elected as follows:

President-Robert Cody, Vice President-Craig Roberts, Secretary-Jason Dietze

Head Start Self-Assessment Summaries.

Head Start Program Improvement Plan.

Head Start Training & Technical Assistance Plan.

Head Start Annual Report.

Head Start Supplement COVID-19 application.

Head Start Supplement COLA (Cost of Living Adjustment) application.

Head Start QI (Quality Improvement) application.

Resignations

Ashley Holt Behavior Specialist/LSSP Special Services

Kimberly Williams Speech Pathologist Special Services

Heather Friddle Head Start 4 Teacher Douglass ECLC

Rhonda Orren Academic Specialist Barbara Bush Primary

Jennifer Price Kindergarten Math/Science Teacher Barbara Bush Primary

Christina Shadix SpEd Teacher Travis Primary

Kendra Fisher Gr 5 Math/Science Teacher SS Elementary

Stephanie Ross Gr 5 Math/Science Teacher SS Elementary

Amy Tiemeyer Library Aide SS Elementary

Antonio Ruggiero Gr 7 English Teacher Middle School

Chris Valdovinos History Teacher/Coach High School

Cameron Warren Health Teacher/Coach High School

New Personnel

Ivy Gilbreath SpEd Teacher Douglass ECLC

Jasmine Mejia Gr 5 Math/Science Teacher SS Elementary

Julie Silman Instructional Interventionist SS Elementary

Teresa Sweely Library Aide SS Elementary

Ira Franklin P.E. Teacher/Coach High School

Amanda Hutchings HSTE Teacher High School

Kendall Mathis World Geography Teacher/Coach High School

Melissa Hastings SpEd Aide Connections

Personnel Changes New position/campus Former position/campus

Joe Boedigheimer Academic Spec/Barbara Bush Innovative Learning Spec/MS

Kimberly Gideon Dyslexia Therapist/Barbara Bush Grade 1 Math & Sci/B Bush

Kourtney McDonald Title I Aide/Barbara Bush SpEd Aide/Barbara Bush

Lindsay McCoy Dyslexia Therapist/Bowie Grade 1 ELAR & SS/Bowie

Dustin Morgan Academic Spec/Lamar Math Teacher/Middle School

Jennifer Grubbs Grade 5 Math & Sci/SSES Instructional Aide/SSES

Jessica Gilbert SpEd Teacher/Middle School Grade 4 ELAR/SSES

Janelsa Orozco Gr 8 ELAR/Middle School SpEd Teacher/Middle School

Alyssa Butler Innovative Learning Design Spec/ English Teacher/High School

High School

Hannah Carrington SpEd Teacher/High School Grade 1 Teacher/B Bush