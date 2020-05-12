" /> Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meeting 05.11.20 – EastTexasRadio.com
Access Financial Group
Radio It’s On 2 (COVID-19 timing)
cypress basin hospice
Sandlin Hail Damage Header
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Morrell banner

Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meeting 05.11.20

3 hours ago

 

A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held on Monday, May 11, 2020, via Zoom.

PUBLIC FORUM

Sydney Washburn was recognized as Valedictorian of the Class of 2020.

Andrew Westlund was recognized as Salutatorian of the Class of 2020.

Michael Lamb gave a COVID-19 debrief.  He said the biggest challenge since the last update was Graduation.  Noted that it is going great and lots of positive feedback.  He said on-line learning for the year is wrapping up and thanked the Curriculum department for all their hard work during this time.  He said the main question now is what school will look like next year.  He said there is no way to know at this time.  Robert Cody thanked Lamb, Josh Williams, and Derek Driver for their work on Graduation and said he has heard lots of compliments from others.

ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS

Sherry McGraw presented the Board with the budget calendar for 2020.

The Board was given the April Head Start Director’s Report and Head Start Financial Report as information only items.

ACTION ITEMS

Along with routine matters, the following were approved:

Unopposed incumbent board members Robert Cody and Robbin Vaughn were sworn in for three-year terms.

New board officers were elected as follows:

President-Robert Cody, Vice President-Craig Roberts, Secretary-Jason Dietze

Head Start Self-Assessment Summaries.

Head Start Program Improvement Plan.

Head Start Training & Technical Assistance Plan.

Head Start Annual Report.

Head Start Supplement COVID-19 application.

Head Start Supplement COLA (Cost of Living Adjustment) application.

Head Start QI (Quality Improvement) application.

Resignations

Ashley Holt                              Behavior Specialist/LSSP                   Special Services

Kimberly Williams                   Speech Pathologist                             Special Services

Heather Friddle                       Head Start 4 Teacher                         Douglass ECLC

Rhonda Orren                         Academic Specialist                           Barbara Bush Primary

Jennifer Price                          Kindergarten Math/Science Teacher Barbara Bush Primary

Christina Shadix                     SpEd Teacher                                     Travis Primary

Kendra Fisher                         Gr 5 Math/Science Teacher               SS Elementary

Stephanie Ross                      Gr 5 Math/Science Teacher               SS Elementary

Amy Tiemeyer                        Library Aide                                         SS Elementary

Antonio Ruggiero                    Gr 7 English Teacher                         Middle School

Chris Valdovinos                     History Teacher/Coach                      High School

Cameron Warren                    Health Teacher/Coach                       High School

New Personnel

Ivy Gilbreath                            SpEd Teacher                                     Douglass ECLC

Jasmine Mejia                         Gr 5 Math/Science Teacher               SS Elementary

Julie Silman                            Instructional Interventionist                 SS Elementary

Teresa Sweely                        Library Aide                                         SS Elementary

Ira Franklin                              P.E. Teacher/Coach                           High School

Amanda Hutchings                 HSTE Teacher                                    High School

Kendall Mathis                        World Geography Teacher/Coach     High School

Melissa Hastings                     SpEd Aide                                           Connections

Personnel Changes              New position/campus                      Former position/campus

Joe Boedigheimer                   Academic Spec/Barbara Bush           Innovative Learning Spec/MS

Kimberly Gideon                     Dyslexia Therapist/Barbara Bush       Grade 1 Math & Sci/B Bush

Kourtney McDonald                Title I Aide/Barbara Bush                    SpEd Aide/Barbara Bush

Lindsay McCoy                      Dyslexia Therapist/Bowie                   Grade 1 ELAR & SS/Bowie

Dustin Morgan                        Academic Spec/Lamar                       Math Teacher/Middle School

Jennifer Grubbs                      Grade 5 Math & Sci/SSES                 Instructional Aide/SSES

Jessica Gilbert                        SpEd Teacher/Middle School             Grade 4 ELAR/SSES

Janelsa Orozco                      Gr 8 ELAR/Middle School                  SpEd Teacher/Middle School

Alyssa Butler                           Innovative Learning Design Spec/     English Teacher/High School

High School

Hannah Carrington                 SpEd Teacher/High School                Grade 1 Teacher/B Bush

 

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     