Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meeting 05.28.20

A special meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held on Thursday, May 28, 2020.

PUBLIC FORUM

No one requested to address the Board during the Public Forum portion of the meeting.

PERSONNEL

Retirement

Curtis Peoples Maintenance Worker Maintenance Dept.

Resignations

Kristin McKinney Kindergarten Teacher Barbara Bush

Chandra Arvie Grade 4 Teacher SS Elementary

Layne Ashmore P.E. Teacher SS Elementary

Jinjer Postlethwait SpEd Teacher Middle School

New Personnel

Christina Shadix LSSP Intern Special Services

Janice Pickles Head Start 4 Teacher Douglass ECLC

Kaitlyn Chapman Grade 1 Math & Science Barbara Bush

Katy Gifford SpEd Aide Barbara Bush

Sarah Ingle Grade 1 ELAR Teacher Barbara Bush

Sarah Miles Kindergarten Math & Science Barbara Bush

Brenda Wies Grade 3 ELAR Teacher Bowie

Sherry Baugh Grade 4 ELAR Teacher SS Elementary

Cain Langhoff Grade 4 ELAR/SS Teacher SS Elementary

Johnathan Stevenson Technology Specialist Middle School

Lou Gebel Auto Tech/Construction High School

Taylor Thompson Animal Science Ag Teacher High School

Personnel Change New Position/Campus Former Position/Campus

Brittany Hicks Grade 1 ELAR/Bowie Grade 3 ELAR/Bowie

Natosha Burns Grade 8 Math/Middle School Grade 4 Math/SS Elem