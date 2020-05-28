" /> Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meeting 05.28.20 – EastTexasRadio.com
cypress basin hospice
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Access Financial Group
Morrell banner

Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meeting 05.28.20

1 hour ago

 

A special meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held on Thursday, May 28, 2020.

PUBLIC FORUM

No one requested to address the Board during the Public Forum portion of the meeting.

PERSONNEL

Retirement

Curtis Peoples                      Maintenance Worker                       Maintenance Dept.

Resignations

Kristin McKinney                  Kindergarten Teacher                     Barbara Bush

Chandra Arvie                      Grade 4 Teacher                              SS Elementary

Layne Ashmore                    P.E. Teacher                                     SS Elementary

Jinjer Postlethwait               SpEd Teacher                                  Middle School

New Personnel

Christina Shadix                  LSSP Intern                                      Special Services

Janice Pickles                      Head Start 4 Teacher                      Douglass ECLC

Kaitlyn Chapman                 Grade 1 Math & Science                Barbara Bush

Katy Gifford                           SpEd Aide                                         Barbara Bush

Sarah Ingle                           Grade 1 ELAR Teacher                  Barbara Bush

Sarah Miles                           Kindergarten Math & Science       Barbara Bush

Brenda Wies                         Grade 3 ELAR Teacher                  Bowie

Sherry Baugh                       Grade 4 ELAR Teacher                  SS Elementary

Cain Langhoff                      Grade 4 ELAR/SS Teacher            SS Elementary

Johnathan Stevenson         Technology Specialist                     Middle School

Lou Gebel                              Auto Tech/Construction                  High School

Taylor Thompson                 Animal Science Ag Teacher           High School

Personnel Change             New Position/Campus                  Former Position/Campus

Brittany Hicks                       Grade 1 ELAR/Bowie                      Grade 3 ELAR/Bowie

Natosha Burns                     Grade 8 Math/Middle School         Grade 4 Math/SS Elem

 

 

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     