cypress basin hospice
Momentum Motorsports Sea-Doo
Morrell banner
Hess Lay-Z-Boy Recliner Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017

Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meeting 06.11.2019

43 mins ago

 

 

A regular meeting and budget work session of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.

PUBLIC FORUM

No one requested to address the Board during Public Forum.

ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS

Elementary and Secondary updates were presented.

A report on summer activities throughout the District was presented.

Rusty Harden reported that the 45-day contract release date for resignation notifications will be

July 6, 2019.

The Board was given the following Head Start items for informational purposes only:

Head Start Director’s Report for May

 

ACTION ITEMS

Along with routine matters, the following were approved:

Quarterly Investment Report for the three months ended May 31, 2019.

Updated Board Policies CCGA(LOCAL) and CCGB(LOCAL).

Acknowledgment of Conflict of Interest Policy BBFA(LEGAL) and (LOCAL) concerning an Application for Appraised Value Limitation on Qualified Property from Hopkins Energy LLC (Texas Taxpayer ID #32063322963).

Application for Value Limitation Agreement from Hopkins Energy LLC (Texas Taxpayer ID #32063322963), pursuant to Chapter 313 of the Texas Tax Code; authorized the Superintendent to review the Application for completeness and submit the Application to the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts; and authorize the Superintendent to approve any request for extension of the deadline for Board action beyond the 150-day Board review period, as may be required.

Retain attorneys and consultants to assist the District in the review and processing of the Application for Value Limitation Agreement from Hopkins Energy LLC, pursuant to Chapter 313 of the Texas Tax Code.

Funding request for one-time COLA (Cost of Living Adjustment) funds for Head Start Program.

Budget amendments for the period of February, 2019 through May, 2019.

Credit by exam testing dates for 2019-2020.

Local board policy update for FNCE(LOCAL).

Resolution 3-19 Authorizing sale of real property located at 218 Fore Street, Sulphur Springs, Texas.

 

 

BUDGET WORK SESSION

 

Sherry McGraw presented board members with the first draft of the 2019-2020 budget.  Another work session will be held at the regular July 8 meeting.

 

PERSONNEL

 

Summer Contract- due to mid-term hire date

Laura Badgett                           Kindergarten Teacher                                         Barbara Bush

Dayton Gifford                          SpEd Aide                                                        Middle School

Lori Franklin                              Inclusion Aide                                                   High School

Beverly Mayo                            Nurse                                                                High School

Dana Wallace                            Inclusion Aide                                                   High School

 

Resignations

Brandi Caddell                          Grade 5 Teacher                                                            SS Elementary

Adolphus (Duane) Davis                        PE Teacher/Coach                                             Middle School

Brandon DeLorge                      Government Teacher/Coach                               High School

 

New Personnel

Kelsie Moser                             Grade 1 Math/Science Teacher                           Barbara Bush

Amanda Walker                         SpEd Aide                                                        Travis Primary

Natosha Burns                          Grade 4 Math Teacher                                        SS Elementary

Melva Dunan                             SpEd Behavior Aide                                          SS Elementary

Kendra Fisher                            Grade 5 Teacher                                                            SS Elementary

Lori Green                                 Grade 4 Math Teacher                                        SS Elementary

Vicki Nugent                             Grade 4 Math Teacher                                        SS Elementary

Angel Tavera                             Bilingual Instructional Aide                                 SS Elementary

Kristy Williams                          SpEd Self-Contained Aide                                 SS Elementary

Barbara Bloodgood                   SpEd Aide                                                        Middle School

Kayla Gentry                             Grade 6 Math Teacher                                        Middle School

Zuleyma Miranda                       Grade 8 Math Teacher                                        Middle School

Ashley Bagwell                          Math Teacher/Possible Coach                            High School

Austin Fleming                          SpEd Teacher/Coach                                         High School

Heather Fretwell                         English Teacher                                                 High School

Erin Echols                               SpEd Aide                                                        Ausitn Acad Ctr

 

 

Personnel Changes                  New position/campus                           Former position/campus

Mariana Hernandez                    Bilingual Literacy Support/Travis                        Gr 2 DLE SLAR/Sci/SS-Travis

Renee Johnson                         Gr 2 DLE SLAR/Sci/SS – Travis             Gr 5 DLE/SS Elementary

Kelly Robinson                          Gr 1 DLE Math/Travis                            Pre-K ESL/Douglass ECLC

Susana Sanchez                                    Bilingual SpEd Teacher/Travis                Gr 1 DLE SLAR/Sci/SS – Travis

Olga Tellez                                Gr 1 DLE SLAR/Sci/SS- Travis               Gr 1 DLE Math/Science – Travis

Tawnette Ramsey                      SpEd Teacher/SS Elementary                Gr 5 Teacher/SS Elementary

Adriana Ortiz                             SpEd Aide/Middle School                                 At Risk Aide/Middle School

Kevin Hatcher                            History Teacher/Coach – High School     PE/Boys Coach – Middle School

Chris Owens                              SAC Teacher/Coach – High School        Social Studies/Coach–High                                                                                                                    School

 

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved                                     