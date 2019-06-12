Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meeting 06.11.2019

A regular meeting and budget work session of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
PUBLIC FORUM
No one requested to address the Board during Public Forum.
ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS
Elementary and Secondary updates were presented.
A report on summer activities throughout the District was presented.
Rusty Harden reported that the 45-day contract release date for resignation notifications will be
July 6, 2019.
The Board was given the following Head Start items for informational purposes only:
Head Start Director’s Report for May
ACTION ITEMS
Along with routine matters, the following were approved:
Quarterly Investment Report for the three months ended May 31, 2019.
Updated Board Policies CCGA(LOCAL) and CCGB(LOCAL).
Acknowledgment of Conflict of Interest Policy BBFA(LEGAL) and (LOCAL) concerning an Application for Appraised Value Limitation on Qualified Property from Hopkins Energy LLC (Texas Taxpayer ID #32063322963).
Application for Value Limitation Agreement from Hopkins Energy LLC (Texas Taxpayer ID #32063322963), pursuant to Chapter 313 of the Texas Tax Code; authorized the Superintendent to review the Application for completeness and submit the Application to the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts; and authorize the Superintendent to approve any request for extension of the deadline for Board action beyond the 150-day Board review period, as may be required.
Retain attorneys and consultants to assist the District in the review and processing of the Application for Value Limitation Agreement from Hopkins Energy LLC, pursuant to Chapter 313 of the Texas Tax Code.
Funding request for one-time COLA (Cost of Living Adjustment) funds for Head Start Program.
Budget amendments for the period of February, 2019 through May, 2019.
Credit by exam testing dates for 2019-2020.
Local board policy update for FNCE(LOCAL).
Resolution 3-19 Authorizing sale of real property located at 218 Fore Street, Sulphur Springs, Texas.
BUDGET WORK SESSION
Sherry McGraw presented board members with the first draft of the 2019-2020 budget. Another work session will be held at the regular July 8 meeting.
PERSONNEL
Summer Contract- due to mid-term hire date
Laura Badgett Kindergarten Teacher Barbara Bush
Dayton Gifford SpEd Aide Middle School
Lori Franklin Inclusion Aide High School
Beverly Mayo Nurse High School
Dana Wallace Inclusion Aide High School
Resignations
Brandi Caddell Grade 5 Teacher SS Elementary
Adolphus (Duane) Davis PE Teacher/Coach Middle School
Brandon DeLorge Government Teacher/Coach High School
New Personnel
Kelsie Moser Grade 1 Math/Science Teacher Barbara Bush
Amanda Walker SpEd Aide Travis Primary
Natosha Burns Grade 4 Math Teacher SS Elementary
Melva Dunan SpEd Behavior Aide SS Elementary
Kendra Fisher Grade 5 Teacher SS Elementary
Lori Green Grade 4 Math Teacher SS Elementary
Vicki Nugent Grade 4 Math Teacher SS Elementary
Angel Tavera Bilingual Instructional Aide SS Elementary
Kristy Williams SpEd Self-Contained Aide SS Elementary
Barbara Bloodgood SpEd Aide Middle School
Kayla Gentry Grade 6 Math Teacher Middle School
Zuleyma Miranda Grade 8 Math Teacher Middle School
Ashley Bagwell Math Teacher/Possible Coach High School
Austin Fleming SpEd Teacher/Coach High School
Heather Fretwell English Teacher High School
Erin Echols SpEd Aide Ausitn Acad Ctr
Personnel Changes New position/campus Former position/campus
Mariana Hernandez Bilingual Literacy Support/Travis Gr 2 DLE SLAR/Sci/SS-Travis
Renee Johnson Gr 2 DLE SLAR/Sci/SS – Travis Gr 5 DLE/SS Elementary
Kelly Robinson Gr 1 DLE Math/Travis Pre-K ESL/Douglass ECLC
Susana Sanchez Bilingual SpEd Teacher/Travis Gr 1 DLE SLAR/Sci/SS – Travis
Olga Tellez Gr 1 DLE SLAR/Sci/SS- Travis Gr 1 DLE Math/Science – Travis
Tawnette Ramsey SpEd Teacher/SS Elementary Gr 5 Teacher/SS Elementary
Adriana Ortiz SpEd Aide/Middle School At Risk Aide/Middle School
Kevin Hatcher History Teacher/Coach – High School PE/Boys Coach – Middle School
Chris Owens SAC Teacher/Coach – High School Social Studies/Coach–High School