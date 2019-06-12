Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meeting 06.11.2019

A regular meeting and budget work session of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.

PUBLIC FORUM

No one requested to address the Board during Public Forum.

ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS

Elementary and Secondary updates were presented.

A report on summer activities throughout the District was presented.

Rusty Harden reported that the 45-day contract release date for resignation notifications will be

July 6, 2019.

The Board was given the following Head Start items for informational purposes only:

Head Start Director’s Report for May

ACTION ITEMS

Along with routine matters, the following were approved:

Quarterly Investment Report for the three months ended May 31, 2019.

Updated Board Policies CCGA(LOCAL) and CCGB(LOCAL).

Acknowledgment of Conflict of Interest Policy BBFA(LEGAL) and (LOCAL) concerning an Application for Appraised Value Limitation on Qualified Property from Hopkins Energy LLC (Texas Taxpayer ID #32063322963).

Application for Value Limitation Agreement from Hopkins Energy LLC (Texas Taxpayer ID #32063322963), pursuant to Chapter 313 of the Texas Tax Code; authorized the Superintendent to review the Application for completeness and submit the Application to the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts; and authorize the Superintendent to approve any request for extension of the deadline for Board action beyond the 150-day Board review period, as may be required.

Retain attorneys and consultants to assist the District in the review and processing of the Application for Value Limitation Agreement from Hopkins Energy LLC, pursuant to Chapter 313 of the Texas Tax Code.

Funding request for one-time COLA (Cost of Living Adjustment) funds for Head Start Program.

Budget amendments for the period of February, 2019 through May, 2019.

Credit by exam testing dates for 2019-2020.

Local board policy update for FNCE(LOCAL).

Resolution 3-19 Authorizing sale of real property located at 218 Fore Street, Sulphur Springs, Texas.

BUDGET WORK SESSION

Sherry McGraw presented board members with the first draft of the 2019-2020 budget. Another work session will be held at the regular July 8 meeting.

PERSONNEL

Summer Contract- due to mid-term hire date

Laura Badgett Kindergarten Teacher Barbara Bush

Dayton Gifford SpEd Aide Middle School

Lori Franklin Inclusion Aide High School

Beverly Mayo Nurse High School

Dana Wallace Inclusion Aide High School

Resignations

Brandi Caddell Grade 5 Teacher SS Elementary

Adolphus (Duane) Davis PE Teacher/Coach Middle School

Brandon DeLorge Government Teacher/Coach High School

New Personnel

Kelsie Moser Grade 1 Math/Science Teacher Barbara Bush

Amanda Walker SpEd Aide Travis Primary

Natosha Burns Grade 4 Math Teacher SS Elementary

Melva Dunan SpEd Behavior Aide SS Elementary

Kendra Fisher Grade 5 Teacher SS Elementary

Lori Green Grade 4 Math Teacher SS Elementary

Vicki Nugent Grade 4 Math Teacher SS Elementary

Angel Tavera Bilingual Instructional Aide SS Elementary

Kristy Williams SpEd Self-Contained Aide SS Elementary

Barbara Bloodgood SpEd Aide Middle School

Kayla Gentry Grade 6 Math Teacher Middle School

Zuleyma Miranda Grade 8 Math Teacher Middle School

Ashley Bagwell Math Teacher/Possible Coach High School

Austin Fleming SpEd Teacher/Coach High School

Heather Fretwell English Teacher High School

Erin Echols SpEd Aide Ausitn Acad Ctr

Personnel Changes New position/campus Former position/campus

Mariana Hernandez Bilingual Literacy Support/Travis Gr 2 DLE SLAR/Sci/SS-Travis

Renee Johnson Gr 2 DLE SLAR/Sci/SS – Travis Gr 5 DLE/SS Elementary

Kelly Robinson Gr 1 DLE Math/Travis Pre-K ESL/Douglass ECLC

Susana Sanchez Bilingual SpEd Teacher/Travis Gr 1 DLE SLAR/Sci/SS – Travis

Olga Tellez Gr 1 DLE SLAR/Sci/SS- Travis Gr 1 DLE Math/Science – Travis

Tawnette Ramsey SpEd Teacher/SS Elementary Gr 5 Teacher/SS Elementary

Adriana Ortiz SpEd Aide/Middle School At Risk Aide/Middle School

Kevin Hatcher History Teacher/Coach – High School PE/Boys Coach – Middle School

Chris Owens SAC Teacher/Coach – High School Social Studies/Coach–High School