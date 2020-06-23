Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meeting 06.22.20

A special meeting/strategic planning work session of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held on Monday, June 22, 2020.

PUBLIC FORUM

No one requested to address the Board during Public Forum.

ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS

Lucas Janda with Live Oak Public Finance presented information to the Board re: the

2020-2021 tax rate process.

Josh Williams informed the Board about the district applying for CARES Act Funding.

PERSONNEL

Resignations

Adriana Barrientos ESL Aide Middle School

Jennifer Morales SpEd Aide Middle School

Kristen Waldon Gr 6 World History Teacher Middle School

Kristov Martinez Math Teacher/Coach High School

Katelyn Webster Math Teacher/Coach High School

New Personnel

Christi Hartsell Innovative Learning Design Specialist Administration

Pamela Voss Secondary ELAR/Social Studies Coordinator Administration

Jennifer Spencer Speech Language Pathologist Special Services

Alexa Roush Pre-Kindergarten Teacher Douglass ECLC

Angela France Kindergarten ELAR Teacher Bowie Primary

Jessica Arnold SpEd Aide Middle School

Kelcie Adams ESL Aide Middle School

Jane Claypool At Risk Aide Middle School

Jill Crump Grade 6 ELAR Teacher Middle School

Karen Jolly SpEd ELAR Teacher Middle School

Brynn Offutt SpEd Aide Middle School

Alysia White Grade 6 Math Teacher Middle School

Jennifer White Grade 7 ELAR Teacher Middle School

Jacob Sexton Spanish Teacher/Coach High School

Personnel Changes New position/campus Former position/campus

Tiffany Spigner Instructional Aide/SS Elementary Instructional Aide/Austin Acad. Ctr.

Ashanti Ivery PE & Girl’s Coach/Middle School SpEd Aide/Middle School

Karina Perez Grade 6 ELAR Teacher/Middle School Academic Secretary/Travis Primary

Ashlee Wells Grade 6 History Teacher/Middle School Grade 6 ELAR Teacher/Middle School

Elmer Moreno Math Teacher & Coach/High School Grade 6 Math Teacher/Middle School

STRATEGIC PLANNING WORK SESSION

Mandy Fenton, John Bimmerle, Kristin Monk, and Josh Williams presented 4 of the 5 strategies that committees made up of educators, students, and community members developed during the early spring. These strategies are in draft form and the final strategic plan will be presented to the Board at a later time to be formally approved.