Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meeting 06.22.20

A special meeting/strategic planning work session of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held on Monday, June 22, 2020.
PUBLIC FORUM
No one requested to address the Board during Public Forum.
ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS
Lucas Janda with Live Oak Public Finance presented information to the Board re: the
2020-2021 tax rate process.
Josh Williams informed the Board about the district applying for CARES Act Funding.
PERSONNEL
Resignations
Adriana Barrientos ESL Aide Middle School
Jennifer Morales SpEd Aide Middle School
Kristen Waldon Gr 6 World History Teacher Middle School
Kristov Martinez Math Teacher/Coach High School
Katelyn Webster Math Teacher/Coach High School
New Personnel
Christi Hartsell Innovative Learning Design Specialist Administration
Pamela Voss Secondary ELAR/Social Studies Coordinator Administration
Jennifer Spencer Speech Language Pathologist Special Services
Alexa Roush Pre-Kindergarten Teacher Douglass ECLC
Angela France Kindergarten ELAR Teacher Bowie Primary
Jessica Arnold SpEd Aide Middle School
Kelcie Adams ESL Aide Middle School
Jane Claypool At Risk Aide Middle School
Jill Crump Grade 6 ELAR Teacher Middle School
Karen Jolly SpEd ELAR Teacher Middle School
Brynn Offutt SpEd Aide Middle School
Alysia White Grade 6 Math Teacher Middle School
Jennifer White Grade 7 ELAR Teacher Middle School
Jacob Sexton Spanish Teacher/Coach High School
Personnel Changes New position/campus Former position/campus
Tiffany Spigner Instructional Aide/SS Elementary Instructional Aide/Austin Acad. Ctr.
Ashanti Ivery PE & Girl’s Coach/Middle School SpEd Aide/Middle School
Karina Perez Grade 6 ELAR Teacher/Middle School Academic Secretary/Travis Primary
Ashlee Wells Grade 6 History Teacher/Middle School Grade 6 ELAR Teacher/Middle School
Elmer Moreno Math Teacher & Coach/High School Grade 6 Math Teacher/Middle School
STRATEGIC PLANNING WORK SESSION
Mandy Fenton, John Bimmerle, Kristin Monk, and Josh Williams presented 4 of the 5 strategies that committees made up of educators, students, and community members developed during the early spring. These strategies are in draft form and the final strategic plan will be presented to the Board at a later time to be formally approved.