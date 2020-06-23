" /> Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meeting 06.22.20 – EastTexasRadio.com
Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meeting 06.22.20

47 mins ago

 

A special meeting/strategic planning work session of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held on Monday, June 22, 2020.

 

PUBLIC FORUM

No one requested to address the Board during Public Forum.

 

ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS

 

Lucas Janda with Live Oak Public Finance presented information to the Board re: the

2020-2021 tax rate process.

 

Josh Williams informed the Board about the district applying for CARES Act Funding.

 

PERSONNEL

 

Resignations

 

Adriana Barrientos                     ESL Aide                                                          Middle School

Jennifer Morales                        SpEd Aide                                                        Middle School

Kristen Waldon                          Gr 6 World History Teacher                                 Middle School

Kristov Martinez                         Math Teacher/Coach                                          High School
Katelyn Webster                        Math Teacher/Coach                                          High School

 

New Personnel

 

Christi Hartsell                           Innovative Learning Design Specialist                  Administration

Pamela Voss                             Secondary ELAR/Social Studies Coordinator         Administration

Jennifer Spencer                        Speech Language Pathologist                             Special Services

Alexa Roush                              Pre-Kindergarten Teacher                                   Douglass ECLC

Angela France                           Kindergarten ELAR Teacher                                Bowie Primary

Jessica Arnold                           SpEd Aide                                                        Middle School

Kelcie Adams                            ESL Aide                                                          Middle School

Jane Claypool                           At Risk Aide                                                      Middle School

Jill Crump                                  Grade 6 ELAR Teacher                                       Middle School

Karen Jolly                                SpEd ELAR Teacher                                          Middle School

Brynn Offutt                              SpEd Aide                                                        Middle School

Alysia White                              Grade 6 Math Teacher                                        Middle School

Jennifer White                           Grade 7 ELAR Teacher                                       Middle School

Jacob Sexton                            Spanish Teacher/Coach                                     High School

 

Personnel Changes      New position/campus                           Former position/campus

 

Tiffany Spigner              Instructional Aide/SS Elementary             Instructional Aide/Austin Acad. Ctr.

Ashanti Ivery                 PE & Girl’s Coach/Middle School             SpEd Aide/Middle School

Karina Perez                  Grade 6 ELAR Teacher/Middle School     Academic Secretary/Travis Primary

Ashlee Wells                 Grade 6 History Teacher/Middle School    Grade 6 ELAR Teacher/Middle School

Elmer Moreno                Math Teacher & Coach/High School         Grade 6 Math Teacher/Middle School

 

 

STRATEGIC PLANNING WORK SESSION

 

Mandy Fenton, John Bimmerle, Kristin Monk, and Josh Williams presented 4 of the 5 strategies that committees made up of educators, students, and community members developed during the early spring.  These strategies are in draft form and the final strategic plan will be presented to the Board at a later time to be formally approved.

 

 

 

 

