Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meeting 08.13.18

A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held on Mon., August 13, 2018.

PUBLIC FORUM

No one requested to address the Board during the Public Forum portion of the meeting.

A public meeting was held on the Sulphur Springs ISD’s 2018 proposed tax rate. No one from the public was present for the meeting.

ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS

Information was presented re: Food Services purchasing for 2018-2019 school year.

2018-2019 faculty/Visitor meal prices announced. Breakfast $2.25 and lunch $3.75

Kristin Monk reported on Meet the Teacher activities.

Elementary, Middle School, High School handbook changes for 2018-19 were presented.

TASB Localized Manual Update 111 was presented. Local policies will be presented for approval at the regular September meeting.

ACTION ITEMS

Along with routine matters, the following were approved:

Changes to Concussion Oversight Team members. Brad Abell is being removed and Cassie Ervin and Marcos Garza are being added.

Revised Child Nutrition Meal Payments and Charge policy.

Teacher appraisers and appraisal calendar for 2018-2019.

Purchase of Kajeet wireless internet system.

Property Casualty Insurance renewal for 2018-2019 with Texas Political Subdivisions (TPS).

General Fund, Debt Service and Food Service budgets for the Sulphur Spring ISD for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2019.

Ordinance 2-18 levying an annual ad valorem tax of $1.35048 ($1.04000 M&O and $0.31048 for I&S), per $100 cash valuation for 2018.

Special Education mediation agreement.

Adopted updated policy CCG(LOCAL).

Acknowledged Conflict of Interest Policy BBFA(LEGAL) and (LOCAL).

Application for Value Limitation Agreement from Solemio, LLC (Previously called Solemio Springs, LLC); authorize Superintendent to review the Application for completeness and submit the Application to the Comptroller of Public Accounts; authorize Superintendent to approve any request for extension of the deadline for Board action beyond the 150-day Board review period, as may be required.

Board Briefs

August 13, 2018

Page 2

ACTION ITEMS, cont.

Retain attorneys/consultants to assist the District in review and processing of the Application of Value Limitation Agreement from Solemio, LLC pursuant to Chapter 313 of the Texas Property Tax Code.

PERSONNEL

Retirement

Wanda Whitmore Custodian Administration Building

Resignations

Jim Bayuk Chief of Police Dist-wide

Audra Latimer Science Teacher High School

Zearlene Roberts Social Studies Teacher High School

David Westberry Math Teacher High School

Emily Westberry English Teacher High School

New Personnel

Cary Barnett Police Officer Austin Acad. Center

Leslie McDowell Head Start Aide Douglass ECLC

Adrienne Lilley Library Aide Bowie Primary

Nicholas Floyd Police Officer Lamar Primary

Stephanie Hughes Campus Secretary SS Elementary

Karen Jasmer SpEd Grade 4 Teacher SS Elementary

Eileen Lira Title I Aide SS Elementary

Chanta Givens SpEd Aide Middle School

Rachael Haeberlen SpEd Aide Middle School

Chuck King Social Studies Teacher High School

Tyler Lindsey Math Teacher/Coach High School

Daymon Nash SpEd Aide High School

KayLee Wood Science Teacher High School

Personnel Change New position/campus Former position/campus

Chandler Macek KG ELAR Teacher/Bowie Library Aide/Bowie

Glynda Chester Chief of Police/Dist-wide Police Officer/High School