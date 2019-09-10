Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meeting 09.09.19

A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held Tuesday, 9/9/19.

PUBLIC FORUM

No one from the public requested to address the Board.

Public hearings re: Sulphur Springs ISD Targeted Improvement Plans for Bowie Primary, Lamar Primary, and Travis Primary.

ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS

SSES students, along with teachers Whitney Vaughn and Megan Wiggins, made a presentation “Capturing Kids’ Hearts at SSES”.

Rusty Harden gave an update on the Human Resources Dept. Harden and Officer Dee Dee Horton gave an update on security operations in SSISD.

Kristin Monk and Josh Williams presented elementary and secondary program updates.

Michael Lamb reported on the district’s A-F accountability ratings.

Head Start Policy Council minutes for June were given to the Board for information only.

ACTION ITEMS

Along with routine matters, the board approved the following:

Quarterly Investment Report for the three months ended August 31, 2019.

Organizational Flow Chart for the SSISD Head Start Program and the Douglass Early Childhood Learning Center

Head Start Mission Statement & Statement of Philosophy

Head Start Personnel Policy Summary

Contract with Linebarger, Goggan, Blair & Sampson, LLP for administrative and any judicial appeal of property value study findings as conducted by the Comptroller’s Office.

Amendment to board policy FMG(LOCAL).

Personnel

Resignation

Ana Agulilar Bilingual/ESL Director Administration Building

New Personnel

Ashley Sanchez Title I Aide Travis Primary