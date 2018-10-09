Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meeting 10.08.18

A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held in the SSES Library, Monday, October 8, 2018.

PUBLIC FORUM

No one requested to address the Board.

A public hearing was held Re: the Sulphur Springs ISD Targeted Improvement Plan.

ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS

Bowie Primary third-grade students gave a presentation about the “Bowie Buddies” reading program and the new “Wildcat Compliment” program.

A report was given of Red Ribbon Week activities. Red Ribbon Week will be observed in SSISD the week of October 29 – November 2.

Kristin Monk and Josh Williams gave updates on Elementary and Secondary programs and activities.

Board members were provided with copies of the following Head Start items for informational purposes:

Director’s Report for August/September

Policy Council Minutes for September

ACTION ITEMS

Along with routine matters, the board approved the following:

Head Start Policy Council bylaws.

Robbin Vaughn as school board representative to the Head Start Policy Council.

Sulphur Springs ISD Targeted Improvement Plan.

New personnel

Anna Jones SpEd Aide Barbara Bush Primary