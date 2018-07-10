Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meeting

PUBLIC FORUM

No one requested to address the Board during the Public Forum portion of the meeting.

ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS

Josh Williams reviewed the 2018-19 employee handbook. The handbook is located on the District’s website.

ACTION ITEMS

Along with routine matters, the following were approved:

Robbin Vaughn as the delegate and Robert Cody as alternate for the 2018 TASB Delegate Assembly to be held on September 29, 2018, in Austin, TX.

2018-19 Student Code of Conduct Handbook. The handbook is located on the District’s website.

Revisions to local policies DEC(LOCAL), EIA(LOCAL), and EIC(LOCAL). Updated policies will be posted on the District’s website.

Superintendent was given the approval to make changes, with the assistance of school district attorney, to Pro Rata agreement with City.

BUDGET WORK SESSION

Sherry McGraw presented an updated draft of the 2018-2019 budget. The budget will be submitted for approval at the regular August 13 board meeting.

PERSONNEL

Resignations

Kristen Downs Kindergarten Teacher Bowie Primary

Kelsey Kraemer Kindergarten Teacher Bowie Primary

Timothy Thomas Science Teacher SS Elementary

Paige Cooksey ELAR/SpEd Teacher Middle School

Connie Ruiz ELAR Co-Teacher Middle School

Lani Williams Math Teacher Middle School

Ashton Wells Science Teacher/Coach High School

New Personnel

Morgan Davis Grade 2 Math Teacher Bowie Primary

Xenia Franco Grade 1 ELAR Teacher Lamar Primary

Tammy Gamblin Grade 4 Math & Science SS Elementary

Marsha Jackson Special Ed. Teacher Middle School

Jana Satterfield Special Ed. Teacher Middle School

April Offutt Campus Police Secretary/ High School

Receptionist

Personnel Change New Position/Campus Former Position/Campus

Lucia Hickman Head Start 3 Teacher/Douglass ECLC Pre-K Aide/Douglass ECLC

Amber Landers Special Ed. Teacher/SS Elementary Grade 1 ELAR Teacher/Lamar

Marcie Stewart Special Ed. Teacher/SS Elementary Special Ed. Aide/Middle School

Joshua Peugh Math Teacher/Middle School Math Teacher/High School

Jacie Reger English Teacher/Middle School Grade 3 ELAR Teacher/Travis

Cecelia Echols Special Ed. Teacher/High School Special Ed. Teacher/SS Elem