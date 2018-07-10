Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meeting

PUBLIC FORUM
No one requested to address the Board during the Public Forum portion of the meeting.
ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS
Josh Williams reviewed the 2018-19 employee handbook. The handbook is located on the District’s website.
ACTION ITEMS
Along with routine matters, the following were approved:
Robbin Vaughn as the delegate and Robert Cody as alternate for the 2018 TASB Delegate Assembly to be held on September 29, 2018, in Austin, TX.
2018-19 Student Code of Conduct Handbook. The handbook is located on the District’s website.
Revisions to local policies DEC(LOCAL), EIA(LOCAL), and EIC(LOCAL). Updated policies will be posted on the District’s website.
Superintendent was given the approval to make changes, with the assistance of school district attorney, to Pro Rata agreement with City.
BUDGET WORK SESSION
Sherry McGraw presented an updated draft of the 2018-2019 budget. The budget will be submitted for approval at the regular August 13 board meeting.
PERSONNEL
Resignations
Kristen Downs Kindergarten Teacher Bowie Primary
Kelsey Kraemer Kindergarten Teacher Bowie Primary
Timothy Thomas Science Teacher SS Elementary
Paige Cooksey ELAR/SpEd Teacher Middle School
Connie Ruiz ELAR Co-Teacher Middle School
Lani Williams Math Teacher Middle School
Ashton Wells Science Teacher/Coach High School
New Personnel
Morgan Davis Grade 2 Math Teacher Bowie Primary
Xenia Franco Grade 1 ELAR Teacher Lamar Primary
Tammy Gamblin Grade 4 Math & Science SS Elementary
Marsha Jackson Special Ed. Teacher Middle School
Jana Satterfield Special Ed. Teacher Middle School
April Offutt Campus Police Secretary/ High School
Receptionist
Personnel Change New Position/Campus Former Position/Campus
Lucia Hickman Head Start 3 Teacher/Douglass ECLC Pre-K Aide/Douglass ECLC
Amber Landers Special Ed. Teacher/SS Elementary Grade 1 ELAR Teacher/Lamar
Marcie Stewart Special Ed. Teacher/SS Elementary Special Ed. Aide/Middle School
Joshua Peugh Math Teacher/Middle School Math Teacher/High School
Jacie Reger English Teacher/Middle School Grade 3 ELAR Teacher/Travis
Cecelia Echols Special Ed. Teacher/High School Special Ed. Teacher/SS Elem