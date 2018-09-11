Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meeting

A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held Monday, 9/10/18.

PUBLIC FORUM

No one from the public requested to address the Board.

Clay Johnson presented a certificate of completion from Leadership TASB to Leesa Toliver. Toliver is now a Master Trustee.

Michael Lamb presented a short video and information about the new “Gentlemen’s League” program for 4th and 5th-grade boys. The program is set to begin on Wednesday, September 12 at the SS Elementary campus and will meet twice a month.

ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS

SSES students, along with principal Holly Folmar and teachers Amanda Higginbotham, Chandra Maddox, and Maria Martinez, gave a presentation of the “My Classroom Economy” program used with 4th and 5th-grade students. Mrs. Folmar also gave an overview of other exciting things going on at Sulphur Springs Elementary.

Jenny Arledge presented a report on the CTE program and Region 6 program audit.

Rusty Harden reported on hiring data for the last five years. He also reported on emergency operations and security improvements being implemented in the district.

Kristin Monk and Josh Williams presented elementary and secondary program updates.

Michael Lamb reported on accountability ratings and explained the A-F accountability rating system.

Head Start Policy Council minutes for June were given to the Board for information only.

ACTION ITEMS

Along with routine matters, the board approved the following:

Quarterly Investment Report for the three months ended August 31, 2018.

Organizational Flow Chart for the SSISD Head Start Program and the Douglass Early Childhood Learning Center

Head Start Mission Statement & Statement of Philosophy

Head Start Personnel Policy Summary

Resolution 4-16 regarding Extracurricular Status of 4-H Organization.

Adjunct Faculty appointments for Johanna Hicks and Dr. Mario Villarino with the local Texas Cooperative Extension office.

Committing principal’s funds to the campuses and removing from the General Fund budget.

Purchase of two maintenance vans

TASB Localized Manual Update 111

Resolution 5-18 for Board Approving Examinations for Acceleration or to Earn Credit.

Resolution 6-18 for Board-Approved Credit-by-Exam Audit Process.