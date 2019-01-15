Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meeting

A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held Monday, January 14, 2019.

PUBLIC FORUM

No one requested to address the Board.

The board presented Leesa Toliver with a plaque in recognition of her service as school board President for the 2016-2017 and 2017-2018 school years.

The school board was recognized for “School Board Appreciation Month.” They received tokens of appreciation from each campus.

ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS

School board trustee election filing dates were announced as Wednesday, January 16, 2019, through Friday, February 15, 2019. The election will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019.

Lamar Primary students and staff gave a “Capturing Kids Hearts” presentation.

Susan Johnston presented an update of 504 and Special Education programs.

Kristin Monk and Josh Williams presented updates on elementary and secondary programs/activities.

The following Head Start items were given to board members for informational purposes only: Director’s Report for December, Policy Council minutes for December & January

ACTION ITEMS

Along with routine matters, the following were approved:

Staff Development Days (5) waiver application to TEA.

Early Release Days (6) waiver application to TEA.

General Foreign Exchange Student (limiting to 5) waiver application to TEA.

PERSONNEL

Board approved to extend the Superintendent’s contract for another year.

Resignation

Carolyn Fowler 3rd Gr ELAR Teacher Travis Primary

New personnel

Laura Badgett Kindergarten Teacher Barbara Bush Primary