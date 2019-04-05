Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meeting Agenda 04.08.19

AGENDA REGULAR BOARD MEETING SULPHUR SPRINGS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD ROOM, ADMINISTRATION BUILDING MONDAY, APRIL 8, 2019 6:00 PM

I. CALL TO ORDER: Pledges to American and Texas flags – SSMS Students

II. FIRST ORDER OF BUSINESS A. Announcement by the President whether a quorum is present, that the meeting had been duly called and that the notice of the meeting had been posted in accordance with the Texas Open Meetings Act, Texas Government Code, Chapter 551.

B. Approval of the minutes for the regular meeting of the Board of Trustees conducted on Monday, March 11, 2019, at 6:00 p.m in the Board Room of the Administration Building. 7 III. PUBLIC FORUM: Public participation is limited to the designated open forum portion of a meeting per policy BED(LOCAL).

IV. ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS/INFORMATION ITEMS A. Student Voice at SSMS (Joe Boedigheimer) B. Report on district math and science programs. [Carmen Hammack and Karen Phillips] C. Required board member training credit report. [Robbin Vaughn] D. Elementary and Secondary program highlights. [Kristin Monk & Josh Williams] 10 E. Head Start Items for Board Informational Purposes. (Presented to Board under separate cover) – Director’s Report for March

F. Required School Board Training Presentation on Roles & Responsibilities. [Angela Edwards & Becky Justice] V. CONSENT AGENDA ITEMS: These items are considered to be routine by the board and will be enacted under one motion, unless a member of the board requests that an item be removed from the consent agenda and considered in its normal sequence on the agenda.

A. Consider approval of Tax Credits and Supplements for March 2019. (Exhibit V-A) 14 B. Consider approval of Delinquent Tax Collections for March 2019. (Exhibit V-B) 16 C. Consider approval of Financial Statements and Bills Payable for March 2019. (Exhibit V-C) 17 D. Consider approval of Quarterly Investment Report for the three months ended February 28, 2019. (Exhibit VI-D) 41 E. Consider approval of Instructional Materials Allotment TEKS Certification Form for 2019-2020. (Exhibit V-E) 44 VI. ACTION ITEMS A. Discuss and consider approval of 2019-2020 4-5 gr ELAR Instructional Materials Adoption. (Exhibit VI-A) [Lisa Robinson] 45 B. Discuss and consider approval of 2019-2020 Middle School ELAR Instructional Materials Adoption. (Exhibit VI-B) [Lisa Robinson] 46 C. Discuss and consider approval of high school laptop lease. (Exhibit VI-C) [Rodney White] 47 D. Discuss and consider approval of Resolution 2-19 Extending Depository Contract for Funds of Sulphur Springs ISD with City National Bank. (Exhibit VI-D) [Sherry McGraw] 48 E. Discuss and consider approval of tax overpayment refund. [Michael Lamb]

VII. EXECUTIVE SESSION: Executive Session will be held for the purpose of consideration of matters for which closed or executive sessions are authorized by Title 5, Chapter 551, Texas Government Code, Section (.072), (.074).

A. Discuss and consider approval of 2019-2020 professional employment contracts.

B. Discuss and consider other personnel to be employed, personnel to be reassigned, acknowledge and accept resignations of personnel, other personnel matters.

C. Discuss purchase, exchange, lease, or value of real property. VIII. RECONVENE FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION FOR ACTION RELATIVE TO ITEMS COVERED DURING EXECUTIVE SESSION.

IX. ADJOURNMENT