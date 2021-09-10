Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meeting Agenda 09.13.21

Monday, September 13, 2021

Administration Building

631 Connally

Time: 6:00 PM

I. CALL TO ORDER: Invocation & Pledges

II. FIRST ORDER OF BUSINESS

A. Announcement by the President whether a quorum is present, that the meeting

had been duly called and that the notice of the meeting had been posted in

accordance with the Texas Open Meetings Act, Texas Government Code,

Chapter 551.

B. Approval of the minutes of the regular meeting of the Board of Trustees on

Monday, August 9, 2021 beginning at 6:00 p.m. and of the special

meeting/budget and tax rate adoption of the Board of Trustees on Friday,

August 27, 2021 beginning at 12:00 p.m., both held in the Board Room of the

Administration Building.

III. PUBLIC FORUM:

Public participation is limited to the designated open forum of a meeting per board

policy BED(LOCAL).

IV. ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS/INFORMATION ITEMS

A. Long range planning demographics report. [Rocky Gardiner with Templeton

Demographics] B. Emergency Operations Plan Audit Review Results. [SSISDPD Officer

Dee Dee Self] C. Report on SHAC for 2020-2021 school year. (Exhibit IV-C) [Kristin Monk] D. Presentation re: HB 3 Board Outcome Goals. [Michael Lamb] E. The following Head Start items were given to the Board under separate cover

for informational purposes only:

– Financial Reports for August

V. CONSENT AGENDA ITEMS:

These items are considered to be routine by the board and will be enacted under one

motion, unless a member of the board requests that an item be removed from the

consent agenda and considered in its normal sequence on the agenda.

A. Consider approval of Tax Credits and Supplements for August 2021.

(Exhibit V-A)

B. Consider approval of Delinquent Tax Collections for August 2021.

(Exhibit V-B)

C. Consider approval of Financial Statements and Bills Payable for August 2021.

(Exhibit V-C)

D. Consider approval of Quarterly Investment Report for the three months ended

August 31, 2021. (Exhibit V-D)

VI. ACTION ITEMS

A. Discuss and consider approval of SHAC members for 2021-2022. (Exhibit VI-A)

[Kristin Monk] B. Discuss and consider approval to renew membership in the Walsh, Gallegos,

Trevino, Kyle & Robinson, P.C. legal retainer program. (Exhibit VI-B)

[Michael Lamb] VII. EXECUTIVE SESSION:

Executive Session will be held for the purpose of consideration of matters for which

closed or executive sessions are authorized by Title 5, Chapter 551, Texas

Government Code, Section (.072), (.074).

A. Discuss and consider personnel to be employed, personnel to be reassigned,

acknowledge and accept resignations of personnel, other personnel matters.

B. Discuss purchase, exchange, lease or value of real property.

VIII. RECONVENE FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION FOR ACTION RELATIVE TO

ITEMS COVERED DURING EXECUTIVE SESSION

ADJOURN