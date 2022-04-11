Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meeting Agenda

REGULAR BOARD MEETING

SULPHUR SPRINGS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

BOARD ROOM, ADMINISTRATION BUILDING

MONDAY, APRIL 11, 2022

6:00 PM

I. CALL TO ORDER: Invocation & Pledges to Flags

II. FIRST ORDER OF BUSINESS

A. Announcement by the President whether a quorum is present, that the meeting

had been duly called and that the notice of the meeting had been posted in

accordance with the Texas Open Meetings Act, Texas Government Code,

Chapter 551.

B. Approval of the minutes of the regular meeting of the Board of Trustees

conducted on Monday, March 7, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. in the Board Room of the

Administration Building.

III. PUBLIC FORUM:

Public participation is limited to the designated open forum portion of a meeting

per policy BED(LOCAL).

IV. ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS/INFORMATION ITEMS

A. Required board member training credit report. [Robert Cody] B. Head Start items for Board information purposes. (Presented to Board under

separate cover)

-Director’s Report for March

-Policy Council Meeting Minutes for March

-Financial Reports for March

V. CONSENT AGENDA ITEMS:

These items are considered to be routine by the board and will be enacted under one

motion, unless a member of the board requests that an item be removed from the

consent agenda and considered in its normal sequence on the agenda.

A. Consider approval of Tax Credits and Supplements for March 2022.

B. Consider approval of Delinquent Tax Collections for March 2022.

C. Consider approval of Financial Statements and Bills Payable for March 2022.

D. Consider approval of Quarterly Investment Report for the three months ended

February 28, 2022.

VI. ACTION ITEMS

A. Consider approval of Contract for Election Services with Hopkins County for

the May 7, 2022 bond election. [Sandra Gibby] B. Consider approval of proposal to replace the access control system at the SSES

campus. [Dan Froneberger] C. Consider approval of amended Interlocal Participation Agreement with the

TASB Risk Management Fund. [Sherry McGraw] D. Consider approval of change to Concussion Oversight Team members. [Josh

Williams for Tammy Carrell] E. Discuss and consider approval of providing UIL participation opportunities to

home school students. [Michael Lamb]

F. Discuss and consider possible action to retain attorneys and consultants to

assist Sulphur Springs ISD in the review and processing of an Application for

Appraised Value Limitation on Qualified Property from Ashoka Steel Mills

LLC, pursuant to Texas Tax Code 313. [Michael Lamb & Shelly Leung] G. Acknowledgement of Conflict-of-Interest Policies BBFA(LEGAL) and

(LOCAL) in connection with the Application for Appraised Value Limitation

on Qualified Property from Ashoka Steel Mills LLC, pursuant to Texas Tax

Code 313. [Shelly Leung, Powell Law Group)

H. Discuss and consider possible action to accept an Application for Appraised

Value Limitation on Qualified Property from Ashoka Steel Mills LLC,

pursuant to Texas Tax Code 313; authorize the Superintendent of Schools to

review the Application for completeness and submit the Application to the

Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts; and authorize the Superintendent of

Schools to approve any request for extension of the deadline for Board action

beyond the 150-day Board review period, as may be required. [Shelly Leung,

Powell Law Group] VII. EXECUTIVE SESSION:

Executive Session will be held for the purpose of consideration of matters for

which closed or executive sessions are authorized by Title 5, Chapter 551, Texas

Government Code, Section (.072), (.074).

A. Discuss and consider approval of 2022-2023 professional employment

contracts.

B. Discuss and consider other personnel to be employed, personnel to be

reassigned, and other personnel matters.

C. Discuss purchase, exchange, lease, or value of real property.

VIII. RECONVENE FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION FOR ACTION RELATIVE TO

ITEMS COVERED DURING EXECUTIVE SESSION.

IX. ADJOURNMENT