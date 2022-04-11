Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meeting Agenda

REGULAR BOARD MEETING
SULPHUR SPRINGS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT
BOARD ROOM, ADMINISTRATION BUILDING
MONDAY, APRIL 11, 2022
6:00 PM
I. CALL TO ORDER: Invocation & Pledges to Flags
II. FIRST ORDER OF BUSINESS
A. Announcement by the President whether a quorum is present, that the meeting
had been duly called and that the notice of the meeting had been posted in
accordance with the Texas Open Meetings Act, Texas Government Code,
Chapter 551.
B. Approval of the minutes of the regular meeting of the Board of Trustees
conducted on Monday, March 7, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. in the Board Room of the
Administration Building.
III. PUBLIC FORUM:
Public participation is limited to the designated open forum portion of a meeting
per policy BED(LOCAL).
IV. ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS/INFORMATION ITEMS
A. Required board member training credit report. [Robert Cody] B. Head Start items for Board information purposes. (Presented to Board under
separate cover)
-Director’s Report for March
-Policy Council Meeting Minutes for March
-Financial Reports for March
V. CONSENT AGENDA ITEMS:
These items are considered to be routine by the board and will be enacted under one
motion, unless a member of the board requests that an item be removed from the
consent agenda and considered in its normal sequence on the agenda.
A. Consider approval of Tax Credits and Supplements for March 2022.
B. Consider approval of Delinquent Tax Collections for March 2022.
C. Consider approval of Financial Statements and Bills Payable for March 2022.
D. Consider approval of Quarterly Investment Report for the three months ended
February 28, 2022.
VI. ACTION ITEMS
A. Consider approval of Contract for Election Services with Hopkins County for
the May 7, 2022 bond election. [Sandra Gibby] B. Consider approval of proposal to replace the access control system at the SSES
campus. [Dan Froneberger] C. Consider approval of amended Interlocal Participation Agreement with the
TASB Risk Management Fund. [Sherry McGraw] D. Consider approval of change to Concussion Oversight Team members. [Josh
Williams for Tammy Carrell] E. Discuss and consider approval of providing UIL participation opportunities to
home school students. [Michael Lamb]
5
9
11
14
15
45
48
53
54
66
F. Discuss and consider possible action to retain attorneys and consultants to
assist Sulphur Springs ISD in the review and processing of an Application for
Appraised Value Limitation on Qualified Property from Ashoka Steel Mills
LLC, pursuant to Texas Tax Code 313. [Michael Lamb & Shelly Leung] G. Acknowledgement of Conflict-of-Interest Policies BBFA(LEGAL) and
(LOCAL) in connection with the Application for Appraised Value Limitation
on Qualified Property from Ashoka Steel Mills LLC, pursuant to Texas Tax
Code 313. [Shelly Leung, Powell Law Group)
H. Discuss and consider possible action to accept an Application for Appraised
Value Limitation on Qualified Property from Ashoka Steel Mills LLC,
pursuant to Texas Tax Code 313; authorize the Superintendent of Schools to
review the Application for completeness and submit the Application to the
Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts; and authorize the Superintendent of
Schools to approve any request for extension of the deadline for Board action
beyond the 150-day Board review period, as may be required. [Shelly Leung,
Powell Law Group] VII. EXECUTIVE SESSION:
Executive Session will be held for the purpose of consideration of matters for
which closed or executive sessions are authorized by Title 5, Chapter 551, Texas
Government Code, Section (.072), (.074).
A. Discuss and consider approval of 2022-2023 professional employment
contracts.
B. Discuss and consider other personnel to be employed, personnel to be
reassigned, and other personnel matters.
C. Discuss purchase, exchange, lease, or value of real property.
VIII. RECONVENE FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION FOR ACTION RELATIVE TO
ITEMS COVERED DURING EXECUTIVE SESSION.
IX. ADJOURNMENT