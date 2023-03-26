ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meeting Agenda

 

TUESDAY, MARCH 28, 2023 

6:00 PM 

,  CALL TO ORDER: Invocation and Pledges to the flags. 

,,  FIRST ORDER OF BUSINESS 

$  Announcement by the President whether a quorum is present, that the meeting had been duly called and that the notice of the meeting had been posted in accordance with the Texas Open Meetings Act, Texas Government Code, Chapter 551. 

,,,  PUBLIC FORUM 

$  Public participation is limited to the designated open forum for a meeting per board policy BED(LOCAL) 

%  Discussion regarding Superintendent’s qualifications 

,9  EXECUTIVE SESSION: Executive Session will be held for the purpose of consideration of matters for which closed or executive sessions are authorized by Title 5, Chapter 551, Texas Government Code, Section (.072), (.074) $  Discuss and consider personnel to be employed, personnel to be reassigned, acknowledge and accept resignations of personnel, other personnel matters. 

9  RECONVENE FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION FOR ACTION RELATIVE TO ITEMS COVERED DURING EXECUTIVE SESSION. 

9,  ADJOURNMENT

