Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meeting Agenda for 05.09.22

AGENDA

REGULAR BOARD MEETING

SULPHUR SPRINGS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

BOARD ROOM, ADMINISTRATION BUILDING

MONDAY, MAY 9, 2022

6:00 PM

I. CALL TO ORDER: Invocation & Pledges

II. FIRST ORDER OF BUSINESS

A. Announcement by the President whether a quorum is present, that the meeting

had been duly called and that the notice of the meeting had been posted in

accordance with the Texas Open Meetings Act, Texas Government Code,

Chapter 551.

B. Approval of the minutes of the regular meeting of the Board of Trustees was

conducted on Monday, April 11, 2022, at 6:00 p.m., and the special meeting of

the Board of Trustees was conducted on Monday, May 3, 2022, at 12:00 p.m.,

all held in the Board Room of the SSISD Administration Building.

III. PUBLIC FORUM:

Public participation is limited to the designated open forum portion of a meeting

per policy BED(LOCAL).

A. Public hearing on the Amended Application for Appraised Value Limitation on

Qualified Property from Hopkins Energy, LLC, Comptroller Application

#1384.

B. Board Recognition of Class of 2022 honor grads:

Valedictorian – Joel Antonio Villarino

Salutatorian – Dawson Pace Carpenter

IV. ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS/INFORMATION ITEMS

A. Performance by the SSHS Jazz Band

B. Report on District UIL Competition. [Sasha Posey,

Jeffrey Denton, Gerald Grafton] C. Present Budget Calendar for 2022. [Sherry McGraw] D. The following Head Start items were given to the Board under separate cover

for informational purposes only:

– Director’s Report for April 2022

– Policy Council Meeting Minutes for April 21, 2022

– Financial Reports for April 2022

V. CONSENT AGENDA ITEMS:

A. Consider approval of Tax Credits and Supplements for April 2022.

B. Consider approval of Delinquent Tax Collections for April 2022.

C. Consider approval of Financial Statements and Bills Payable for April 2022.

VI. ACTION ITEMS

A. Acknowledgment of Conflict-of-Interest Policies BBFA (LEGAL) and

(LOCAL) in connection with an Amended Application and Amended

Agreement for Limitation on Appraised Value of Property for School District

Maintenance and Operations Taxes by and between Sulphur Springs ISD and

Hopkins Energy, LLC, Comptroller Application #1384.

B. Consider and possible action to approve the Amended Application for

Appraised Value Limitation on Qualified Property and enter into an Amended

Agreement for Limitation on Appraised Value of Property for School District

Maintenance and Operations Taxes by and between Sulphur Springs ISD and

Hopkins Energy, LLC, Comptroller Application #1384, pursuant to Texas Tax

Code § 313.

C. Consider and possible action to establish and approve an application

amendment fee, pursuant to Board Policy CCGB(LOCAL), with regards to

Amendment to the Application for Appraised Value Limitation on Qualified

Property from Hopkins Energy, LLC, Comptroller Application #1384.

D. Discussion and possible action to retain attorneys and consultants to assist

Sulphur Springs ISD in the review and processing of an Application for

Appraised Value Limitation on Qualified Property from Stetson Renewables

Holdings, LLC, pursuant to Texas Tax Code § 313.

E. Acknowledgment of Conflict-of-Interest Policies BBFA (LEGAL) and

(LOCAL) in connection with an Application for Appraised Value Limitation on

Qualified Property from Stetson Renewables Holdings, LLC, pursuant to Texas

Tax Code § 313.

F. Discussion and possible action to accept an Application for Appraised Value

Limitation on Qualified Property from Stetson Renewables Holdings, LLC,

pursuant to Texas Tax Code § 313; authorize the Superintendent of Schools to

review the Application for completeness and submit the Application to the

Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts; and authorize the Superintendent of

Schools to approve any request for extension of the deadline for Board action

beyond the 150-day Board review period, as may be required.

G. Consider approval of Head Start Priority Screening Instrument. [Angela

Edwards] H. Discuss and consider approval of funding request for COLA (Cost of Living

Adjustment) for the Head Start Program. [Angela Edwards] I. Discuss and consider budget revision for the American Rescue Plan (ARP)

Supplemental Grant. [Angela Edwards]

J. Discuss and consider approval of the Quality Improvement (QI) Application.

[Angela Edwards] K. Discuss and consider approval of a proposal for cleaning, seal coating, and

striping the northside student parking lot of SSHS. [Dan Froneberger] L. Discuss and consider approval of Instructional Materials Allotment TEKS

Certification Form for 2022-2023. [Lisa Robinson] M. Discuss and consider approval of resolution 4-22 re: Joining Texas Rural

Broadband Coalition [Michael Lamb]

VII. EXECUTIVE SESSION:

A. Discuss and consider personnel to be employed, personnel to be reassigned,

acknowledge and accept resignations of personnel, and other personnel matters.

B. Discuss purchase, exchange, lease, or value of real property.

VIII. RECONVENE FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION FOR ACTION RELATIVE TO

ITEMS COVERED DURING EXECUTIVE SESSION.

IX. ADJOURNMENT