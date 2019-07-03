Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meeting Agenda

AGENDA

REGULAR+BUDGET BOARD MEETING/BUDGET WORK SESSION

SULPHUR SPRINGS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

BOARD ROOM, ADMINISTRATION BUILDING

MONDAY, JULY 8, 2019

6:00 PM

I. CALL TO ORDER: Invocation

II. FIRST ORDER OF BUSINESS

A. Announcement by the President whether a quorum is present, that the meeting

had been duly called and that the notice of the meeting had been posted in

accordance with the Texas Open Meetings Act, Texas Government Code,

Chapter 551.

B. Approval of the minutes of the regular meeting/budget work session of the

Board of Trustees on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, beginning at 6:00 p.m.; the

special meeting of the Board of Trustees on Wednesday, June 26, 2019,

beginning at 12:00 p.m.; and the special meeting of the Board of Trustees on

Monday, July 1, 2019, beginning at 8:00 a.m., held in the Board Room and the

Superintendent’s Conference Room of the Administration Building.

III. PUBLIC FORUM:

Public participation is limited to the designated open forum portion of a meeting

per policy BED(LOCAL).

IV. ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS/INFORMATION ITEMS

A. Report on SHAC activities for 2018-2019. (Exhibit IV-A) [Veronica Arnold] 12

B. Present TASB Localized Manual Update 113. (Exhibit sent under separate

cover) [Josh Williams] C. Review of 2019-2020 SSISD employee handbook. (IV-C) [Josh Williams] 13

V. CONSENT AGENDA ITEMS

These items are considered to be routine by the board and will be enacted under

one motion, unless a member of the board requests that an item be removed from

the consent agenda and considered in its normal sequence on the agenda.

A. Consider approval of Tax Credits and Supplements for June 2019. (Exhibit VA)

B. Consider approval of Delinquent Tax Collections for June 2019. (Exhibit V-B) 82

C. Consider approval of Financial Statements and Bills Payable for June 2019.

(Exhibit V-C)

VI. ACTION ITEMS

A. Discuss and consider approval of 2019-2020 SHAC members. (Exhibit VI-A)

[Veronica Arnold] 107

B. Discuss and consider approval of continuing Student Accident Insurance

coverage for the 2019-2020 school year. (Information presented at meeting)

[Sherry McGraw] C. Discuss and consider selection of delegate and alternate for the 2019 Texas

Association of School Boards Delegate Assembly – Saturday, September 21,

in Dallas, Texas.

VII. BUDGET WORK SESSION

VIII. EXECUTIVE SESSION:

Executive Session will be held for the purpose of consideration of matters for

which closed or executive sessions are authorized by Title 5, Chapter 551, Texas

Government Code, Section (.072), (.074).

A. Discuss and consider personnel to be employed, personnel to be reassigned,

acknowledge and accept resignations of personnel, other personnel matters as

recommended by the Superintendent.

B. Discuss purchase, exchange, lease, or value of real property.

IX. RECONVENE FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION FOR ACTION RELATIVE TO

ITEMS COVERED DURING EXECUTIVE SESSION.

X. ADJOURNMENT