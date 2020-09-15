Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meeting Briefs

A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held on Monday, September 14, 2020.

PUBLIC FORUM

No one from the public requested to address the Board.

Superintendent Michael Lamb gave a report on attendance for the first two weeks of school.

ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS

A summary report of SHAC activities for 2019-2020 was given to the Board.

Head Start Financial Report for August was given to the Board for information only.

ACTION ITEMS

Along with routine matters, the board approved the following:

Quarterly Investment Report for the three months ended August 31, 2020.

Organizational Flow Chart for the SSISD Head Start Program and the Douglass Early Childhood Learning Center

Head Start Mission Statement & Statement of Philosophy

Head Start Personnel Policy Summary

Acknowledgement of Conflict of Interest Policy BBFA(LEGAL) and (LOCAL) concerning an Application for an Appraised Value Limitation on Qualified Property from Bright Arrow Solar, LLC. All six board members attending the meeting have no conflicts of interest in re: to this project. Member Craig Roberts was absent.

Agreement to retain attorneys and consultants to assist the District in the review and processing of the Application for Appraised Value Limitation on Qualified Property from Bright Arrow Solar, LLC, pursuant to Texas Tax Code 313.

Application for Appraised Value Limitation on Qualified Property from Bright Arrow Solar, LLC, pursuant to Texas Tax Code 313; authorize Superintendent of Schools to review the Application for completeness and submit the Application to the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts; and authorize the Superintendent of Schools to approve any request for extension of the deadline for Board action beyond the 150-day Board review period, as may be required.

SHAC members for 2020-2021.

Resolution 7-20 regarding Extracurricular Status of 4-H Organization.

Adjunct Faculty appointments for Johanna Hicks and Dr. Mario Villarino with the local Texas Cooperation Extension Office.

The Superintendent to execute a letter indicating no objections from SSISD to closing or abandoning the last 407’ of County Road 3602, per petitioner’s request.

TASB Localized Policy Manual Update 115.

Personnel

Resignation

Morgan Mayers Title I Aide Barbara Bush

New Personnel

Corban Jenkins SpEd Aide High School