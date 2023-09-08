Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meeting for 09.11.23

Agenda

I. CALL TO ORDER: Invocation and Pledges to the flags.

II. FIRST ORDER OF BUSINESS

II.A. Announcement by the President whether a quorum is present, that the meeting had been duly called and that the notice of the meeting had been posted in accordance with the Texas Open Meetings Act, Texas Government Code, Chapter 551.

II.B. Approval of the minutes of the regular meeting of the Board of Trustees on Monday, August 14, 2023, beginning at 6:00 p.m., and the special board meeting held on Friday, August 25, 2023, beginning at 12:00 p.m., held in the Board Room of the Administration Building; along with the Team of Eight Training on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, beginning at 6:00 p.m., held at the Sulphur Springs Country Club.

III. PUBLIC FORUM

III.A. Public participation is limited to the designated open forum for a meeting per board policy BED(LOCAL)

IV. ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS/INFORMATION ITEMS

IV.A. Maintenace updates [Dan Froneberger]

IV.B. Campus updates [Jeremy Lopez & Justin Cowart]

IV.C. Superintendent Report [Dr. Deana Steeber]

IV.D. Present Professional Development Plan for 2023-2024 [Amanda Fenton]

IV.E. Special Education update [Lyndsay Anderson]

IV.F. Sulphur Springs ISD 2023 STAAR & EOC results (document attached) [Hannah Garrett]

V. CONSENT AGENDA ITEMS:

V.A. Consider approval of Tax Credits and Supplements for August 2023.

V.B. Consider approval of Delinquent Tax Collections for August 2023.

V.C. Consider approval of Financial Statements and Bills Payable for August 2023.

VI. ACTION ITEMS

VI.A. Consider approval of the Quarterly Investment Report for the three months March – May 2023. [Sherry McGraw]

VI.B. Consider approval to purchase a Suburban for the Child Nutrition Department. (memo attached) [Veronica Arnold]

VI.C. Consider updating Sulphur Springs ISD Board Policy CNB(L). [Dr. Deana Steeber]

VI.D. Consider approval of entering into a Public Adjuster Contract with Mike King and LEG Claims, LLC regarding unpaid damages from the TExas Political Subdivisions and its Underwriters. (document attached) [Dr. Deana Steeber}

VI.E. Consider moving the regularly scheduled December Board meeting to Monday, December 18, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. [Dr. Deana Steeber]

VI.F. Consider the approval of Sulphur Springs ISD Board Goals (document attached) [Dr. Deana Steeber]

VI.G. Consider the creation of a bond planning committee comprised of district staff and community members to assist the district and board in long-range facility and bond planning efforts. (document attached) [Dr. Deana Steeber]

VI.H. Consider the approval of air conditioning on 8 buses at a cost of $94,400.00 not to exceed $100,000.00. (document attached) [Dr. Deana Steeber]

VII. EXECUTIVE SESSION: Executive Session will be held for the purpose of consideration of matters for which closed or executive sessions are authorized by Title 5, Chapter 551, Texas Government Code, Section (.072), (.074)

VII.A. Discuss and consider personnel to be employed, personnel to be reassigned, acknowledge and accept resignations of personnel, and other personnel matters.

VII.B. Discuss purchase, exchange, lease, or value of real property.

VIII. RECONVENE FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION FOR ACTION RELATIVE TO ITEMS COVERED DURING EXECUTIVE SESSION.