Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meeting Held Monday 05.09.22

A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was on Monday, May 9, 2022.

PUBLIC FORUM

The Board recognized Joel Villarino as Valedictorian of the Class of 2022 and Dawson Carpenter as Salutatorian of the Class of 2022.

A public hearing was held on the Amended Application for Appraised Value Limitation on Qualified Property from Hopkins Energy, LLC, Comptroller Application #1384.

Several individuals addressed the Board on the topic.

Several individuals addressed the Board regarding a student’s disciplinary action at SSHS.

ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS

SSHS Jazz Band performed several songs.

Sasha Posey, Jeffrey Denton, and Gerald Grafton gave the Board an update on UIL Academic Competition for the year. State medalists were present at the meeting and recognized by the Board.

Sherry McGraw presented the Board with the budget calendar for 2022.

The Board received the April Head Start Director’s Report, April Policy Council Meeting Minutes, and April Head Start Financial Report as information-only items.

ACTION ITEMS

Along with routine matters, the Board approved the following:

All seven board members acknowledged “No Conflict of Interest” re: the Application for Appraised Value Limitation on Qualified Property from Hopkins Energy, LLC, under Texas Tax Code 313.

Approve amended Application for Appraised Value Limitation on Qualified Property and enter into an Amended Agreement for Limitation on Appraised Value of Property for School District Maintenance and Operations Taxes by and between Sulphur Springs ISD and Hopkins Energy, LLC.

Approve an application amendment fee, under Board Policy CCGB(LOCAL), regarding the Amendment to the Application for Appraised Value Limitation on Qualified Property from Hopkins Energy, LLC.

Retaining Powell Law Group for Legal Services in Connection with an Application for Appraised Value Limitation on Qualified Property, Texas Tax Code § 313, from Stetson Renewable Holdings, LLC (the “Applicant”)

All seven board members acknowledged “No Conflict of Interest” re: the Application for Appraised Value Limitation on Qualified Property from Stetson Renewable Holdings, LLC, under Texas Tax Code 313.

Application for Appraised Value Limitation on Qualified Property from Stetson Renewable Holdings LLC, under Texas Tax Code 313; authorizing the Superintendent of Schools to review the Application for completeness and submit the Application to the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts; and authorizing the Superintendent of Schools to approve any request for extension of the deadline for Board action beyond the 150-day Board review period, as may be required.

Revised Head Start Screening Instrument

Head Start COLA (Cost of Living) Supplemental Grant funding request

A budget revision for American Rescue Plan (ARP) Supplemental Grant

Quality Improvement (QI) Application

The proposal from 5W Contracting for cleaning, seal coating, and striping the northside parking lot of SSHS

Instructional Materials Allotment TEKS Certification form for 2022-2023

Resolution 4-22 regarding joining Texas Rural Broadband Coalition

PERSONNEL

Resignations

Haley Papez LSSP Special Services

Tabitha Barker Purchasing Coordinator Administration

Monica Armstrong Grade 1 Self-Contained Barbara Bush Primary

Angel McCoy Kinder Self-Contained Barbara Bush Primary

Aleesa Morris Grade 3 Teacher Barbara Bush Primary

Jessica Takacs SPED Teacher Barbara Bush Primary

Leticia Burnside SPED Aide Barbara Bush Primary

Kristin Brown Campus Secretary Bowie Primary

Ester Gall SPED Aide Bowie Primary

Kimberly Littleton Grade 1 Teacher Bowie Primary

Amber Harmon Music Teacher Rowena Johnson Primary

Renee Johnson Grade 2 Teacher Travis Primary

Karley Easley Grade 4 Teacher SS Elementary

Jill Sapaugh Grade 5 Teacher SS Elementary

Julie Silman Insturct. Intervention SS Elementary

Jaci Sorley Grade 5 Teacher SS Elementary

Erick Perez Rivera Instructional Aide SS Elementary

Lee Ann Frazier SPED Teacher-Middle School

Shelby Gammill Grade 7 Teacher-Middle School

Jeff Harris Grade 8 Teacher-Middle School

Breanna Hodges PE Teacher/Coach Middle School

Ashleigh Luke Visual Arts Teacher-Middle School

Tammy Pearson Attendance Clerk Middle School

Jonathan Stevenson Technology Specialist Middle School

Jennifer Bunch English Teacher-High School

Derek Driver Principal High School

Taylor Harden Math Teacher-High School

Patti Laeding English Teacher-High School

Kurt McCain Math Teacher/Coach High School

Morgan Owens Biology Teacher-High School

Joshua Peugh SPED Teacher-High School

Melissa Peugh English Teacher-High School

Bruce Silman Geography Teacher/Coach High School

Jason Stephenson SPED Teacher/Coach High School

New Personnel

Amelia Hasbrouck Innovative Learning Spec. Administration

Jonathan Tingle Technology Specialist Administration

Jessica Grace Grade 3 Teacher Barbara Bush Primary

Brittany Rice SPED Aide Barbara Bush Primary

Nina Smith SPED Aide Barbara Bush, Primary

Linnie Akins Campus Secretary Bowie Primary

Emily Faircloth Counselor Bowie Primary

Constance Stieber Title 1 Aide Bowie Primary

Cassie Wilson Grade 3 Teacher Bowie Primary

Dolores Renee Smith Title I Aide Rowena Johnson Primary

Heather Wantland Grade 1 Teacher Travis Primary

Martha Campos Grade 4 Teacher SS Elementary

Harlan Hill Grade 4 Teacher SS Elementary

Shelby Ladd Grade 4 Teacher SS Elementary

Kaley Lyday Grade 5 Teacher SS Elementary

Raygan Newton Grade 7 Teacher SS Elementary

Heather Willey Title 1 Aide SS Elementary

Cody Rozell PE Teacher/Coach Middle School

Adriana Brena Teacher/HG Soccer Coach High School

Brinklee Driver Science Teacher-High School

Andrew Dunn Social Studies/Coach High School

Rebecca Huffman Teacher/G Soccer Coach High School

Rebecca Medlock English High School

Tamyla Hasbrouck Secondary Teacher Austin AC

Danielle Lopez Teacher Austin AC

Personnel Changes New position/campus Former position/campus

Lyndsay Anderson Special Programs Dir/Spec. Prog. Team Supervisor/LSSP

Amanda Ridner Asst. Head Start Dir/Acad. Spec. Douglass ECLC

Carissa Williams Special Ed Resource/Bush Behavior Interventionist/Bowie

Kodeann Crawford Math Intervention/Bowie Grade 5 SPED Teacher/SSES

Kassandra Smith Grade 1 Teacher/Bowie Grade 2 Teacher/Bowie

Sherry Baugh Grade 4 DLE/SSES Grade 4 Teacher/SSES

Hannah Graves SPED Resource/SSES SPED Resource/SSHS

Shara Roden Counselor/SSES Counselor/Bowie

Michelle Fuselier Special Programs/SSMS SPED Teacher/SSMS

Brynn Offutt Grade 8 Teacher/SSMS SPED Aide/SSMS

Amy Peters Grade 8 Co-Teach/SSMS Grade 7 Co-Teach/SSMS

Karen Jasmer SPED/ SSHS SPED/SSES

Stephanie Hughes Route Coordinator/Transp. Secretary/SSES

Yesenia Mata SPED Aide/Bush Food Service/Bush

Kayla Emerine SPED Aide/Bowie Title 1 Aide/Bowie