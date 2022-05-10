Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meeting Held Monday 05.09.22

A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was on Monday, May 9, 2022.
PUBLIC FORUM
The Board recognized Joel Villarino as Valedictorian of the Class of 2022 and Dawson Carpenter as Salutatorian of the Class of 2022.
A public hearing was held on the Amended Application for Appraised Value Limitation on Qualified Property from Hopkins Energy, LLC, Comptroller Application #1384.
Several individuals addressed the Board on the topic.
Several individuals addressed the Board regarding a student’s disciplinary action at SSHS.
ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS
SSHS Jazz Band performed several songs.
Sasha Posey, Jeffrey Denton, and Gerald Grafton gave the Board an update on UIL Academic Competition for the year. State medalists were present at the meeting and recognized by the Board.
Sherry McGraw presented the Board with the budget calendar for 2022.
The Board received the April Head Start Director’s Report, April Policy Council Meeting Minutes, and April Head Start Financial Report as information-only items.
ACTION ITEMS
Along with routine matters, the Board approved the following:
All seven board members acknowledged “No Conflict of Interest” re: the Application for Appraised Value Limitation on Qualified Property from Hopkins Energy, LLC, under Texas Tax Code 313.
Approve amended Application for Appraised Value Limitation on Qualified Property and enter into an Amended Agreement for Limitation on Appraised Value of Property for School District Maintenance and Operations Taxes by and between Sulphur Springs ISD and Hopkins Energy, LLC.
Approve an application amendment fee, under Board Policy CCGB(LOCAL), regarding the Amendment to the Application for Appraised Value Limitation on Qualified Property from Hopkins Energy, LLC.
Retaining Powell Law Group for Legal Services in Connection with an Application for Appraised Value Limitation on Qualified Property, Texas Tax Code § 313, from Stetson Renewable Holdings, LLC (the “Applicant”)
All seven board members acknowledged “No Conflict of Interest” re: the Application for Appraised Value Limitation on Qualified Property from Stetson Renewable Holdings, LLC, under Texas Tax Code 313.
Application for Appraised Value Limitation on Qualified Property from Stetson Renewable Holdings LLC, under Texas Tax Code 313; authorizing the Superintendent of Schools to review the Application for completeness and submit the Application to the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts; and authorizing the Superintendent of Schools to approve any request for extension of the deadline for Board action beyond the 150-day Board review period, as may be required.
Revised Head Start Screening Instrument
Head Start COLA (Cost of Living) Supplemental Grant funding request
A budget revision for American Rescue Plan (ARP) Supplemental Grant
Quality Improvement (QI) Application
The proposal from 5W Contracting for cleaning, seal coating, and striping the northside parking lot of SSHS
Instructional Materials Allotment TEKS Certification form for 2022-2023
Resolution 4-22 regarding joining Texas Rural Broadband Coalition
PERSONNEL
Resignations
Haley Papez LSSP Special Services
Tabitha Barker Purchasing Coordinator Administration
Monica Armstrong Grade 1 Self-Contained Barbara Bush Primary
Angel McCoy Kinder Self-Contained Barbara Bush Primary
Aleesa Morris Grade 3 Teacher Barbara Bush Primary
Jessica Takacs SPED Teacher Barbara Bush Primary
Leticia Burnside SPED Aide Barbara Bush Primary
Kristin Brown Campus Secretary Bowie Primary
Ester Gall SPED Aide Bowie Primary
Kimberly Littleton Grade 1 Teacher Bowie Primary
Amber Harmon Music Teacher Rowena Johnson Primary
Renee Johnson Grade 2 Teacher Travis Primary
Karley Easley Grade 4 Teacher SS Elementary
Jill Sapaugh Grade 5 Teacher SS Elementary
Julie Silman Insturct. Intervention SS Elementary
Jaci Sorley Grade 5 Teacher SS Elementary
Erick Perez Rivera Instructional Aide SS Elementary
Lee Ann Frazier SPED Teacher-Middle School
Shelby Gammill Grade 7 Teacher-Middle School
Jeff Harris Grade 8 Teacher-Middle School
Breanna Hodges PE Teacher/Coach Middle School
Ashleigh Luke Visual Arts Teacher-Middle School
Tammy Pearson Attendance Clerk Middle School
Jonathan Stevenson Technology Specialist Middle School
Jennifer Bunch English Teacher-High School
Derek Driver Principal High School
Taylor Harden Math Teacher-High School
Patti Laeding English Teacher-High School
Kurt McCain Math Teacher/Coach High School
Morgan Owens Biology Teacher-High School
Joshua Peugh SPED Teacher-High School
Melissa Peugh English Teacher-High School
Bruce Silman Geography Teacher/Coach High School
Jason Stephenson SPED Teacher/Coach High School
New Personnel
Amelia Hasbrouck Innovative Learning Spec. Administration
Jonathan Tingle Technology Specialist Administration
Jessica Grace Grade 3 Teacher Barbara Bush Primary
Brittany Rice SPED Aide Barbara Bush Primary
Nina Smith SPED Aide Barbara Bush, Primary
Linnie Akins Campus Secretary Bowie Primary
Emily Faircloth Counselor Bowie Primary
Constance Stieber Title 1 Aide Bowie Primary
Cassie Wilson Grade 3 Teacher Bowie Primary
Dolores Renee Smith Title I Aide Rowena Johnson Primary
Heather Wantland Grade 1 Teacher Travis Primary
Martha Campos Grade 4 Teacher SS Elementary
Harlan Hill Grade 4 Teacher SS Elementary
Shelby Ladd Grade 4 Teacher SS Elementary
Kaley Lyday Grade 5 Teacher SS Elementary
Raygan Newton Grade 7 Teacher SS Elementary
Heather Willey Title 1 Aide SS Elementary
Cody Rozell PE Teacher/Coach Middle School
Adriana Brena Teacher/HG Soccer Coach High School
Brinklee Driver Science Teacher-High School
Andrew Dunn Social Studies/Coach High School
Rebecca Huffman Teacher/G Soccer Coach High School
Rebecca Medlock English High School
Tamyla Hasbrouck Secondary Teacher Austin AC
Danielle Lopez Teacher Austin AC
Personnel Changes New position/campus Former position/campus
Lyndsay Anderson Special Programs Dir/Spec. Prog. Team Supervisor/LSSP
Amanda Ridner Asst. Head Start Dir/Acad. Spec. Douglass ECLC
Carissa Williams Special Ed Resource/Bush Behavior Interventionist/Bowie
Kodeann Crawford Math Intervention/Bowie Grade 5 SPED Teacher/SSES
Kassandra Smith Grade 1 Teacher/Bowie Grade 2 Teacher/Bowie
Sherry Baugh Grade 4 DLE/SSES Grade 4 Teacher/SSES
Hannah Graves SPED Resource/SSES SPED Resource/SSHS
Shara Roden Counselor/SSES Counselor/Bowie
Michelle Fuselier Special Programs/SSMS SPED Teacher/SSMS
Brynn Offutt Grade 8 Teacher/SSMS SPED Aide/SSMS
Amy Peters Grade 8 Co-Teach/SSMS Grade 7 Co-Teach/SSMS
Karen Jasmer SPED/ SSHS SPED/SSES
Stephanie Hughes Route Coordinator/Transp. Secretary/SSES
Yesenia Mata SPED Aide/Bush Food Service/Bush
Kayla Emerine SPED Aide/Bowie Title 1 Aide/Bowie