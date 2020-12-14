Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meeting Held Monday

A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held Monday, December 14, 2020.
PUBLIC FORUM
Parent Amanda Claypool addressed the Board re: the district dress code – specifically earrings.
A public hearing was held on the Amended Application for Appraised Value Limitation on Qualified Property from Hopkins Energy, LLC, Comptroller Application #1384. No one from the public was present.
A public hearing was held regarding The Financial Accountability Rating for 2019-2020. No one from the public was present.
ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS
Kristin Monk presented the Targeted Improvement Plan (TIP) for Lamar Primary.
Monk presented the Targeted Improvement Plan (TIP) for Travis Primary.
Supt. Michael Lamb presented data for the first nine weeks of virtual learning.
Head Start items presented to Board under separate cover for informational purposes only: Director’s Report for November, Policy Council Meeting Minutes for November, Head Start Financial Report for November.
ACTION ITEMS
Along with routine matters, the board approved the following:
Quarterly Investment Report for the three months ended November 30, 2020.
Comprehensive Annual Report on Investment Activity for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2020, and annual review of investment policy and strategy.
Lamar Primary TIP
Travis Primary TIP
District’s Annual Financial and Compliance Report for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2020, by Rutherford, Taylor and Company, P.C. Mike Taylor reported that the district received an “unmodified” opinion, which is the best that can be received.
Amended Application for Appraised Value Limitation on Qualified Property and entering into an Amended Agreement for Limitation on Appraised Value of Property for School District Maintenance and Operations Taxes by and between Sulphur Springs Independent School District and Hopkins Energy, LLC, Comptroller Application #1384, pursuant to Texas Tax Code 313.
Resolution 9-20 regarding Extension of Sick Leave During Pandemic
Board Briefs
December 2020
PERSONNEL
Resignation
Teresa Flanery Food Services Worker Barbara Bush – Retirement
Calvin Hickerson Behavior Intervention Aide Middle School
Loren Carter Fine Arts/Auditorium Tech High School
Pam Carter Culinary Arts Teacher High School
New personnel
Sonya Thompson SpEd Aide Barbara Bush
Erin Jensen Virtual Academy Teacher Bowie
McKenzie Leipply Virtual Academy Teacher Bowie
Hannah Crowson Virtual Academy Teacher Lamar
Dalia Torres Virtual Academy Teacher Lamar
Lexi Overly Virtual Academy Teacher SS Elementary
Heather Velez SpEd Aide Middle School
Personnel Change New position/Campus Former position/Campus
Kimberly Chisom In School Suspension Aide/ SpEd Aide/Middle School
Middle School
Lindsey Ramirez SpEd Teacher/Austin Acad Ctr Instructional Aide/
Austin Acad Ctr