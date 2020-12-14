Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meeting Held Monday

A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held Monday, December 14, 2020.

PUBLIC FORUM

Parent Amanda Claypool addressed the Board re: the district dress code – specifically earrings.

A public hearing was held on the Amended Application for Appraised Value Limitation on Qualified Property from Hopkins Energy, LLC, Comptroller Application #1384. No one from the public was present.

A public hearing was held regarding The Financial Accountability Rating for 2019-2020. No one from the public was present.

ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS

Kristin Monk presented the Targeted Improvement Plan (TIP) for Lamar Primary.

Monk presented the Targeted Improvement Plan (TIP) for Travis Primary.

Supt. Michael Lamb presented data for the first nine weeks of virtual learning.

Head Start items presented to Board under separate cover for informational purposes only: Director’s Report for November, Policy Council Meeting Minutes for November, Head Start Financial Report for November.

ACTION ITEMS

Along with routine matters, the board approved the following:

Quarterly Investment Report for the three months ended November 30, 2020.

Comprehensive Annual Report on Investment Activity for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2020, and annual review of investment policy and strategy.

Lamar Primary TIP

Travis Primary TIP

District’s Annual Financial and Compliance Report for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2020, by Rutherford, Taylor and Company, P.C. Mike Taylor reported that the district received an “unmodified” opinion, which is the best that can be received.

Amended Application for Appraised Value Limitation on Qualified Property and entering into an Amended Agreement for Limitation on Appraised Value of Property for School District Maintenance and Operations Taxes by and between Sulphur Springs Independent School District and Hopkins Energy, LLC, Comptroller Application #1384, pursuant to Texas Tax Code 313.

Resolution 9-20 regarding Extension of Sick Leave During Pandemic

Board Briefs

December 2020

PERSONNEL

Resignation

Teresa Flanery Food Services Worker Barbara Bush – Retirement

Calvin Hickerson Behavior Intervention Aide Middle School

Loren Carter Fine Arts/Auditorium Tech High School

Pam Carter Culinary Arts Teacher High School

New personnel

Sonya Thompson SpEd Aide Barbara Bush

Erin Jensen Virtual Academy Teacher Bowie

McKenzie Leipply Virtual Academy Teacher Bowie

Hannah Crowson Virtual Academy Teacher Lamar

Dalia Torres Virtual Academy Teacher Lamar

Lexi Overly Virtual Academy Teacher SS Elementary

Heather Velez SpEd Aide Middle School

Personnel Change New position/Campus Former position/Campus

Kimberly Chisom In School Suspension Aide/ SpEd Aide/Middle School

Middle School

Lindsey Ramirez SpEd Teacher/Austin Acad Ctr Instructional Aide/

Austin Acad Ctr