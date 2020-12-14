" /> Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meeting Held Monday – EastTexasRadio.com
Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meeting Held Monday

3 hours ago

 

A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held Monday, December 14, 2020.

 

PUBLIC FORUM

Parent Amanda Claypool addressed the Board re: the district dress code – specifically earrings.

 

A public hearing was held on the Amended Application for Appraised Value Limitation on Qualified Property from Hopkins Energy, LLC, Comptroller Application #1384.  No one from the public was present.

 

A public hearing was held regarding The Financial Accountability Rating for 2019-2020.  No one from the public was present.

 

ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS

Kristin Monk presented the Targeted Improvement Plan (TIP) for Lamar Primary.

 

Monk presented the Targeted Improvement Plan (TIP) for Travis Primary.

 

Supt. Michael Lamb presented data for the first nine weeks of virtual learning.

 

Head Start items presented to Board under separate cover for informational purposes only: Director’s Report for November, Policy Council Meeting Minutes for November, Head Start Financial Report for November.

 

ACTION ITEMS

Along with routine matters, the board approved the following:

 

Quarterly Investment Report for the three months ended November 30, 2020.

 

Comprehensive Annual Report on Investment Activity for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2020, and annual review of investment policy and strategy.

 

Lamar Primary TIP

 

Travis Primary TIP

 

District’s Annual Financial and Compliance Report for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2020, by Rutherford, Taylor and Company, P.C.  Mike Taylor reported that the district received an “unmodified” opinion, which is the best that can be received.

 

Amended Application for Appraised Value Limitation on Qualified Property and entering into an Amended Agreement for Limitation on Appraised Value of Property for School District Maintenance and Operations Taxes by and between Sulphur Springs Independent School District and Hopkins Energy, LLC, Comptroller Application #1384, pursuant to Texas Tax Code 313.

 

Resolution 9-20 regarding Extension of Sick Leave During Pandemic

 

 

 

 

Board Briefs

December 2020

 

 

PERSONNEL

 

Resignation

 

Teresa Flanery                       Food Services Worker            Barbara Bush – Retirement

Calvin Hickerson                    Behavior Intervention Aide     Middle School

Loren Carter                            Fine Arts/Auditorium Tech      High School

Pam Carter                             Culinary Arts Teacher             High School

 

New personnel

 

Sonya Thompson                   SpEd Aide                               Barbara Bush

Erin Jensen                             Virtual Academy Teacher       Bowie

McKenzie Leipply                    Virtual Academy Teacher       Bowie

Hannah Crowson                    Virtual Academy Teacher       Lamar

Dalia Torres                            Virtual Academy Teacher       Lamar

Lexi Overly                             Virtual Academy Teacher       SS Elementary

Heather Velez                         SpEd Aide                               Middle School

 

Personnel Change                New position/Campus                      Former position/Campus

 

Kimberly Chisom                    In School Suspension Aide/               SpEd Aide/Middle School

Middle School

 

Lindsey Ramirez                     SpEd Teacher/Austin Acad Ctr          Instructional Aide/

Austin Acad Ctr

