Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meeting, Monday 08.09.21

A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held on Mon., August 9, 2021.
PUBLIC FORUM
No one requested to address the Board during the Public Forum portion of the meeting.
ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS
VLK Architects gave a presentation to board members in re: to long range facilities planning.
Josh Williams, on behalf of Jenny Arledge, reported on the 2020-2021 CTE Program Evaluation.
Veronica Arnold presented information re: Food Services purchasing for 2021-2022 school year.
2021-2022 Faculty/Adult Visitor meal prices announced. Breakfast $2.75 and lunch $4.25.
Kristin Monk reported on Back-to-School dates/activities for the 2021-2022 school year.
Josh Williams, on behalf of Jason Evans, presented information about the ESSA (Title I, Title II, Title III, Tile IV) applications.
Elementary, Middle School, High School handbook changes for 2021-22 were presented by Josh Williams.
Josh Williams presented the 2021-2022 SSISD Employee Handbook for review.
The SSISD Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan was presented by Josh Williams.
WRA Architects gave a presentation to board members in re: to long range facilities planning.
ACTION ITEMS
Along with routine matters, the following were approved:
Greenville ISD Regional Day School Program for the Deaf Shared Services Agreement.
Updated SSISD school lunch charge policy for the 2021-2022 school year.
Property Casualty Insurance renewal for 2021-2022 with Texas Political Subdivisions (TPS).
SSISD compensation plan.
Teacher appraisers and appraisal calendar for 2021-2022.
Local Policy Manual Update for FO(LOCAL).
SSISD Student Code of Conduct for the 2021-2022 school year.
TASB Policy Services Localized Policy Manual Update 117.
PERSONNEL
Resignations
Ambie Tolleson Head Start 4 Aide Douglass ECLC
Corban Jenkins SpEd Aide High School
Christie McCullough Dance Teacher/Drill Team Instructor High School
Kami Satterfield SpEd Aide High School
New Personnel
Carrington Chancellor Pre-K Aide Douglass ECLC
Dejarnae Nash SpEd Aide Barbara Bush Primary
Brandi Rhudy SpEd Aide Barbara Bush Primary
Harley Kerby Title I Aide Rowena Johnson Primary
Jady Martin Title I Aide Rowena Johnson Primary
Logan Scott Title I Aide Rowena Johnson Primary
Elias Garcia Bilingual Aide SS Elementary
Alisa Kulak Gr 4 Math/Science Teacher SS Elementary
Luciano Gallo SpEd Aide Middle School
Kerry Roy SpEd Aide Middle School
Amanda Cochran SpEd Aide High School
Brandy Griffin English Teacher High School
Patti Laeding English Teacher(Part-time) High School
Personnel Change New position/campus Former position/campus
Jairo Ramirez ESL,LPAC,Migrant Facilitator/Admin Bilingual Aide/SS Elementary
Tracy Flanery Early Childhood SpEd Teacher/ Connections Teacher/
Douglass ECLC High School
Leslie McDowell Head Start Teacher/Douglass ECLC Pre-K Aide/Douglass ECLC
Amber Harris Head Start Teacher/Douglass ECLC SpEd Aide/Barbara Bush
Lila Sears Pre-K Teacher/Douglass ECLC Title I Aide/Rowena Johnson
Kayla Miller Title I Aide/Bowie Head Start Aide/Douglass
Eric Buck SpEd Aide/High School Title I Aide/Bowie
Meredith Dial Dance Teacher & Drill Team Instructor/ Gr 4 Teacher/SS Elementary
High School