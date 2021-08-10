Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meeting, Monday 08.09.21

A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held on Mon., August 9, 2021.

PUBLIC FORUM

No one requested to address the Board during the Public Forum portion of the meeting.

ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS

VLK Architects gave a presentation to board members in re: to long range facilities planning.

Josh Williams, on behalf of Jenny Arledge, reported on the 2020-2021 CTE Program Evaluation.

Veronica Arnold presented information re: Food Services purchasing for 2021-2022 school year.

2021-2022 Faculty/Adult Visitor meal prices announced. Breakfast $2.75 and lunch $4.25.

Kristin Monk reported on Back-to-School dates/activities for the 2021-2022 school year.

Josh Williams, on behalf of Jason Evans, presented information about the ESSA (Title I, Title II, Title III, Tile IV) applications.

Elementary, Middle School, High School handbook changes for 2021-22 were presented by Josh Williams.

Josh Williams presented the 2021-2022 SSISD Employee Handbook for review.

The SSISD Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan was presented by Josh Williams.

WRA Architects gave a presentation to board members in re: to long range facilities planning.

ACTION ITEMS

Along with routine matters, the following were approved:

Greenville ISD Regional Day School Program for the Deaf Shared Services Agreement.

Updated SSISD school lunch charge policy for the 2021-2022 school year.

Property Casualty Insurance renewal for 2021-2022 with Texas Political Subdivisions (TPS).

SSISD compensation plan.

Teacher appraisers and appraisal calendar for 2021-2022.

Local Policy Manual Update for FO(LOCAL).

SSISD Student Code of Conduct for the 2021-2022 school year.

TASB Policy Services Localized Policy Manual Update 117.

PERSONNEL

Resignations

Ambie Tolleson Head Start 4 Aide Douglass ECLC

Corban Jenkins SpEd Aide High School

Christie McCullough Dance Teacher/Drill Team Instructor High School

Kami Satterfield SpEd Aide High School

New Personnel

Carrington Chancellor Pre-K Aide Douglass ECLC

Dejarnae Nash SpEd Aide Barbara Bush Primary

Brandi Rhudy SpEd Aide Barbara Bush Primary

Harley Kerby Title I Aide Rowena Johnson Primary

Jady Martin Title I Aide Rowena Johnson Primary

Logan Scott Title I Aide Rowena Johnson Primary

Elias Garcia Bilingual Aide SS Elementary

Alisa Kulak Gr 4 Math/Science Teacher SS Elementary

Luciano Gallo SpEd Aide Middle School

Kerry Roy SpEd Aide Middle School

Amanda Cochran SpEd Aide High School

Brandy Griffin English Teacher High School

Patti Laeding English Teacher(Part-time) High School

Personnel Change New position/campus Former position/campus

Jairo Ramirez ESL,LPAC,Migrant Facilitator/Admin Bilingual Aide/SS Elementary

Tracy Flanery Early Childhood SpEd Teacher/ Connections Teacher/

Douglass ECLC High School

Leslie McDowell Head Start Teacher/Douglass ECLC Pre-K Aide/Douglass ECLC

Amber Harris Head Start Teacher/Douglass ECLC SpEd Aide/Barbara Bush

Lila Sears Pre-K Teacher/Douglass ECLC Title I Aide/Rowena Johnson

Kayla Miller Title I Aide/Bowie Head Start Aide/Douglass

Eric Buck SpEd Aide/High School Title I Aide/Bowie

Meredith Dial Dance Teacher & Drill Team Instructor/ Gr 4 Teacher/SS Elementary

High School