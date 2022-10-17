Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meeting Wednesday 10.19.22

Agenda for 010.19.22

Approval of the minutes of the regular meeting by the Board of Trustees on Monday, September 12, 2022, beginning at 6:00 p.m. held in the Board Room of the Administration Building.

Announcement by the President whether a quorum is present, that the meeting had been duly called and that the notice of the meeting had been posted in accordance with the Texas Open Meetings Act, Texas Government Code, Chapter 551.

FIRST ORDER OF BUSINESS

CALL TO ORDER: Invocation and Pledges to the flags

III. PUBLIC FORUM

Head Start items given to the Board under separate cover for information purposes only: – Director’s Report for August & September

Public participation is limited to the designated open forum for a meeting per board policy BED(LOCAL)

– Policy Council Meeting Minutes for September

– Financial Report for September

Required Head Start Training for School Board (PowerPoint Attached) [Sherry Sinclair] C. Report on Red Ribbon Week activities throughout the district. [Jeremy Lopez] D. Report from Linebarger Goggan Blair & Sampson, LLP on Property Value Study. E. Review Emergency Operation Updates [Pat Leber]

CONSENT AGENDA ITEMS:

Consider approval of Tax Credits and Supplements for September 2022.

Consider approval of Delinquent Tax Collections for September 2022.

Consider approval of Financial Statements and Bills Payable for September 2022.

Consider approval of the Head Start Policy Council By-Laws.

Consider approval of the Organizational Flow Chart for Douglass Early Childhood Learning Center Head Start Program.

Consider approval of Head Start Mission Statement & Statement of Philosophy. G. Consider approval of Head Start Personnel Policy Summary.

ACTION ITEMS

Discuss and consider approval of appointing a school board liaison to the Head Start Policy Council.

Discuss and consider approval of Campus and District Improvement Plans for 2022-2023. [Jason Evans]

Discuss and consider adding Craig Roberts to City National Bank signature cards. [Sherry McGraw]

Discuss and consider approval to renew membership in the Walsh, Gallegos, Trevino, Kyle & Robinson P.C. legal retainer program. [Michael Lamb]

Discuss and consider Adjunct Faculty appointments with the local Texas Cooperative Extension Office. [Michael Lamb for Justin Cowart]

Discuss and consider the approval of SHAC members for 2022-2023. [Jeremy Lopez]

Consider approval of the Resolution approving the submission of the grant application for the Bullet Resistant Shield Program. [Pat Leber]