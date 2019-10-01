Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meeting/Work Session 09.30.19

A special meeting/board work session of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held on Monday, September 30, 2019.

No one requested to address the Board during the Public Forum portion of the meeting.

ACTION ITEMS

An agreement to finalize contract negotiations with Coca-Cola as the district’s beverage provider.

Two bids for the purchase of the 128 Fore Street property. If the leading bid ($142,500) defaults, it will move to the second bid ($137,259). Both bids satisfied all filing requirements.

Renewal of membership in Walsh, Gallegos, Trevino, Russo & Kyle, P.C. retainer program for 2019-2020.

PERSONNEL

Resignations

Valorie Frazier SpEd Teacher Barbara Bush Primary

Jennifer Price Kindergarten Teacher Barbara Bush Primary

Aimee Blackburn Kindergarten Teacher Bowie Primary

Rayla Smith SpEd Aide SS Elementary

*Glynnis Harrison SpEd Aide High School

Gregory (Chuck) Owens Maintenance Worker Administration

Sara Tanton Maintenance Secretary Administration

New Personnel

Robin Castro Admin. Asst. Special Services

Kourtney Hines SpEd Aide High School

Personnel Changes New Position/Campus Former Position/Campus

Rhonda Loggins Maintenance Secretary/Admin Campus Secretary/Lamar

Haleigh Miller VI Aide & Clerk/Special Services Admin. Asst./Sp Services

Maria Garcia-Hildalgo SpEd Teacher/High School SpEd Aide/High School

BOARD WORK SESSION

Strategic Planning presentation by Betty Burks

The Board, Superintendent and core Administrations collaborated on the District Goals Assessment.