Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meeting/Work Session 09.30.19

A special meeting/board work session of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held on Monday, September 30, 2019.
No one requested to address the Board during the Public Forum portion of the meeting.
ACTION ITEMS
An agreement to finalize contract negotiations with Coca-Cola as the district’s beverage provider.
Two bids for the purchase of the 128 Fore Street property. If the leading bid ($142,500) defaults, it will move to the second bid ($137,259). Both bids satisfied all filing requirements.
Renewal of membership in Walsh, Gallegos, Trevino, Russo & Kyle, P.C. retainer program for 2019-2020.
PERSONNEL
Resignations
Valorie Frazier SpEd Teacher Barbara Bush Primary
Jennifer Price Kindergarten Teacher Barbara Bush Primary
Aimee Blackburn Kindergarten Teacher Bowie Primary
Rayla Smith SpEd Aide SS Elementary
*Glynnis Harrison SpEd Aide High School
Gregory (Chuck) Owens Maintenance Worker Administration
Sara Tanton Maintenance Secretary Administration
New Personnel
Robin Castro Admin. Asst. Special Services
Kourtney Hines SpEd Aide High School
Personnel Changes New Position/Campus Former Position/Campus
Rhonda Loggins Maintenance Secretary/Admin Campus Secretary/Lamar
Haleigh Miller VI Aide & Clerk/Special Services Admin. Asst./Sp Services
Maria Garcia-Hildalgo SpEd Teacher/High School SpEd Aide/High School
BOARD WORK SESSION
Strategic Planning presentation by Betty Burks
The Board, Superintendent and core Administrations collaborated on the District Goals Assessment.