Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meets In Special Session

A special meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held on WEdnesday, May 29, 2019.

No one requested to address the Board during the public forum.

PERSONNEL

Resignations

Megan Chaney SpEd Aide Travis Primary

Beverly Molock Math/Science Teacher SS Elementary

Esmeralda Sanchez Bilingual Aide SS Elementary

Tyler Lindsey Math Teacher Middle School

Joey Chastain SAC Teacher High School

Cassie Ervin HSTE Teacher/Asst. Trainer High School

Phillip Manning Social Studies Teacher/Coach High School

Lacie Stracener HSTE Teacher High School

Destiny Shumate Instructional Aide Austin Academic Ctr

New Personnel

Amy Neal Grade 7 Science Teacher Middle School

Taylor Thorsen Grade 8 Science Teacher Middle School

Lacie Jessup Math Teacher/Coach High School

Megan Tingle Graphic Design Teacher High School

Personnel Changes New Position/Campus Former Position/Campus

Haleigh Miller Secretary/Special Services VI Aide/Special Services

Kacie Thompson SpEd Aide-HS Connections/SSES SpEd Aide/Middle School

Jamie VanWinkle Social Studies/High School Grade 4 Math/SS Elementary