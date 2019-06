Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meets In Special Session

A special meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019.

No one requested to address the Board.

PERSONNEL

Resignations

Melissa Fouse Grade 5 Special Ed Teacher SS Elementary

Sarah Metcalf Seago Grade 4 ELAR Teacher SS Elementary

Rachael Haeberlen SpEd Aide Middle School

New Personnel

Amanda Nabors Head Start 4 Teacher Douglass ECLC

Morgan Spencer SpEd Aide Douglass ECLC

Amy Peacock Campus Police Officer Travis Primary

Meredith Dial Grade 4 Teacher SS Elementary

Erick Perez Instructional Aide SS Elementary

ShaiLynn Schaefer Special Education Teacher SS Elementary

Elmer Moreno At Risk Aide Middle School

Easton Silman P.E. Aide/Coach Middle School

Justin Stout P.E. Teacher/Coach Middle School

Emily Carns SpEd Aide High School

David Reynolds Campus Police Officer Austin Acad. Ctr.

Personnel Changes New Position/Campus Former Position/Campus

Tammie Mattison Pre-Kindergarten/Douglass ECLC Head Star 4/Douglass ECLC

Cary Barnett Campus Police/Lamar Primary Campus Police/Austin AC

Miranda Anglin SpEd Aide/SS Elementary Instructional Aide/SS Elem