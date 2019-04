Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meets In Special Session

A special meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held on Monday, and the board immediately went into executive session to discuss personnel matters.

Resignations

Nicholas Floyd Campus Police Officer Lamar Primary

Brandy Fisher SpEd Aide Middle School

Teri Tripplett English Teacher Middle School

Brandon Nelson Journalism Teacher High School

New Personnel

Melissa Spencer Head Start 4 Teacher Douglass ECLC

Brenna Balog Grade 1 ELAR/SS Teacher Barbara Bush Primary

Michelle Erdle Grade 1 ELAR Teacher Bowie Primary

Cassandra Ibanez Title I Aide Bowie Primary

Amber Cook Grade 3 ELAR Teacher Travis Primary

Olga Tellez Grade 1 DLE Math & Science Teacher Travis Primary

Jerry Burton Gr 7 Texas History Teacher Middle School

Kimberly Chisom SpEd Aide Middle School

Lindsey Arthur Ag Science Teacher High School

Kristov Garcia Math Teacher/Coach High School

Salvador Mejia Spanish Teacher/Coach High School

Personnel Changes New Position/Campus Former Position/Campus

Cheryl Blount Pre-Kindergarten/Douglass ECLE Counselor/Bowie

Esmeralda Aguilar Library Aide/Bowie Title I Aide/Bowie

Sarafina Clayton Literacy Support/Travis Grade 3 ELAR/Bowie

Tiffani Lopez KG Math & Science/Barbara Bush Grade 1/Travis

Jennifer Morales SpEd Aide/Middle School Receptionist/Middle School

Tyler Lindsey Gr 8 Math/Middle School Math/High School

Kacie Thompson SpEd Aide/High School SpEd Aide/Middle School