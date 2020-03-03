Sulphur Springs ISD Board To Meet Friday 03.06.20

The Sulphur Springs ISD Board of Trustees will meet at noon on Friday, March 6.

AGENDA

I. CALL TO ORDER:

Invocation

Pledge to the American and Texas flags

II. FIRST ORDER OF BUSINESS

A. Announcement by the President whether a quorum is present, that the meeting

had been duly called and that the notice of the meeting had been posted in

accordance with the Texas Open Meetings Act, Texas Government Code,

Chapter 551.

B. Approval of the minutes of the regular meeting of the Board of Trustees

conducted on Monday, February 10, 2020, beginning at 6:00 p.m. and of the

Work Session of the Board of Trustees conducted on Friday, February 28,

2020, beginning at 12:00 p.m., both held in the Board Room of the

Administration Building.

7

III. PUBLIC FORUM:

Public participation is limited to the designated open forum portion of a meeting

per policy BED(LOCAL).

IV. ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS/INFORMATION ITEMS

A. Highlight of math & science programs. [Carmen Hammack & Karen Phillips] B. Head Start items for Board information only. (Ex IV-B)

-Elementary & Secondary updates

-Head Start Dir Report & Policy Council minutes for February

11

V. CONSENT AGENDA ITEMS:

These items are considered to be routine by the board and will be enacted under

one motion, unless a member of the board requests that an item be removed from

the consent agenda and considered in its normal sequence on the agenda.

A. Consider approval of Tax Credits and Supplements for February 2020. (Ex V-

A)

26

B. Consider approval of Delinquent Tax Collections for February 2020. (Ex V-B) 29

C. Consider approval of Financial Statements and Bills Payable for February 2020.

(Ex V-C)

30

VI. ACTION ITEMS

A. Discuss and consider approval of Ordinance 1-20 ordering the May 2, 2020

election to be canceled due to the declaration of unopposed candidates elected

to the office of the Board of Trustees. (Ex VI-A) [Sandra Gibby]

64

B. Consider approval of Engagement Letter with Rutherford, Taylor & Company,

P.C. for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2020. (Ex VI-B) [Sherry McGraw] 65

C. Discuss and consider approval for Head Start director to apply for continuation

and refunding of Head Start program. (Ex VI-C) [Angela Edwards]

73

D. Discuss and consider approval to retain attorneys and consultants to assist the

District in the annual reporting and maintenance of any existing Agreement for

Limitation on Appraised Value of Property for School District Maintenance and

Operations Taxes, pursuant to Chapter 313 of the Texas Tax Code. (Ex VI-D)

[Michael Lamb]

85

E. Discuss and consider approval of 2020-2021 school calendar. (Exhibit sent to

board under separate cover) [Michael Lamb] VII. EXECUTIVE SESSION:

Executive Session will be held for the purpose of consideration of matters for

which closed or executive sessions are authorized by Title 5, Chapter 551, Texas

Government Code, Section (.071), (.072), (.074).

A. Discuss and consider approval to grant one-year employment contract

extensions to recommended professional certified instructional administrative

personnel and administrative support services personnel presently employed

under two-year contracts. (Assistant Superintendent, Directors, Principals and

Assistant Principals)

B. Discuss and consider approval of resignations, personnel to be employed or

reassigned, and other personnel matters as recommended by the Superintendent.

C. Discuss purchase, exchange, lease, or value of real property.

VIII. RECONVENE FROM EXECUTIVE SESSION FOR ACTION RELATIVE TO

ITEMS COVERED DURING EXECUTIVE SESSION.

IX. ADJOURNMENT