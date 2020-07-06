Sulphur Springs ISD Board To Meet In Special Session 07.08.20

The Sulphur Springs ISD Board of Trustees will meet in Special Session Wednesday at 6:00 pm. The district did not publish information about the meeting, other than the board will meet in executive session.

AGENDA

SPECIAL BOARD MEETING

SULPHUR SPRINGS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

BOARD ROOM, ADMINISTRATION BUILDING

WEDNESDAY, JULY 8, 2020 6:00 pm

CALL TO ORDER: Invocation FIRST ORDER OF BUSINESS The President’s announcement of whether a quorum is present, that they had called the meeting, and that they posted a notice of the meeting per the Texas Open Meetings Act, Texas Government Code, Chapter 551.

EXECUTIVE SESSION:

Executive Session will be for the matters for which Title 5, Chapter 551, Texas Government Code, Section (.074), authorized.